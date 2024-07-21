7 Children's Loft Bed Ideas That Create Way More Room for Activities
Whether it's more space for storage, squeezing a desk into a smaller room, or a slide for good measure, putting a loft bed in a kids' room has plenty of benefits
As a former kid, I think loft beds are a wonderful idea for children's rooms. Not only do they provide plenty more space to play in, but they're just more fun than a regular bed. Ladders, slides, cozy reading nooks — what more could a kid want?
As anyone who has had anything to do with kids can also attest, there is never enough space for all their stuff. That's why, when it comes to kids' rooms, it's important to make use of every inch, and that includes everything from the floor all the way to the ceiling. Unlike more traditional bunk beds (that stack two beds on top of each other), children's loft beds — also known as high sleepers — only include the top raised bed, leaving way more room for activities underneath.
Whether it's built-in stairs that double as bonus storage, or an integrated desk squeezed below, I've found seven children's loft bed ideas below that prove why they're always a good idea (plus three cool loft bed designs you can shop).
1. MAKE A COZY NOOK WITH A CURTAIN
San Francisco-based interior designer Lane McNab, founder of Lane McNab Interiors, thinks creating secret nooks and cozy corners is essential in kids' rooms. They're the kind of places they can retreat to for imaginative play and quiet reading (not to mention games of hide-and-seek).
Children's loft beds are perfect for this, and by simply hanging a curtain across the bottom of the bed, you not only create a secret hideaway for them, but also an easy way to hide clutter and mess for you. Win-win.
2. CREATE MORE SPACE FOR STORAGE
Children's loft beds work particularly well in rooms with smaller square footage, giving back valuable space that can be used for more creative and functional purposes.
'Depending on the needs and interests of the child — which can change with age — I like to add a desk for homework or artwork and plenty of storage for toys and books,' says interior designer Gideon Mendelson, founder of NYC-based firm Mendelson Group, who designed the storage-filled loft bed shown above. 'It's also a nice way to get kids excited about spending time in their room, because bunk beds feel fun.'
3. BE MORE FLEXIBLE THAN A BUNK BED
When it comes to comfortably squeezing two kids into a smaller room (perhaps where two twin beds wouldn't fit), a loft bed offers much more flexibility than a traditional bunk bed layout would.
This is seen in the room above, designed by Ursula Wesselingh, founder of Room to Bloom, who specializes in creating kids' spaces. By positioning a separate twin bed perpendicular to the loft bed overhead, it not only makes better use of the entire available space, but also creates a more connected layout — where swapping secrets and sharing stories between siblings becomes so much easier.
4. ADD A DESK IN A SMALLER ROOM
These days, most rooms in our home are required to cater to multiple uses. Whether it's a kitchen table that doubles as a home office, or a garage that becomes a gym, more and more we're looking for spaces that can 'do it all'.
When it comes to children's bedrooms, loft beds are the perfect solution. 'The space under a loft bed can be used as a study area with a desk and shelves, or include wardrobe space or other cupboards,' explains interior designer Ursula Wesselingh.
That's exactly what Siri Zanelli, an architect from London-based design practice Collective Works, did in the space shown above, fitting a desk into a space it otherwise wouldn't have fit.
5. INCLUDE A SWEEPING STAIRCASE
Everyone likes making a grand entrance, so imagine the joy your little one would get from descending a set of stairs like these each and every morning. While designing custom, built-in children's bedroom furniture is certainly not in the budget for everyone, the space above shows just how much creativity really counts in these spaces.
With this loft bed design, there is even room for floating shelves and an extra single bed underneath, really maximizing the use of space in the room.
6. HIDE STORAGE WITHIN THE STAIRS
As mentioned earlier, there is no such thing as having too many children's room storage ideas, but children's loft beds provided another great opportunity. 'If you're custom building a loft bed, it's nice to create stairs (versus a ladder) that have drawers under each step,' says interior designer Lucie Ayres, principal at California-based 22 Interiors. 'You can also add a closet to the side of the stairs.'
Storage cubbies have been cleverly incorporated into the built-in stairs of the loft bed shown above, along with a closet at its base. A lot of freestanding styles you can buy for relatively cheap also include added this sort of storage built into the design, whether under the bed or along the frame.
7. CREATE AN IMAGINATIVE SPACE
At the end of the day, children's bedrooms should be spaces that inspire them — to play, to learn, to grow, and to (occasionally!) sleep. Loft beds generally make the best use of the available space, meaning there is more room to create moments of fun.
'I think loft beds are actually quite playful in addition to be practical,' says Lucie. 'There's something fun about sleeping so high up off the ground for a child.'
This incredible built-in loft bed design lifts the sleeping zone up, leaving ample space below for extra storage, another bed, and a table and chairs for craft, reading, and more. Even though it has a relatively minimalistic finish — made predominantly from plywood — it oozes creativity and fun. I know I would have loved it as a kid.
Shop Loft Beds
Price: $297
Was: $330.12
While this low loft bed doesn't really have enough room underneath it for activities, you could definitely still fit a few storage baskets or toy boxes there. Where it makes up for it, though, is with the built-in chalkboard, slide and rope climbing wall. It fits a standard size twin mattress, and would be perfect for little ones who still need tucking in. (There are also so many other incredible loft beds available from Home Depot.)
Price: $255
Was: $366.95
For something slightly more stylish, this sand-washed gray timber loft bed is hard to go past. It's got a built-in ladder and integrated corner underneath, which would be the perfect place for art and crafts, or even schoolwork for slightly older kids. Also available in a deep stained walnut finish, it's clean lines and minimalist mid-century inspired design means it won't be something they'll want to grow out of soon.
Price: $529.99
Was: $689
While a bespoke built-in staircase may not be in everyone's budget, there are ways around it, including this loft bed with a staircase by Max & Lily. It's lower design and rounded edges make it safer for younger children, while the stairs are reversible, removable and can be replaced with a slide (sold separately) for ultimate customization. It's also available on Amazon in more colors/finishes, although it's currently slightly more expensive.
