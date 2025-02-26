Beadboard Kitchen Cabinets Are Timeless, but Not Old-Fashioned — How to Use This Style in a Modern Way

Let’s start with the elephant in the room: what on earth are beadboard cabinets? The term may not be familiar to all, but you’ll definitely know beadboard when you see it! Essentially, we’re talking about kitchens with cabinet doors, backsplashes, and end panels that feature paneling with equally spaced vertical grooves with a strip of small, curved beading in between.

You’ll most likely have spotted beadboard used in cottage or coastal-style kitchens (and bathrooms, for that matter) and, of course, on regular wall paneling. "In the UK, beadboard is often known as tongue and groove, butt-and-bead, or reed-and-bead. Construction techniques can differ, but they all lend similar rural charm," says cabinetmaker Nick Clayton of Clayton Cabinets. In recent years, beadboard cabinets have evolved and we’re now seeing loads of great modern takes on the beadboard style. For example, V-groove, slot-groove, and simple slits routed into sheets of timber or boarding — all inspired by beadboard but much crisper and sleeker. One of the most striking innovations flips the beadboard pattern 90 degrees onto a horizontal plane, creating a dynamic, ultra-modern twist on this classic paneling style.

Whether you go down a traditional or modern route with your kitchen cabinet ideas, the resurgence of beadboard is design gold for anyone seeking to create a softer look and layers of interest in their kitchen. Be warned, though; grooves trap dirt and are harder to keep clean than contemporary flat doors, so have a soft toothbrush to hand when wiping down kitchen cabinets.

In this feature, we dive into seven trending beadboard kitchen cabinet ideas, each with plenty of inside intel into why it’s so on fleek and how to work the look. From bold color statements to minimalist iterations, we’re out to prove beadboard is the ultimate design detail your next kitchen needs.

1. Classic White Beadboard Cabinets

Dial up the design energy with color and pattern. (Image credit: Tom Mannion. Design: Studio Hollond)

Embracing classic white (in this case, Farrow & Ball's James White) beadboard cabinets is a timeless choice that needn’t be dull or stuffy. Interior designer Phoebe Hollond has boosted the visual energy of this classic cabinetry via red and powder blue terrazzo flooring from Balineum, Hector Finch lighting, while a striking Claudia Legge photograph draws the eye through the space.

A beadboard moment at the end of the island helps lift the simple Shaker cabinetry without stealing too much attention. "There is such beauty in a well-designed kitchen island, they tend to be the heart of the home, but sometimes they can also be a big block in the kitchen," says Phoebe. "We love to use beadboard on the sides of kitchen islands to break up the design and add more detail and delicate nature to the whole piece. It softens large amounts of joinery and has a wonderful historic feel as well, so much charm and warmth, almost soulful."

Phoebe Hollond Social Links Navigation Founder of Studio Hollond Phoebe Hollond, trained under Beata Heuman, is the founder of Studio Hollond – a London boutique specialising in high-end interiors and product design. Drawing on classical European architecture with an eccentric twist, her work harmonises proportions and materials to create a striking balance between daring and comfort.

2. Make a Color Splash

Style up simple Shaker with beadboard backsplash in vibrant color. (Image credit: Nick George. Design: Anouska Tamony Designs)

An absolutely classic design, beadboard backsplashes protect the walls whle channeling all the vintage coziness, and make for the perfect touch to a kitchen makeover.

The decision to install beadboard in this kitchen was twofold, with resourcefulness and creativity being one factor and aesthetic leanings being the other. "The homeowners had inherited solid wood Shaker cabinets that they wished to retain given their quality, so we knew we needed to find a characterful complement to the existing base units," explains interior designer Anouska Tamony.

By adding a beadboard backsplash with open shelving above, Anouska created a textural backdrop that acts as a focal point for displaying art and ornaments, while the rich red paint (Paint & Paper Library’s Grenache) demarcates the kitchen within the large open plan kitchen, dining, living space. "As well as its classic appeal, it’s also perhaps surprisingly durable, being wipe clean and grout-free, meaning it offers both practicality and charm, enhancing the kitchen’s overall aesthetic with a refined yet understated elegance," she adds.

3. Get Into the (V) Groove

With grooves on the horizontal and vertical, this kitchen has got it going ON! (Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Cortney Bishop Design)

V-Groove kitchen cabinets are quickly becoming the top modern take on traditional beadboard, offering a fresh twist that's transitional — aka utterly flexible. With Nantucket beach house vibes and a sophisticated edge, V-Groove adds subtle detail without overwhelming.

Cortney Bishop Design nails its appeal in this easy-breezy open-plan kitchen. "We custom designed these cabinets with the goal of achieving an integrated, seamless look between the kitchen and living room," says Cortney. "They were meticulously crafted with a beautiful bleach oak surface detail, and the vertical V-Grooves paired with the white wide-plank shiplap that runs horizontal on the walls gives the kitchen such a dynamic feel. The joy of V-Groove paneling is it can accommodate nearly any design style — it really works across modern, traditional, and rustic settings."

Cortney Bishop Social Links Navigation Founder of Cortney Bishop Design Cortney Bishop is the creative visionary behind Cortney Bishop Design (CBD), a premier full-service interior design studio established in 2007 in Charleston, South Carolina. With a global reach, CBD is renowned for transforming spaces into bespoke works of art – each project uniquely tailored to capture and reflect the individual character and vision of its client.

4. Be Shallow

So many grooves, so much love for the green. (Image credit: Hugo May. Design: Howark)

Beadboard cabinets are timeless, but one drawback is that their deep grooves can trap dirt and bacteria – hardly ideal in a kitchen. The solution? This clever reimagining by Howark. "The paneling on this kitchen is a modern take on tongue and groove. It has a shallower groove for practicality in a kitchen, as it is easier to clean," explains James Arkoulis, who worked on the project with fellow Howark co-founder, Saskia Howard.

We love how the shallow grooves seamlessly extend onto the tall kitchen backsplash, drawing the eye upward to accentuate the room's height. This innovative design not only improves hygiene and ease of cleaning but also gives a sleek, contemporary twist to the classic beadboard style.

5. Work It Overhead

Continue the effect up the walls and onto the ceiling for extra cozy points. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Nicola Harding)

Carry the beadboard look onto walls and ceilings to capture a truly quintessential English aesthetic. For the back kitchen of this stately Jacobean manor house, interior designer Nicola Harding commissioned custom cabinetry from Plain English, aiming for a classic look that feels cozy yet uncluttered.

"This was a relatively small space with a low ceiling and poor natural light. We wanted to think about it completely afresh; make it feel loved and useful and re-connect it with its history of being a bustling, back-of-house area," she recalls.

To revitalize the space, Harding introduced traditional paneling on the walls and boarding on the ceiling — both robust finishes renowned for their practicality. "They also leant charm and depth; transforming what was a sad forgotten space into a wonderfully cozy heart of the home," she adds.

Nicola Harding Social Links Navigation Founder of Nicola Harding & Co Since establishing her eponymous design company in 2007, Nicola has been in huge demand transforming residential and commercial environments in the UK and abroad. Known for her refined and elegant style, Nicola infuses every project with a unique alchemy that gives each space its soul, earning her a distinguished reputation in the world of design.

6. Go Horizontal

Loving the laidback horizontal lines in this striking oak island. (Image credit: Inglis Hall)

Now for something a little off-piste but still echoing that simple linearity we so love about beadboard cabinetry. Designed and made by Inglis Hall for a historic Arts & Crafts home, the island in this kitchen demonstrates the game-changing effect of flipping your boarded detail onto the horizontal.

Formed from raw band-sawn oak in multi-width planks and topped in Statuario Maximus cantilevered quartz, the island feels refreshingly characterful against the backdrop of plain handleless cabinetry.

Changing the orientation of your beadboard cabinets not only looks great but it can also work to elongate the appearance of the space, making it feel more expansive. Work this neat design trick in small kitchens.

7. Mix and Match

Beadboard is the ultimate style mash-up. (Image credit: Design: Turner Pocock)

Beadboard cabinets are a strong choice if you’re looking to jump aboard the mix-and-match kitchen cabinet trend, providing design difference while maintaining style cohesion. Popular configurations include beadboard cabinets at the base level with plain-door uppers (or vice versa), as well as focusing beadboard on tall cabinets like the larder and integrated cooling to zone the design.

In this kitchen, Turner Pocock paired timber cabinets with modern slender-framed doors with beadboard on the island, and the results are perfection. "The style of the apartment was a clean but natural feel, and the traditional origins of beadboard gives the kitchen a low-key look while actually being well finished and practical," explains co-founder Emma Pocock. "Beadboard is easily cleansed and tough but can also be re-painted when needed all while being an affordable finish." What’s not to love?

FAQs

Are Beadboard Cabinets More Expensive?

At a basic level, beadboard cabinets can be very inexpensive, an absolute bargain in fact. As with any kitchen cabinet design, the costs all come down to construction technique, material and finish.

The cheapest cabinets would feature beadboard panels that are supplied prefabricated from MDF boards, then primed and painted. "Things start to get more expensive when you move into bespoke territory and use solid timber or fancy veneers, because of the labor costs and premium materials involved," explains Nick Clayton, director of Clayton Cabinets.

Are Beadboard Cabinets in Style?

Yes, absolutely, beadboard cabinets are very much in style today — they are incredibly timeless, which means they transcend cyclical trends and have that perfect transitional look that means they can work with any style of kitchen. Designers are always seeking out ways to soften the hard lines and surfaces in kitchens, and beadboard is a great tool for introducing texture and depth.

Then there’s the incredible versatility in play. Beadboard cabinets can take on a very handcrafted, nostalgic air that resonates perfectly in traditional homes or be taken in a much more contemporary direction simply by refining the vertical grooves. You can also experiment with the ratios of beadboard in your kitchen – for example, using beadboard on full cabinet installations or just a few feature panels or backsplash.

Let’s not forget that a well-painted/finished beadboard surface will prove robust and family-friendly. This is a material that’s often used to panel the walls in hallways, meaning it really is perfect for busy, high-traffic areas.

Whether you love or loathe our beadboard kitchen cabinet designs, it's clear that these timeless panels do much more than evoke cutesy cottage charm — they serve as a versatile canvas for modern kitchen ideas.