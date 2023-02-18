Back porches are the best way to embrace indoor-outdoor living in spring –these 10 ideas prove it

Back porch ideas are all about living the good life. This is a prime spot to savor the beauty of your backyard with your morning coffee or catching up with old friends over a glass of wine. As long as you have a place to sit, a porch of any size, with wonderful roof coverage is all you need to enjoy the warmer seasons, from spring through fall.

While it may be routine to give your front porch some love when the season's change, we suggest you cozy up your back porch too and extend your home's lounging and socializing spots.

10 back porch ideas to enjoy the changing seasons

1. Create a cozy seating with sofas, rugs and lanterns

Bring the elegance of your interiors to your back porch, as if the seating area is an extension of the living room. Choose comfortable, weather-proof patio furniture like wicker sofas or acrylic seaters, that make it easy for plenty of friends to gather. Add cushions, and even bring in tall plants to complete the scene.

'The most important mindset when purchasing outdoor furniture is to look at the space as a full interior room,' says Emily Munroe, founder of Studio Munroe (opens in new tab). 'Folks often forget to include side tables, area rugs, and lighting when creating outdoor spaces and these accent elements are the ones that make the space feel like an extension of the indoors. The ultimate glow is to achieve seamless flow and functionality between indoor and outdoor spaces.'

2. Install a firepit with round seating

If your back porch tends to be a major point of congregation for your home, make this space more functional by setting up an outdoor fireplace. A good idea would be to add plenty of chairs and stools here so people can gather around, and be comfortable. If you have the budget, consider built-in seating to save space.

'A fire feature is a great element to add to any exterior space you plan to use for relaxation or entertaining,' says Jeff Andrews, founder of Jeff Andrews Design (opens in new tab). 'Whether it’s a rustic, reclaimed brick firepit in a Spanish style home or polished concrete in a modern home, we always create a feature that blends perfectly with the style of the home. They add warmth and sophistication to exterior spaces earmarked for conversation.'

3. Or install a double-sided fireplace

One of the biggest advantages of the double-sided fireplace is its efficiency. That's because, as opposed to traditional fireplaces heating only one room, a double-sided one can make two rooms or areas cozy at the same time. You save not only money but also floor and wall space.

Consider one for your back porch, so no matter the weather and season, they can all be enjoyed while sitting warm and snug in the outdoors.

'This home's new addition has a roof that slopes slightly upward towards the southwest-facing backyard to expand the view and capture as much sun as possible through a wall of glass,' says David Marlatt, founder of DNM Architecture (opens in new tab). 'A highlight of the exterior window wall is the double-sided fireplace, which can be enjoyed from indoors and outdoors,' says David. 'On the patio side, seating by the fireplace makes a great spot for an outdoor dinner or an evening cocktail.'

4. Create built-in porch seating

Have a fully-enclosed back porch with wonderful views of the outdoors? Create a cozy picnic spot with casual, earthy, and organic seaters such as a long wooden bench, different styles of chairs, and a table.

This decking furniture by Tim Cuppett Architects in warm wood melds wonderfully with the material palette of the porch. The seaters make it easy for plenty of friends to gather; plus there’s always room for one more to squeeze in more.

5. Keep it simple with flexible lounge chairs

This backyard deck located in the wonderful wilderness is the perfect spot to bird watch or even spend some 'me time'. The matching rocking chairs carve out an intimate seating nook for two that can translate to porches of all sizes.

'A keen appreciation of the ecology of the site and minimizing the house’s impact on it guided the project,' says Linda Searl, co-founder of Searl Lamaster Howe Architects (opens in new tab). 'The structure was strategically positioned to stand clear of any mature trees. Where shading is not provided by these trees, broad roof overhangs were sized to passively minimize mechanical cooling requirements during the summer while maximizing the reach of daylight into the house in the winter.'

6. Create functional zones in the back porch