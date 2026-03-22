Do Your Kitchen Knives Pass the Chef Test? 2210 by NattyCanCook's Nathaniel Mortley on the 7 'Essential' Blades That'll Bring Your Food to the Next Level

Chef's Essentials is the Livingetc series exploring your favorite chefs' go-to kitchen utensils and how they contribute to shaping their craft, so that you, too, can start collecting their treasured cookware — each piece uniting functionality and style — and hone your culinary art.

For some, food is a lifelong passion that begins early on. For others, a discovery that blooms as years pass. For Peckham-bred emerging chef Nathaniel Mortley, AKA NattyCanCook, it embodied a fresh start. A family affair from the get-go, he first tried his hand at cooking while supporting her aunt's cake-making business as a teenager, and went on to pursue his culinary call with a course at Lewisham College, later landing a job in the kitchens of the Oblix at The Shard and Jason Atherton's City Social.

Having fallen into trouble with the criminal justice system in 2019, he served a two-and-a-half-year-long sentence at HMP Brixton. Here, his innate love of cooking was rekindled by The Clink Project, a charity providing training and social rehabilitation to inmates, which led Mortley to become the sous chef of its restaurant, The Clink.

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Today, the young chef, who, following his release, turned to gastronomy to express the nuances of his Caribbean roots, boasts nearly 70k followers on Instagram and collaborations with brands like Apple and Spotify. From 2210 by NattyCanCook, his debut London restaurant in Herne Hill, which opened last November, he delivers a French-inspired fusion of Bajan, Jamaican, and Guyanese ingredients crafted to inspire, unite, and uplift. Rooted in culture, attention to detail, and consistency, his revisited staples would be nothing without these blades.

What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?

"Over time, it becomes an extension of your hand and part of your identity as a chef," 2210 by NattyCanCook's founding culinarian says of the most important asset in his chef's set. (Image credit: Harriet Langford)

"The chef's knife is the most important tool in my kitchen. Everything starts with it. From breaking down fish and meat to precise vegetable prep and finishing touches during service, a good knife allows you to work with speed, confidence, and accuracy, which is essential in a professional environment. Over time, it becomes an extension of your hand and part of your identity as a chef. In my cooking, where bold Caribbean flavors meet refined technique, the knife underpins the consistency and attention to detail that define my food."

Always wanted to be able to make food that looks as pretty as it tastes good? Well, according to the fashion world's favorite chef, Imogen Kwok, it may be time to invest in a mandoline, or so she told us while spilling the beans on her most cherished kitchen utensils.

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