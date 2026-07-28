Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Bathrooms

For years, the bathroom has been more than a functional space. We've seen it become a retreat, a spa, a haven, an extension of the rest of the home. A space in which to recharge, beginning and ending each day feeling restored. And the best bathroom design balances function with personality, combining technical innovation, exceptional craftsmanship and sculptural beauty in equal measure.

This list of winners show just how far the category has evolved. Baths and basins are becoming statement pieces with bold architectural forms, hardware is as satisfying to use as it is to look at, and technology is making our daily routines more intuitive without ever compromising on style. Even the finishing touches, from beautifully woven towels to meticulously crafted fittings, have been elevated into objects of beauty.

Best in Class: Milazzo collection by Greg Natale for Plumbline

(Image credit: Greg Natale/Plumbline)

Milazzo is a collection of free-standing and wall-mounted baths and basins that Australian designer Greg Natale dreamed up after being influenced by the minimalist lines of southern Italian street design. They are all super contemporary in their roundedness, getting close to donut-shaped in how pleasingly plump each piece is.

"It’s rare to see a bathtub in a form that hasn’t been done before, but this feels very fresh," says Livingetc.com editor Hugh Metcalf.

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Innovation: S - Range smart showers by Aqualisa

(Image credit: Aqualisa)

So this is quite genius. The S - Range shower series by Aqualisa enables every member of the household to save their own routine, set by temperature, flow and duration, which can then be activated via app, voice control, remote or controller.

"Being able to have pre-sets programmed in for each member of the family reimagines what it means to just be able to wash and go," says global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

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Hardware: The Hudson collection by Pembrooke & Ives x Drummonds

Developed by Drummonds in collaboration with the brand Pembrooke & Ives, The Hudson collection takes its name from the Hudson River, referencing the city of New York where both British brands operate.

Cross-head handles are smart and crisp, while lever options offer a pared-back alternative. "Not only does each piece look good, it’s also satisfying to hold and use," says editor Pip Rich.

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Accessories: Signature Turkish cotton towels by Christy

When is a towel not just a towel? When it’s also a part of British heritage, made by the brand that invented the concept of towels in 1850.

Step forward Christy’s Signature range, which gets better over time — loops deepen, softness increases, and the lovely weight and absorbency compound. ‘My set was so soft on arrival, and feels even better after multiple washes,’ says Pip Rich.

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Furniture: Marbella deck-mounted marble lavatory sink by Waterworks

(Image credit: Waterworks)

It was the rich veining of the Marbella deck-mounted marble lavatory sink that first caught our judges’ eyes, that and its strikingly art deco, blocky form.

Available in eight stone finishes, the Marbella sink is nothing but a showstopper. "Just so beautiful and lavish and luxe. Exactly what we want to see in bathrooms right now," says interiors editor Emma Breislin.

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See the rest of the Livingetc Style Awards 2026 winners.