Decades of "Patchwork Updates" Left This Chicago Home Lacking, but Now Its Japandi Style Is Picture-Perfect

When Caroline Novak and David Pike purchased a Queen Anne-style fixer-upper in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, they didn’t hesitate: they called an old pal.

Dan Rockenbach, a friend of 15 years and founder of Charleston’s Rockenbach Design Studio, was what you might call a no-brainer for the project — no one knew the couple better. “I wasn’t just their designer," he recalls. "I was their friend, and I really got to pour a lot of heart into it.”

The 4,381-square-foot home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places (and originally built in 1886), had seen its share of odd interventions over the years. "When I first visited the home, it felt like stepping back in time — but not in the most flattering way," recalls Dan. Decades of ‘patchwork updates’ lacked cohesion, with disjointed layouts that left rooms small and dark. It was clear the home’s original charm needed a bona fide rescue, and the couple’s growing family required a few contemporary comforts.

“Japandi’s emphasis on simplicity, craftsmanship, and a connection to nature made it a natural fit for a historic home that needed to embrace modernity without losing its soul,” says Dan. (Image credit: James John Jetel. Design: Rockenbach Design Studio)

The project was, unsurprisingly, a monumental undertaking, not to mention Dan Rockenbach's first-ever ground-up project. Working with local architecture firm Chicago Roof Deck Garden (David also joined in, serving as general contractor), the team honored the home's Queen Anne features while reworking layouts to increase natural light flow, doubling down on finishes (think white oak and Indiana limestone) that would bring warmth to the interior architecture.

And for the interior design, the brief was simple: Caroline and David wanted interiors that didn't require a ton of thought; modern and stylish but not cold or untouchable. To achieve this balance, Dan looked to Japandi style, blending Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality, while sourcing the bulk of furniture and décor from low-fuss retailers like Lulu and Georgia, Arhaus, and CB2.

The result is a six-bedroom, five-bath home that radiates warmth and ease. The design narrative is in full force in the living room, where straight edges contrast with soft curves across furniture and architecture; rounded bouclé armchairs cluster around an angular travertine coffee table, shelving units with arched niches flank a rectangular surround on the fireplace.

“Ultimately, this combination of clean lines and rounded curves was intentional in fostering a meditative yet welcoming atmosphere,” explains Dan. “Each piece serves a dual purpose, contributing to the overall aesthetic while offering comfort and practicality, making the living room both a visual and experiential centerpiece of the home.”

(Image credit: James John Jetel. Design: Rockenbach Design Studio)

Those intentions are clarified in the dining room, an area mostly defined by restraint. Like the rest of the home, Dan aimed to create a calm, timeless space for connection. And in a room destined for gatherings, he stripped away anything unnecessary or distracting — mindfulness was key — giving the room space to breathe with zero clutter.

“The palette is neutral and subdued, leaning into natural materials like wood, stone, and linen to keep the room cohesive and tranquil,” adds Dan, nodding to anchor pieces like the solid wood dining table from Ethnicraft and a minimalist calcite light fixture from Restoration Hardware. “The idea was to let the textures do the talking, adding depth and interest without relying on excessive ornamentation.”

“The oversized pendant lights above the island are crafted from antique-finished brass, which adds depth and a touch of glamour," says Dan. "In contrast, the woven pendant lights above the dining nook emphasize the tactile, organic theme of the space, tying back to the natural fibers used in the furnishings." (Image credit: James John Jetel. Design: Rockenbach Design Studio)

A doorway with a wide arch (nodding to barrel-vaulted ceilings found at Chicago’s Union Station) leads into the kitchen where the textural palette embraces balance from top to bottom. “This palette works so well because it embraces subtle contrasts — rough against smooth, light against dark, organic against refined,” explains Dan.

Subtle grains in white oak cabinetry contrast with a live-edge wooden breakfast table, while woven barstools and cane-backed dining chairs add visual texture to a room covered with sleek marble counters.

Even the ceilings have their own interplay, mixing woods that are both rustic and refined. “We selected reclaimed wood with a weathered finish, which brings a sense of history and texture while maintaining a light and airy tone,” says Dan of the exposed beams across the ceiling. “This choice complements the white-painted tongue-and-groove ceiling, creating a layered and dynamic architectural backdrop.”

"The upholstered headboard was all about comfort," says Dan. "It’s soft and inviting while adding a nice contrast to the detailed wall paneling, which we kept subtle and modern so it wouldn’t feel too traditional." (Image credit: James John Jetel. Design: Rockenbach Design Studio)

Without abandoning the lower level's tranquil feel, the couple's second floor bedroom embraces a few more accents. Monochromatic wall paneling leans traditional yet subtle enough to read modern, and a canopy bed from Crate & Barrel adds cozy structure to the space.

"With such a large room, it’s easy for things to feel a little too open, so the canopy frame helps anchor the space and makes the sleeping area feel more defined," explains Dan. "I also loved how the curved wood frame adds a bit of softness to all the clean lines in the room, and the natural wood tone brings warmth and ties in with the overall palette."

"The light fixture is truly the heart of the space, and that’s entirely thanks to the incredible artistry of Mirei Monticelli," says Dan. "Her design is nothing short of breathtaking — it’s a sculptural masterpiece that feels alive, almost like a delicate cloud frozen in motion." (Image credit: James John Jetel. Design: Rockenbach Design Studio)

Light does most of the work in the primary bath, flooding through windows and shining on warm wooden cabinetry, oak floors, and a sculptural Clovis Goods tub. But the space truly highlights Dan's 'less is more' approach with spare yet sensational décor — specifically an ethereal fixture by Milan-based designer Mirei Monticelli that elevates the space all on its own.

"Here, the organic, flowing form of her pendant is the perfect counterpoint to the strong lines of the wood paneling and the minimalism of the soaking tub," says Dan, noting how the fixture balances softness and structure. "It brings a sense of poetry and movement to the room that you simply can’t achieve with a more conventional fixture."

"The mural was the starting point — it sets the tone for the entire room,' says Dan of the sepia-like landscape. "It brings that sense of magic without resorting to overly bright or cartoonish elements, so it stays cohesive with the home's natural palette." (Image credit: James John Jetel. Architecture: Chicago Roof Deck Garden. Interiors: Rockenbach Design Studio. Styling: Darwin Fitz)

Up another level, the children have their own playroom, certainly the most whimsical area of the home. But the scheme itself doesn't indulge the whims of childish design — the owner requested a more mature look that could age gracefully.

"This room was such a joy to design because it’s all about creating a sense of wonder while still blending seamlessly with the overall aesthetic of the home," says Dan. "I wanted it to feel playful and imaginative for children, but also refined and calming for the adults who spend time here."

The hero of the room is not doubt the sepia-esque mural by Susan Harter Muralpapers, which feels straight out of a vintage storybook. Sure to spark the imagination without compromising the natural and neutral palette, it works well with other fun features, like a hanging rattan chair from Serena & Lily (a perfect spot for daydreaming or reading, well, a storybook).

All in all, the home exudes calm energy with approachable decor that's as comfortable as it is elevated. "They didn’t just want a pretty house; they wanted something that felt personal and lived-in, like it was made just for them."