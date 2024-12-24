"Barrel Vault Ceilings" Might Be the Architectural Detail of the Moment — These Projects Will Show You Why

When you’re looking for drama, few architectural features pack more punch than a vaulted ceiling. But one variation on the centuries-old concept in particular ushers in the types of soft arches and curves we often crave in contemporary homes: the barrel vault.

In historic spaces, barrel vaults were often used for their ability to distribute weight across expansive rooms (without excess columns or supporting walls). But today, when an interior architect installs a barrel-vaulted ceiling in a residential space (or restores an existing one), the vaults are mostly there for decorative and dramatic ceiling decorating ideas.

"Brick or terracotta vaults were often used as the structural system in warehouses (like the cast iron buildings in [NYC’s] Soho), so they can evoke a 19th century industrial atmosphere," says Frederick Tang, Principal at Frederick Tang Architecture. "In otherwise modern contexts, adding vaults can imbue the space with a hint of history, and a bit of mystery."

Barrel vaults, sometimes called tunnel vaults, take the shape of a barrel cut in half. Often taking form as a single continuous vault, they are also installed in a series of small rows — one vault next to the other, like a scalloped ceiling —bringing loads of visual interest into the space with plenty of variations on materials (think exposed brick or smooth plaster).

And whether used in old or new construction, the overall appeal of this architectural always goes back to the sense of lightness it can imbue. "Barrel-vaulted ceilings offer a sense of grandeur and spaciousness to a room due to their arched shape, which can visually elevate the space," Eva Kristine Brørup, partner at Copenhagen’s Valbæk Brørup Arkitekter, noting their extra ability to create a sense of continuity and flow.

And as these projects, all featuring this type of ceiling, prove, it's a burgeoning interior design trend, too. These six variations on barrel-vaults bring volume and visual interest to each home’s interiors — ceilings that rise to the occasion.

1. LOW HEIGHTS

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson Photography. Design: Frederick Tang Architecture)

The repeating barrel vault in this multifunctional living space creates a dramatic visual effect that complements the room’s sliding panels, which feature strong graphics in a geometric design. And while the ceiling also lends a sense of spaciousness to the interior, it’s a surprisingly effective idea ever to make ceilings look higher in low rooms. "This is a great solution for spaces that don't have high ceilings because even a slight amount of depth (here our vaults are only 4" deep) can create a dramatic effect," says Frederick Tang.

2. FUNCTIONAL FORM

(Image credit: Cafeine. Design: Framework Studio)

Throughout this elegant Ibiza home, a series of barrel vaults add texture to the all-white room. And while this type of ceiling can look rather serene, there’s substance to the structure itself. "This is a traditional way of building ceilings out of stone and cement," explains Thomas Geerlings, founder of Amsterdam-based Framework Studio, who designed the sapce. "The arched form gives it strength to put a thick layer of cement on top."

Here, the ceiling resonates with other architectural features in the space, like a curving divide along the stairwell and rounded edges of interior walls.

Why not try? Leisuremod Round Side Table in Fiberstone View at Walmart Price: $169 Embrace this Mediterranean look of the barrel vault with this 'plaster look' side table.

3. EXPOSE HISTORY

(Image credit: Eric Petschek. Design: Bachman Brown)

If you live in a historic building that already features barrel vaults in the architecture (lucky you), those vaults might need some TLC if you want to expose them.

"The developer for this building had plastered over these vaults, so we painstakingly took six months alone to strip the plaster and repoint all of the bricks," explains Bachman Brown Clem, founder of NYC’s Bachman Brown. "What is missing from the photos is that at night, the red brick vaults are washed in a gorgeous candlelight strip light coming from inside the beams." It's a clever way to add accent lighting to the living room where adding a dropped pendant light might add too much fuss.

4. SINGLED OUT

(Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Design: Hino Studio)

Making the most of a tiny powder room, even a single barrel-vault adds height and grandeur to an otherwise rectangular footprint. "By drawing the eye upward, barrel vaults can make small spaces feel larger and more spacious than they actually are," explains Sabrina Maclean, principal owner of Hino Studio, noting how it prevents the room from feeling overcrowded.

"In smaller rooms where every inch counts, the elegant simplicity and space-enhancing qualities of barrel-vaulted ceilings can make them a perfect design choice, adding both style and functionality to the space," the designer adds.

Get the look Harlequin Marble Incense/Soft Focus/Gold Wallpaper View at Decorator's Best Price: $326 per roll The golden marble wallpaper on the walls of this powder room add a luxe contrast to the rough textures of the space.

5. MATERIAL WORLD

(Image credit: Torben Eskerod. Design: Valbæk Brørup Arkitekter)

Leaning into the shape of a barrel vault, there are plenty of materials that can complement the curvature of the ceiling. Here, architects of this summer residence in Denmark chose pine to reinforce a cabin-like atmosphere, adding arched steel beams to punctuate the open space while creating rhythm.

"In addition to wood, materials such as plaster, metal, or even exposed brick can be used to accentuate the architectural features of the ceiling," says Eva Kristine Brørup, partner at Copenhagen’s Valbæk Brørup Arkitekter.

6. ROME FREE

(Image credit: Nick Dearden. Design: EBBA)

In this airy extension to a Victorian home in Leytonstone, England, one goal for a new open concept kitchen layout was to create a feeling of expansiveness and small moments of calm.

"The vaults were designed so that they could give a sense of volume," says Benni Allan, Founder of EBBA. "The increased height helps to make more of a generous space. We were interested in creating a room that felt like it was carved and added to the feeling of craft throughout the project."

Of course, barrel vaulted ceilings aren't something you're going to easily add into your home if you're not in the midst of a build or major remodel, but when you are, it's a detail that, while adding to your budget, pay dividends in adding wow factor that won't detract from the rest of your decorating scheme.