17 buys that can make you happy at home – according to our editors

To celebrate Happy Homes Week at Livingetc, we've asked our editors about the products that really make their space feel joyful, from appliances to home decor. Every selection on this list is a standout favorite for the way they light up a room or make life that little bit easier, which is something we all need from our home purchases.

Ranging from juicers to alarm clocks, this list really does have everything you need to make your home into a happy place. So, take note of the products that have been handpicked by the experts at making homes lovely, and find yourself the next best smart appliance, candle or coffee machine to transform your home for the better.

17 products that make us happy at home

Pip Rich – Editor in Chief at Livingetc

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

Portentia Accent Chair | $1099 at Lulu & Georgia

For me, a happy home is one that feels like a party. And I like parties where you can have a conversation. Chairs like this aid chat because they can be placed in a pair opposite a curved sofa, creating a little area in which the inhabitants feel cocooned, intimate. It's also smart but not stuffily so - in it, you feel comfortable but not slobby. Which is when I'm happiest - at home in a scheme which is elegantly welcoming.

Rachel Christie - Houses Editor

(Image credit: Heather Taylor Home)

Milos Lilac Napkins | $82 at Heather Taylor Home

I love Heather Taylor Home's pretty range of stripe and check cushions and table linen available in a range of pastel hues - perfect for a fresh spring update or Easter table!

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari - Content Editor

(Image credit: The Future Perfect)

Wonky Lounge Chair | $19,500 at The Future Perfect

I have a penchant for odd things - objects that defy rules and look clearly unconventional. This is the reason this Wonky lounge chair by American artist Matthew Day Jackson, presented by The Future Perfect is my absolute favorite. What's fascinating about it is that it is made strictly without measuring, using only basic tools. Its sink-in shape, organic legs and soft upholstery makes it a piece you want to lounge around in, and also observe as if you're looking at a piece of art.

Artist's Plates | $62 at Helen Levi

Doesn't this remind you of a Jackson Pollock? So vibrant and utterly showstopping. These stoneware plates by Brooklyn–based ceramicist are drenched in rainbow splatters, coated in shiny clear glaze. I came across her profile during my unending hours, browsing through Instagram. I thought those plates and her other varied vases would look spectacular inside my muted home, and make me smile when the London skies turned grey.

Hugh Metcalf - Deputy Editor

Lemieux et Cie Varenne Sphere Decorative Object | $99 at Anthropologie

I always seek out small decorative objects for styling my home. When your shelves are full of vases already, the right objet d'art is the perfect gap-filler. It's recently these small spheres that I'm particularly drawn to - they're a great size for adding next to other accessories, and whether they're made from a beautiful stone like marble, or have a textured finish like these from Anthropologie, they're a great way to bring extra dimension to the space.

(Image credit: AllModern)

Escape 63'' Traditional Floor Lamp | $860 at AllModern

This dynamic floor lamp looks great from every angle, something that can't be said for all lighting. I'm all about atmospheric lighting (and avoid turning on the overhead lighting completely) and I know that the linen shade is going to give a beautiful diffused flow to any room when the sun goes down.

Lindsey Davis – Editor in Chief, Ecommerce

(Image credit: Lumie)

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 | $159 at Amazon

I can appreciate the happiness brought on by color, luxe fabrics and things that please the eye, but my Lumie Bodyclock makes me scientifically happy, and that appeals to my very sensible and logical brain. It works by slowly waking me with sunrise-style light in the morning, triggering a response from the suprachiasmatic nucleus which controls your circadian rhythm. You wake up more naturally than you would from an abrupt alarm (though it does have one of those as back up) and start the day feeling rested and refreshed. It can also mimic a sunset to help you unwind before bed, and includes a DAB radio and Bluetooth speakers to soundtrack your bedtime and morning routine.

(Image credit: Le Creuset )

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven in Flame: $250 at Le Creuset

How can you be miserable with a pop of colour like this in your kitchen? I love to cook and use my Le Creuset Dutch Oven all the time, so it is on permanent display on my stove. It brings brightness to my grey and white scheme and reminds me of some great meals shared with friends and family (and my comforting sourdough baking phase in 2020 when the world was facing a tough time).

Jaclyn Turner - Sleep Editor

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Iridescent Wine Glasses, Set of 4 | $48 at Anthropologie

I found these iridescent wine glasses on sale a while back at Anthropologie, and they've become a permanent spotlight on my bar cart. They catch the light just so and add a little pizazz to wine nights in.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid KCM4212SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker-Brushed Stainless Steel | $99.99 at Amazon

I used to run up tabs at Starbucks and Dunkin' for iced coffee drinks. Now, I make a batch of cold brew with this KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, stock up on various creamers, milk, and syrups, and well, I am my own coffee shop. (My trick is to froth the milk too) The brewing process is insanely easy (it even has a fill line if you're averse to measuring, but you should measure) but I love the dispenser design where I can just pop it in my fridge without having to take it out each time.

Millie Fender - Small Appliances Editor

(Image credit: Smeg)

Smeg Citrus Juicer | $199.95 at Amazon

I try to keep my small-ish kitchen free of counter clutter, but I had to make an exception for the Smeg Citrus Juicer. It's perfect for making cocktails or a homemade lime soda, but it's that playful retro design that really won me over. It comes in a range of colors - I chose mint green - but every colorway is a playful and easy injection of fun and personality into any kitchen.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Anthropologie Grove Mug | $14 at Anthropologie

My mug collection has been lovingly curated for years now, and the Grove Mug from Anthropologie is my latest must-have. It's petite and whimsical, perfect for a cup of coffee on a sunny morning, and the (slightly impractical) orange-slice handle makes me feel like I'm at a Regency tea party.

(Image credit: Fellow Clyde)

Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle: $105 at Amazon

This tea kettle from Fellow claims to add a modern spin on the classic stovetop kettle, and it definitely delivers. It's modern but not harsh, and it whistles when your water is ready. Fellow claims that it's been trained to 'sing a two-toned harmonic whistle', as opposed to the more traditional, slightly jarring whistle designs.



Annie Collyer – Deputy Ecommerce Editor

(Image credit: Our Place)

Our Place Always Pan | $145 at Our Place

This incredible pan gets 5-stars from me in both the looks and the practicality department. I've been using it for the past few months, for frying eggs to steaming veggies and everything in between. It comes with a strainer and wooden spoon included, and you can choose from an array of colorways to spruce your kitchen stove — I chose the charming green shade. With an integrated spoon rest to reduce spillages on your countertop (and the need for a spoon rest), this pan can replace up to 8 pieces of cookware, so it's perfect for anyone stuck for cabinet space in their kitchen. You'll find plenty of attachments available for it, too, including a fry deck and a flipping platter to make dinnertime a breeze.

(Image credit: Ruggable)

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black & Ivory Rug | $259 at Ruggable

Having recently renovated our bedroom, I've been searching for the perfect rug for this cosy space for a while now. With two pets wandering around the house as they please, I went straight to Ruggable. Washable, super stylish and available in plenty of sizes, this Jonathan Adler number caught my eye immediately. I chose the larger size to really make a statement — and that it does. This rug alone has managed to make my bedroom look much bigger than its actual size, and it provides a soft place for my feet to sit when getting out of bed in the morning.

Molly Cleary - Ecommerce Writer

(Image credit: Our Place )

Our Place Set The Table Bundle: $120 at Our Place

Believe me when I say I will talk to anyone who will listen about how gorgeous this dinnerware set from Our Place is. Complete with four main plates, four side plates and four bowls, the set is made from hand-painted porcelain and has pink matte detailing on the bottom. They also come with a special scrubber for all of the marks you can't quite seem to get off in the dishwasher. They really did upgrade my whole dining situation in one fell swoop.

(Image credit: FlexiSpot)