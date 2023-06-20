What's the best low-maintenance outdoor furniture that will look good all year long? The 3 options experts always buy

Selecting low-maintenance outdoor furniture that also looks great in your backyard is a tricky balance to get right. You want something durable, while still looking elegant, and something that works for your backyard throughout the year, no matter the changing of the seasons.

Great furniture really can transform the look of your backyard and how you use your space, opening it up to become a haven that you want to enjoy season after season. To find the perfect furniture for your backyard, it's about picking the best material that withstands all weather from scorching sunshine to the occasional storm (though you probably want to store outdoor furniture during winter, anyway). So what are the best materials to opt for?

'You really want something that is going to stand the test of time,' says Ginger Curtis. 'When investing in a piece, longevity is incredibly important. Choose a durable, all-weather material, something that is low maintenance as well as beautiful.'

We'd recommend teak for its aesthetic quality and long-lasting durability, wrought iron for its hardiness and powder-coated aluminum or steel - which can look super elegant while bringing some color. Here are 9 outdoor furniture buys that I've got my eye on that won't need much upkeep and will look great all year round!

Best teak furniture

Teak is a great option for your outdoor furniture. It's durable, and a special type of wood that has a natural oil that repels water which stops it from getting damaged over time. This means you can keep your teak furniture in your garden throughout the year without fear of it getting ruined. What's more, age only improves the appearance. 'I love teak for its durability and beauty,' says Gillian Gillies of Gillian Gillies's Interior Design. 'I especially love it as it weathers and silvers. It also hides a multitude of stains and mishaps and good times!' Here are three furniture picks to buy now.

1. Elowyn dining table View at McGee & Co Price: $2,600 Designed with high quality teak wood, the Elowyn dining table is a great all-weather piece that makes a beautiful focal point for your al fresco feasts this summer. With a tabletop of teak paneling, this piece from McGee & Co has a coastal feel. 2. SAFAVIEH patio sofa View at Overstock Price: $1,371 Made of natural Brazilian teak, I love the structure of this sofa, with angular arms that highlight the beautiful warmth of the wood. Beige linen cushions help to soften the piece, making it a great piece to enjoy throughout the year - just make sure you look after the linen upholstery. 3. Calhoun lounge chair View at Frontgate Price: $1,274 A cute outdoor armchair that can slot into any corner of your backyard. The teak has been kiln-dried to avoid expanding and shrinking throughout the year, so don't be afraid to leave it outside. The acrylic fabric cushions won't damage throughout the year, but remember to take them in when faced with any serious weather to keep them in good condition.

Best wrought iron furniture

Wrought iron is another reliable material that you can leave outside throughout the year without fear of it damaging. Looked after well, you'll enjoy your wrought iron furniture for years. ‘Wrought iron will be your most durable and sturdy option but is definitely a higher price point,’ says Annie and Jordan Obermanns of Forge & Bow. It's heavy too, which means that even in the most blustery conditions, your wrought iron table or bench won't run the risk of tipping over.

1. Iron dining chair View at Walmart Price: $82.99 This two-piece wrought iron dining chair is super simple but contemporary. They are heavy in weight, meaning they don't run the risk of falling over during any bad weather - so feel free to leave them in your backyard throughout the year. Buy a seat cushion to match and make them a little more comfortable. 3. Isla dining table View at One King's Lane Price: $933.50 Built with a wrought iron frame, this dining table looks great with a gleaming glass surface, a chic addition to your backyard throughout the year. The rectangular size makes it perfect for outdoor hosting throughout summer, and features an umbrella hole and space for up to 8 guests. 3. SAFAVIEH tree bench View at Overstock Price: $305.99 For something a bit more ornate with a touch of Victorian whimsy, go for this wrap-around bench that circles the base of a tree. This will bring a beautiful seating area to your garden, and the wrought iron details look super elegant. Pop a few upholstered seat cushions down to add more comfort.

Best powder-coated furniture

If your backyard furniture is powder coated, it's giving a real good chance for durability, helping to resist rust, fading and chipping. It can be applied to almost any materials, but metal is the most popular. Aluminum and steel are both commonly powder coated, and it's a great way to add a colored coating to your outdoor furniture.