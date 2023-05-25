These outdoor chairs bring wow factor to a backyard, but they always sell out – here's where to buy one before they do

Outdoor swing chairs are having a moment. Tapping into the desire for an outdoor space that focuses on staying relaxed, an outdoor swing chair makes for a great accent piece. They've become such a staple for those looking to relax outside in style, that they often sell out before the summer even gets going.

'Hanging egg chairs have become hugely popular in recent years - the ultimate in cocooning comfort,' says Reilly Gray, co-founder of Suns Lifestyle. The best outdoor furniture swings adhere to the current outdoor trends for 2023. Think rattan, wicker, earth colors and great cushion padding for added comfort.

I've scoured the internet to find the best outdoor swings to snap up now.

Best egg swing chairs

1. Peacock hanging chair For a decorative swing chair, this from Anthropologie won't fail to impress hanging from your backyard. The rattan pattern mimics a peacock's feathers, giving boho charm to your pergola or porch area. The seat cushion comes included for extra comfort and it makes a real statement piece. 2. Rattan egg chair With a comfortable hand-woven rattan wrapped around the metal frame, this egg swing won't rust. There are a variety of colorways availalb,e and the seat cushion comes with it, made of 100 per cent polyester making it super soft. Recommended weight for this chair is 350 pounds and the chain can be adjusted to whatever height. 3. Garner porch swing This teardrop patio swing comes without a stand and is made of lasting PE wicker rattan weave with an adjustable steel chain. It' comes with soft all-weather tufted polyester fabric cusion, and you can also pick the color of your seat cushion, from mocha to navy - I quite like the grey option.

Best two-seater swing chairs

1. Malia Hanging Daybed Cushion If you have a large front porch, you might want a swing chair that can fit more than one person. This hanging daybed is the epitome of luxury. The cushions are available in any color fabric and are resistant to fading and mildew, there is even extra space to stretch out your legs for adding comfort. 2. Sunday Porch Swing with Cushions This classic slat-rail swing is hand-crafted of 100 percent FSC eucalyptus, meaning it's super durable and has that sturdy look from wood material. It is finished in a warm whitewash or graywash, and it comes with two bolster cushions - the perfect porch accessory. 3. Sipsey porch swing This porch swing chair lacks back support, but has more of a minimalist backyard feel to it. Its eucalyptus frame and foam-filled cushions are wrapped in Sunbrella - the perfect outdoor fabric that is mold-resistant. A natural stain tops the look, which contrasts with the beige upholstery.

Best swing chair with stand

1. Nanna Ditzel chair For something more supportive, this cozy egg chair is made from AluRattan exterior with a solid aluminum frame for extra support, combining style with durability. The Sunbrella and Tempotest performance cushion means it's super comfy and perfect for outdoor conditions. 2. Hanging basket chair with cushion This durable metal frame is wrapped in weather-ready PE wicker for a natural, laidback look, meaning it has the strength of metal but the beauty and natural look of wood. The sturdy support allows for gentle movement while sitting. 3. Wicker hanging egg chair with stand An outdoor cushion provides coziness to this egg chair while the ergonomically designed curved frame gives all-day comfort. Featuring a playful yet elegant basket chair and a simple hanging stand, this charming piece of furniture will give your patio a cozy spot for lounging.

Are pergolas strong enough to hang a swing chair? Most types of pergolas should be able to support the weight of a swing. Pergolas are often made from metal, and should be strong enough to take the weight of one or two people. If you have a wood pergola, this is also a strong and durable material that should also support your swing chair, but check the wood is in good condition - rotting wood runs the risk of breaking. If you have joists or beams, it is as simple as tying a chain in place. The stronger the chain, the better supported your swing will be. Ropes just won't cut it, but you can also buy heavy-duty swing hanger sets, made of durable iron material that keeps your swing attached to a beam. It's also about the strength of the chair itself. Metal swing seats don't look as comfortable and relaxing, owing to the hardness of the material, but wrapped in outdoor-appropriate rattan can soften the metal and give you a pleasant outdoor retreat.