What is the best outdoor furniture for small spaces? Our shopping editor curates the perfect finds for bijou backyards

Material is one of the most important things when it comes to selecting outdoor patio furniture. Get the furniture material right and it will no doubt have longevity.

'Aluminum or powder coated steel furniture is the most durable and easiest to maintain,' says Oonagh Ryan, principal and founder of ORA landscape architects firm. 'It just requiring a hose-down every so often.'

Resin wicker is another material that is super easy to maintain. It gives you that boho look and feel of real wicker, but as soon as it requires a clean it can just get washed down with a garden hose, just be sure to remove your cushions before spraying with water.

On the other hand, wood is a material that requires constant maintenance, so much so that homeowners are being put off purchasing wood outdoor furniture. It will need oiling, cleaning and covering up when not in use. Look out for composite wood materials that look as good as real wood does. Similarly, while steel or wrought iron are heavy duty, durable and weighty, which can have its benefits in the backyard, these materials can rust quickly, especially if left out in rain.