What is the best outdoor furniture for small spaces? Our shopping editor curates the perfect finds for bijou backyards
When it comes to outdoor furniture for small spaces, it's a matter of thinking tactically. You might not be able to afford the luxury of long L-shape sofas and a grand outdoor dining area, but with some clever purchases, you can make the most of your backyard and have it primed and ready for summer socializing.
From smaller, more compact seating areas that can transform an unloved corner, to space-saving tables with an extendable mechanism, to foldaway dining chairs that keeps your space flexible, I've scoured the internet to find the best outdoor furniture pieces for those smaller spaces.
I keep coming back to this loveseat. With those thick deckchair stripes that we can't get enough of at the moment, it's super on trend. It's pretty space-saving too, and can slot into a small balcony with ease.
This wide chair is just about enough space for two, and proves that space isn't an obstacle in the quest for great outdoor furniture. It's a modular piece that can build a larger L-shape sofa, but one on its own will make for a cute accent piece.
Coming in a range of sizes, the smallest diameter for this round table is 30", perfect for a smaller space. It also folds away and can lean out of sight against your backyard wall or fence. It comes in black, but I also like this light blue color.
Another folding piece of furniture, but this time a rectangular shape. Pair with a couple of chairs for a pop-up bistro set-up, all easy enough to fold away when you're done entertaining. There is a wide range of colors to pick from too.
Save valuable space on your deck or patio with these bistro chairs. Elegant and simple, they can easily be stacked away to the side when not in use. Two or three take up barely any space when not in use and instantly create a joyous seating area.
This folding chair is easy to transport and store, but when in use it makes quite a statement. Designed by noted French designer Claude Robin, the chair's supple all-weather fibers won't stick to skin like vinyl or plastics.
What outdoor patio furniture is easy to maintain?
Material is one of the most important things when it comes to selecting outdoor patio furniture. Get the furniture material right and it will no doubt have longevity.
'Aluminum or powder coated steel furniture is the most durable and easiest to maintain,' says Oonagh Ryan, principal and founder of ORA landscape architects firm. 'It just requiring a hose-down every so often.'
Resin wicker is another material that is super easy to maintain. It gives you that boho look and feel of real wicker, but as soon as it requires a clean it can just get washed down with a garden hose, just be sure to remove your cushions before spraying with water.
On the other hand, wood is a material that requires constant maintenance, so much so that homeowners are being put off purchasing wood outdoor furniture. It will need oiling, cleaning and covering up when not in use. Look out for composite wood materials that look as good as real wood does. Similarly, while steel or wrought iron are heavy duty, durable and weighty, which can have its benefits in the backyard, these materials can rust quickly, especially if left out in rain.
What fabric holds up best outdoors?
Most types of outdoor fabrics on the market will be mold-resistant acrylic or olefin. Naturally resistant to moisture, they fare better than more natural materials.
Olefin, sometimes referred to as polypropylene fiber is seriously durable and easy to clean so a great choice for a busy family focused backyard. Standard polyester is washable, tough and versatile. It is resistant to stretching and mold and can be created in a whole range of colors and patterns to go with whatever color scheme you have in your outside space.
