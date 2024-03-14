The 12 Best Modern Coffee Tables Will Make Your Living Room Look Like a Designer Has Curated It

I get it — investing in a modern coffee table probably feels like quite the splurge. Modern design takes its cues from the high-design world, where abstract looks and exorbitant prices reign supreme, and the coffee table faction of that environment is no different. The pieces are showstopping and the experts well-renowned, but the actual products feel perhaps a bit esoteric and out of reach, particularly if you're trying to decorate your suburban home.

That's where I come in, dear reader. In the edit below, I've found some of the best coffee tables with roots in the world of modern design — and the best part? They're all available at some of the best and most reliable home decor brands you know and love. You might have to spend a bit more than you're used to, but then again, how else are you to express your passion for and love of design? These pieces are unique and exciting without feeling un-styleable in the average home. I guarantee you'll find a spot for these beauties in no time.

'Modern coffee tables are characterized by clean lines, minimalist silhouettes, and innovative materials,' said Nina Lichtenstein, founder and principal designer at Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein. 'Sleek surfaces like glass, metal, or polished wood are often favored, exuding an air of sophistication and contemporary elegance. Storage solutions, such as hidden compartments or built-in shelves, add practicality without compromising style. Additionally, geometric shapes and asymmetrical designs contribute to the modern aesthetic, creating visual interest and dynamic focal points in living spaces.'

Thanks to Nina, you now have everything you need to get shopping. What are you waiting for?!

12 modern coffee tables to elevate your living room

What are the different kinds of modern coffee tables?

There are quite a few different kinds of modern coffee table varieties out there — so much so that it might feel a bit overwhelming if you're just starting out. Thankfully, Nina is here to help.

'The modern design ethos embraces diversity, offering a plethora of coffee table styles to suit every taste and preference,' she explained. 'Scandinavian-inspired designs feature light wood finishes, organic shapes, and minimalist accents, embodying a sense of warmth and simplicity.'

A more industrial modern coffee table, however, incorporates 'elements like distressed metal, reclaimed wood, and exposed hardware, infusing spaces with rugged charm and urban appeal.'

And for anyone that prefers a more luxurious feel, 'contemporary coffee tables showcase sleek surfaces, opulent materials like marble or mirrored glass, and sculptural forms that exude sophistication.'