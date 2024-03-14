The 12 Best Modern Coffee Tables Will Make Your Living Room Look Like a Designer Has Curated It
Odds are a modern coffee table is exactly what your home is missing. Shop our editor-approved round-up for the best of the best available now
I get it — investing in a modern coffee table probably feels like quite the splurge. Modern design takes its cues from the high-design world, where abstract looks and exorbitant prices reign supreme, and the coffee table faction of that environment is no different. The pieces are showstopping and the experts well-renowned, but the actual products feel perhaps a bit esoteric and out of reach, particularly if you're trying to decorate your suburban home.
That's where I come in, dear reader. In the edit below, I've found some of the best coffee tables with roots in the world of modern design — and the best part? They're all available at some of the best and most reliable home decor brands you know and love. You might have to spend a bit more than you're used to, but then again, how else are you to express your passion for and love of design? These pieces are unique and exciting without feeling un-styleable in the average home. I guarantee you'll find a spot for these beauties in no time.
'Modern coffee tables are characterized by clean lines, minimalist silhouettes, and innovative materials,' said Nina Lichtenstein, founder and principal designer at Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein. 'Sleek surfaces like glass, metal, or polished wood are often favored, exuding an air of sophistication and contemporary elegance. Storage solutions, such as hidden compartments or built-in shelves, add practicality without compromising style. Additionally, geometric shapes and asymmetrical designs contribute to the modern aesthetic, creating visual interest and dynamic focal points in living spaces.'
Thanks to Nina, you now have everything you need to get shopping. What are you waiting for?!
12 modern coffee tables to elevate your living room
Price: $350
Thank god the top of this sustainably designed table is tempered glass — otherwise, you wouldn't be able to see the sleek intertwined base below.
Price: $229
This minimalist coffee table plays with empty space in a way I just adore. The added shelf below the glass surface serves as extra storage, and the price tag is surprisingly low. Grab this one before it sells out!
Price: $183
This wood coffee table gives MCM at first glance. I love the price, too; a fabulous piece for maybe a starter apartment or office. The splayed legs and curved design are calling to me!
Price: $1274.14
Was: $1499
It is no exaggeration to say this piece stopped me in my tracks. From frequent CB2 collaborators Mermelada Estudio comes this minimalist and modern cast aluminium piece with clever cutouts, a gunmetal finish, and 'tonal variation throughout.' Stunning
Price: $319.20
Was: $399
Who says a modern coffee table can't sit outside? Get that beloved West Elm look and quality with this under-$350 monolith coffee table, suitable for living rooms and patios alike.
Price: $335.99
Was: $613.47
This is the best price I could find for a modern (and trending) acrylic piece, the perfect coffee table for a small living room. Plus, it matches with everything.
Price: $1669.99
Was: $1829.99
This is a great, simple piece that plays into those modern design tropes while keeping functionality in mind. Specifically, I'm thinking of the added shelf offered by the curved base, a great use of what would otherwise be wasted space.
Price: $1598
This is perhaps the second time I have included this round coffee table in a piece and I don't think it's difficult to understand why. Chic and sleek with the black finish, it has the versatility you want to see in an investment piece while its rounded leg components anchor the room surrounding it.
Price: $599
Mixed material screams modern, as is the case with this glass-top coffee table from Urban Outfitters. It's a customer favorite too, so you know you're picking a good one (I'm serious — 4.5 stars across 56 reviews is practically unheard of for Urban).
Price: $1299
If you'd like your coffee table to be more of a gravity-defying balancing act, try this white concrete piece from CB2, equal parts functional and whimsical. I can't get over this one.
Price: $760
Was: $973
You might think this mid-century modern coffee table lacks the element of surprise, but you'd be missing the combined legs that point inward for a fun little design play. Pay attention to the details, people!
Price: $799
Crate and Barrel compares the design of this ebonized wood and marble coffee table to a 'precious gem set within the prongs of a ring.' What more could you want at the center of your living room?
What are the different kinds of modern coffee tables?
There are quite a few different kinds of modern coffee table varieties out there — so much so that it might feel a bit overwhelming if you're just starting out. Thankfully, Nina is here to help.
'The modern design ethos embraces diversity, offering a plethora of coffee table styles to suit every taste and preference,' she explained. 'Scandinavian-inspired designs feature light wood finishes, organic shapes, and minimalist accents, embodying a sense of warmth and simplicity.'
A more industrial modern coffee table, however, incorporates 'elements like distressed metal, reclaimed wood, and exposed hardware, infusing spaces with rugged charm and urban appeal.'
And for anyone that prefers a more luxurious feel, 'contemporary coffee tables showcase sleek surfaces, opulent materials like marble or mirrored glass, and sculptural forms that exude sophistication.'
