'So Much Better Than Wine!' - 39 Chic Hostess Gifts for Any Occasion
From the opulent aromas of Loewe Home Scents to a Courtly Check cocktail shaker by Mackenzie-Childs, ensure you never arrive empty-handed again
You’ve likely been advised never to arrive empty-handed. Sure, it’s a social courtesy when visiting someone’s home, but let’s face it: hosting is hard work! From cooking, to cleaning, to staying awake until ungodly hours waiting for guests to leave, the host truly does deserve the most.
With the holidays and their gatherings already in full-swing, we’ve curated an array of hostess gifts that are guaranteed to impress. Featuring unique items in a range of price points from the best home decor stores, each of these picks are so much better than that cliché bottle of wine.
Discover expensive-looking gifts under $30.
Chic hostess gifts
Price: $64
These ornate wine glasses from Anthropologie rest atop beautifully scalloped feet. Their unique turquoise hue makes for a novel take on a classical style.
Price: $58
It’s safe to say that any seasoned host is a fan of Mackenzie-Child’s. This gorgeous cocktail shaker features the brand’s iconic Courtly Check print, making this their new entertaining staple.
Price: $125
Was: $179
You can never go wrong with a plush throw, and this one from Pottery Barn is one of our favorites. Its cascading ripple effect looks ultra-realistic, while its velvet binding lends a luxe touch.
Price: $45
This artist-designed oil bottle is perfect for any aesthete. It’s equal parts elegant and sleek, doubling as a tabletop art piece.
Price: $140
Frederic Malle creates some of the world's most coveted fragrances. The brand’s ingenious linen spray makes for a relaxing pre-sleep ritual, enchanting the bed and pillows with aromas of Turkish Rose and deep Musk.
Price: $19.95
If you have a little time to plan, consider these monogram linen napkins from CB2. You can choose among four shades of linen - ginger, white, gray, and moss green - as well as an array of thread shades for the ultimate personalized gift.
Price: $19.50
Was: $30
Olive oil cake has been a stand-out culinary trend over the last few years. This mix upends the classic recipe with chocolate espresso - a unique gift for the chef in your life.
Price: $84
Renowned for its fast-heating stainless steel, everyone loves Le Creuset. This Demi kettle comes in a rainbow of colors, allowing you to choose the ideal statement for your host.
Price: $72
We love the spotted design of this water carafe from Burke Decor. It's striking enough to stand alone, though its neutral color lends itself to a variety of design aesthetics.
Price: $99
Robes make for a lovely hostess gift. There's a sea of options available, but this one from Brooklinen is a cut above the rest for its ultra-plush feel and chic striped pattern.
Price: $180
Many of us could use an extra set of bookends, but these generally aren’t at the top of our shopping lists - which is precisely why they make a wonderful hostess gift! Crafted from real petrified wood, they’re naturally chic.
Price: $64
Inspired by the Renaissance, this hand-carved coaster set is covered in real gold leaf. It's a truly special gift that your recipient will cherish forever.
Price: $58
What host doesn’t love a good throw pillow? This velvet one from Anthropologie features striking contrast piping, lending an opulent feel.
Price: $125
This box from Jonathan Adler’s Arcade collection gleans inspiration from the stately arches of the Colosseum. At 8” wide, it's the perfect size to store treasured objects like sunglasses, watches, or jewelry.
Price: $89.95
This impressive cordless contraption chills bottles of wine or champagne at their ideal temperatures for hours, making it equally suited for at-home use or for taking on-the-go.
Price: $100
This stunning vase draws inspiration from the artwork of the Netherland's De Stijl movement. Its unique three-chamber design offers a plethora of flower arrangement possibilities.
Price: $145
Julia Child changed American cooking forever when she published Mastering The Art of French Cooking in 1961. This elegant edition features black leather and gold lettering.
Price: $225
This luxurious gift set includes orange candle sticks and glittering crystal candle votives. This timeless style is sure to be appreciated by hosts of all kinds.
Price: $119
Aesop makes some of the best skin and body care products around. Consider this the brand’s ‘best of’ set, featuring cult-favorites like the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous presentation box.
Price: $56
Was: $80
Whether or not you drink whiskey, old fashioned glasses are a rite of passage. Equally elegant to hold mixed drinks or water, these are an essential addition to any household.
Price: $24.70
Was: $38
Most of our potholders are due for an update. Give your host the practical gift we know they need with this stylish set by OYOY.
Price: $104
Was: $130
This mid-century modern stainless steel set features a double jigger, cocktail shaker, ice bucket, and serving bowl trio, all accented with rich walnut wood. We’re astounded that it’s only $104.
Price: $125
If your host enjoys a rustic aesthetic, look no further than these leather napkin rings by Ralph Lauren. They feature industrial hardware and saddle-inspired leather, which feel elegantly equestrian.
Price: $60
It’s difficult not to be drawn to the light, modern appeal of these striped champagne coupes. We’re convinced that even the host who owns everything will be pleased by this unique set.
Price: $15.30
Was: $18
This eye-catching bar soap includes Wonder Valley Olive Oil for the ultimate moisturization experience. Featuring luxe aromas of juniper, sage, vetiver, galbanum, eucalyptus, cardamom, and smoke, it's an everyday indulgence.