'So Much Better Than Wine!' - 39 Chic Hostess Gifts for Any Occasion

You’ve likely been advised never to arrive empty-handed. Sure, it’s a social courtesy when visiting someone’s home, but let’s face it: hosting is hard work! From cooking, to cleaning, to staying awake until ungodly hours waiting for guests to leave, the host truly does deserve the most. 

With the holidays and their gatherings already in full-swing, we’ve curated an array of hostess gifts that are guaranteed to impress. Featuring unique items in a range of price points from the best home decor stores, each of these picks are so much better than that cliché bottle of wine. 

Chic hostess gifts

Green wine glasses.
Cinzia Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $64

These ornate wine glasses from Anthropologie rest atop beautifully scalloped feet. Their unique turquoise hue makes for a novel take on a classical style. 

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Cocktail Shaker.
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Cocktail Shaker

Price: $58

It’s safe to say that any seasoned host is a fan of Mackenzie-Child’s. This gorgeous cocktail shaker features the brand’s iconic Courtly Check print, making this their new entertaining staple. 

Faux fur throw blanket.
Faux Fur Ruched Throw

Price: $125

Was: $179

You can never go wrong with a plush throw, and this one from Pottery Barn is one of our favorites. Its cascading ripple effect looks ultra-realistic, while its velvet binding lends a luxe touch. 

Whimsical Oil Bottle.
Sprezz Whimsical Oil Bottle

Price: $45 

This artist-designed oil bottle is perfect for any aesthete. It’s equal parts elegant and sleek, doubling as a tabletop art piece. 

Frederic Malle linen spray.
Frederic Malle Linen Spray

Price: $140

Frederic Malle creates some of the world's most coveted fragrances. The brand’s ingenious linen spray makes for a relaxing pre-sleep ritual, enchanting the bed and pillows with aromas of Turkish Rose and deep Musk. 

Personalized linen napkins.
Personalized Bolt Linen Napkin

Price: $19.95

If you have a little time to plan, consider these monogram linen napkins from CB2. You can choose among four shades of linen - ginger, white, gray, and moss green - as well as an array of thread shades for the ultimate personalized gift.  

Olive oil cake mix.
Elia Organic Olive Oil Chocolate Espresso Cake Mix

Price: $19.50

Was: $30

Olive oil cake has been a stand-out culinary trend over the last few years. This mix upends the classic recipe with chocolate espresso - a unique gift for the chef in your life.  

Le Creuset 1.25-Quart Stainless Steel Demi Tea Kettle.
Le Creuset 1.25-Quart Stainless Steel Demi Tea Kettle

Price: $84

Renowned for its fast-heating stainless steel, everyone loves Le Creuset. This Demi kettle comes in a rainbow of colors, allowing you to choose the ideal statement for your host.  

Water carafe.
Jali Water Carafe in Amber

Price: $72

We love the spotted design of this water carafe from Burke Decor. It's striking enough to stand alone, though its neutral color lends itself to a variety of design aesthetics.

Super-Plush Robe.
Super-Plush Robe in Striped Midnight Navy

Price: $99

Robes make for a lovely hostess gift. There's a sea of options available, but this one from Brooklinen is a cut above the rest for its ultra-plush feel and chic striped pattern. 

Petrified wood bookends.
Soho Home Balfern Set of Two Petrified Wood Bookends

Price: $180

Many of us could use an extra set of bookends, but these generally aren’t at the top of our shopping lists - which is precisely why they make a wonderful hostess gift! Crafted from real petrified wood, they’re naturally chic.

Florentine Wooden Accessories Coasters, Set of 4.
Vietri Florentine Wooden Accessories Coasters, Set of 4

Price: $64

Inspired by the Renaissance, this hand-carved coaster set is covered in real gold leaf. It's a truly special gift that your recipient will cherish forever.  

Velvet throw pillow.
Adelina Velvet Pillow 22" x 22"

Price: $58

What host doesn’t love a good throw pillow? This velvet one from Anthropologie features striking contrast piping, lending an opulent feel.

Jonathan Adler Arcade Lacquer Small Stacking Box.
Jonathan Adler Arcade Lacquer Small Stacking Box

Price: $125

This box from Jonathan Adler’s Arcade collection gleans inspiration from the stately arches of the Colosseum. At 8” wide, it's the perfect size to store treasured objects like sunglasses, watches, or jewelry. 

Wine & Champagne Chiller.
Wine & Champagne Chiller

Price: $89.95

This impressive cordless contraption chills bottles of wine or champagne at their ideal temperatures for hours, making it equally suited for at-home use or for taking on-the-go.

Mondri vase.
MoMA Mondri Vase

Price: $100

This stunning vase draws inspiration from the artwork of the Netherland's De Stijl movement. Its unique three-chamber design offers a plethora of flower arrangement possibilities. 
'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' by Julia Child

Price: $145

Julia Child changed American cooking forever when she published Mastering The Art of French Cooking in 1961. This elegant edition features black leather and gold lettering.

Crystal candle votive.
Giftology Lismore Candles & Votive

Price: $225

This luxurious gift set includes orange candle sticks and glittering crystal candle votives. This timeless style is sure to be appreciated by hosts of all kinds.  

Aesop Majestic Melodies Elaborate Body Kit.
Aesop Majestic Melodies Elaborate Body Kit

Price: $119

Aesop makes some of the best skin and body care products around. Consider this the brand’s ‘best of’ set, featuring cult-favorites like the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous presentation box. 

Crystal old fashioned glasses.
Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $56

Was: $80

Whether or not you drink whiskey, old fashioned glasses are a rite of passage. Equally elegant to hold mixed drinks or water, these are an essential addition to any household.  

Pack of 2 Stringa Potholder in Caramel / Rose.
Pack of 2 Stringa Potholder in Caramel / Rose

Price: $24.70

Was: $38

Most of our potholders are due for an update. Give your host the practical gift we know they need with this stylish set by OYOY.

Stainless steel bar tool set.
Kalman Polished Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set with Snack Bowl

Price: $104

Was: $130

This mid-century modern stainless steel set features a double jigger, cocktail shaker, ice bucket, and serving bowl trio, all accented with rich walnut wood. We’re astounded that it’s only $104. 

Ralph Lauren Wyatt Set of 4 Leather Napkin Rings.
Ralph Lauren Wyatt Set of 4 Leather Napkin Rings

Price: $125

If your host enjoys a rustic aesthetic, look no further than these leather napkin rings by Ralph Lauren. They feature industrial hardware and saddle-inspired leather, which feel elegantly equestrian.  

Striped champagne glasses.
Mizu Coupe Glass, Set of 2

Price: $60

It’s difficult not to be drawn to the light, modern appeal of these striped champagne coupes. We’re convinced that even the host who owns everything will be pleased by this unique set.  

Wonder Valley Two Deserts Soap.
Wonder Valley Two Deserts Soap

Price: $15.30

Was: $18

This eye-catching bar soap includes Wonder Valley Olive Oil for the ultimate moisturization experience. Featuring luxe aromas of juniper, sage, vetiver, galbanum, eucalyptus, cardamom, and smoke, it's an everyday indulgence.  