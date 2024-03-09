Gray Accent Chairs Are The Neutral Touch Your Living Room Is Missing — And I Found Some for Under $500

A gray accent chair might be the perfect minimalist piece to tie your room together. Style Editor Brigid Kennedy is back with another line-up of her current faves

By Brigid Kennedy
The color gray — specifically as it relates to gray accent chairs — doesn't get nearly enough love. On its worst day, it's described as drab, boring, or even dull. But on its best day, it's understood as neutral, minimalist, and versatile. It goes with nearly everything, and works in basically every room in the house. That doesn't sound very boring to me!

As part of my quest to convince you that this shade does, in fact, make for one of the best accent chairs money can buy, I've taken the liberty of selecting a few A+ accent options to show you (not tell you) what I mean. Below, you'll find an expertly curated edit built with my extensive shopping knowledge in mind. An accent chair like this could be just the finishing touch your living room needs; that's what these pieces are there for, after all.

'Adding an accent chair enriches a space by providing extra seating, enhancing the room's aesthetic, and introducing a focal point,' says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. 'Moreover, it can bring texture, color, or a contrasting element to complement the existing decor and elevate the room's design. As a result, accent chairs contribute to a visually dynamic and inviting environment.'

So let's get cracking on, shall we? Today's the day we reclaim gray. Onward!

12 of the best gray accent chairs

Zinus Aidan Metal Framed Sling Accent Chair, Light Grey
Zinus Aidan Metal Framed Sling Accent Chair, Light Grey

Price: $119.46

This slouchy, low-profile, minimalist frame is not only chic, but looks quite comfortable, as well. Add in the positive reviews and affordable price, and you've got yourself quite a nice accent chair.

gray accent chair with wooden legs
Elroy Accent Chair With Wooden Legs - Threshold™ Designed With Studio Mcgee

Price: $350

I'm a Target lover. If I need something affordable but well-made and on-trend, I'm coming here first. The retailer delivered yet again with this chair designed in conjunction with Studio McGee, a separate interior design brand that knows how to do neutrals (and gray) quite well.

Alyster 32
Alyster 32" W Boucle Armchair

Price: $339.99
Was: $698.40

Tuck this boucle armchair in a corner for extra guest seating, or perhaps buy a few for your dining table.

armless gray accent chair
Arrlo Accent Chair

Price: $469.99
Was: $705

I can already see myself sitting cross-legged on this gray beauty, reading a book or sipping my coffee while chatting with some friends. That's the beauty of a chair without armrests.

gray accent chair
Gabriola Dover Gray Bouclé Lounge Chair

Price: $499

I'd love to see this gray lounge chair (and matching ottoman, sold separately) set up in a home office, where a tired worker could easily sip a coffee and forget it's Monday.

gray boucle accent chair
Vittori Boucle Chair

Price: $790

From BD Studio comes the Vittori Boucle Chair, its squat frame just as much a design choice as its boucle material and wooden legs.

tuxedo style tufted swivel gray accent chair
Perception Light Gray Tufted Swivel Upholstered Armchair

Price: $670

How sleek is this tufted swivel tuxedo-style chair? It's practically begging to go in your front room.

gray accent chair with barrel back and cut outs
Verna Upholstered Barrel Chair

Price: $879
Was: $1143

I know this option is quite expensive, but it looks just so chic and well-made, particularly with the barrel back and continuous three-legged design.

frost gray chunky melange accent chair
Cozy Swivel Chair

Price: From $749

The egg-like design of this light gray chair would cradle you as you sat — I'd love to lounge here for hours on end. Plus, there's something about this fabric that looks undoubtedly warm and cozy.

Patsy Chiclet Armchair
Patsy Chiclet Armchair

Price: $459
Was: $534

The Patsy is all about rounded panels and edges. Playful and chic, with a floating seat and a modern frame.

swivel gray accent chair
Amber Swivel Chair

Price: $599

One customer reviewer said the Amber is quickly becoming 'everyone's favorite seat' — I mean, what more do you need?

velvet gray accent chair
Grey Velvet Swivel Chair

Price: $3770

Large and exaggerated, this swivel chair from ABC Carpet & Home should be reserved for the interiors obsessed. But if that's you, it's hard not to see how this could elevate your living room in seconds.

Can't get enough of accent chairs? I've been there. Check out our edits of the best blue accent chairs, best wooden accent chairs, and best white accent chairs next!

What is the difference between a dining chair and an accent chair?

The main difference between dining chairs and accent chairs has to do with how they are used.

'Dining chairs are typically designed for specific dining tables, emphasizing functionality and comfort during meals. They often come in matching sets and are tailored to fit the dining table's height,' Nina tells me. 'On the other hand, accent chairs are more versatile. They can be strategically placed in various areas of the home to add visual interest, complement existing furniture, or create cozy nooks for reading or relaxation.' Unlike their counterparts, 'accent chairs are not bound to a dining table and offer more flexibility in terms of design and placement.'

