Gray Accent Chairs Are The Neutral Touch Your Living Room Is Missing — And I Found Some for Under $500
A gray accent chair might be the perfect minimalist piece to tie your room together. Style Editor Brigid Kennedy is back with another line-up of her current faves
The color gray — specifically as it relates to gray accent chairs — doesn't get nearly enough love. On its worst day, it's described as drab, boring, or even dull. But on its best day, it's understood as neutral, minimalist, and versatile. It goes with nearly everything, and works in basically every room in the house. That doesn't sound very boring to me!
As part of my quest to convince you that this shade does, in fact, make for one of the best accent chairs money can buy, I've taken the liberty of selecting a few A+ accent options to show you (not tell you) what I mean. Below, you'll find an expertly curated edit built with my extensive shopping knowledge in mind. An accent chair like this could be just the finishing touch your living room needs; that's what these pieces are there for, after all.
'Adding an accent chair enriches a space by providing extra seating, enhancing the room's aesthetic, and introducing a focal point,' says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. 'Moreover, it can bring texture, color, or a contrasting element to complement the existing decor and elevate the room's design. As a result, accent chairs contribute to a visually dynamic and inviting environment.'
So let's get cracking on, shall we? Today's the day we reclaim gray. Onward!
12 of the best gray accent chairs
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $119.46
This slouchy, low-profile, minimalist frame is not only chic, but looks quite comfortable, as well. Add in the positive reviews and affordable price, and you've got yourself quite a nice accent chair.
Price: $350
I'm a Target lover. If I need something affordable but well-made and on-trend, I'm coming here first. The retailer delivered yet again with this chair designed in conjunction with Studio McGee, a separate interior design brand that knows how to do neutrals (and gray) quite well.
Price: $339.99
Was: $698.40
Tuck this boucle armchair in a corner for extra guest seating, or perhaps buy a few for your dining table.
Price: $469.99
Was: $705
I can already see myself sitting cross-legged on this gray beauty, reading a book or sipping my coffee while chatting with some friends. That's the beauty of a chair without armrests.
Price: $499
I'd love to see this gray lounge chair (and matching ottoman, sold separately) set up in a home office, where a tired worker could easily sip a coffee and forget it's Monday.
Price: $790
From BD Studio comes the Vittori Boucle Chair, its squat frame just as much a design choice as its boucle material and wooden legs.
Price: $670
How sleek is this tufted swivel tuxedo-style chair? It's practically begging to go in your front room.
Price: $879
Was: $1143
I know this option is quite expensive, but it looks just so chic and well-made, particularly with the barrel back and continuous three-legged design.
Price: From $749
The egg-like design of this light gray chair would cradle you as you sat — I'd love to lounge here for hours on end. Plus, there's something about this fabric that looks undoubtedly warm and cozy.
Price: $459
Was: $534
The Patsy is all about rounded panels and edges. Playful and chic, with a floating seat and a modern frame.
Price: $599
One customer reviewer said the Amber is quickly becoming 'everyone's favorite seat' — I mean, what more do you need?
Can't get enough of accent chairs? I've been there. Check out our edits of the best blue accent chairs, best wooden accent chairs, and best white accent chairs next!
What is the difference between a dining chair and an accent chair?
The main difference between dining chairs and accent chairs has to do with how they are used.
'Dining chairs are typically designed for specific dining tables, emphasizing functionality and comfort during meals. They often come in matching sets and are tailored to fit the dining table's height,' Nina tells me. 'On the other hand, accent chairs are more versatile. They can be strategically placed in various areas of the home to add visual interest, complement existing furniture, or create cozy nooks for reading or relaxation.' Unlike their counterparts, 'accent chairs are not bound to a dining table and offer more flexibility in terms of design and placement.'
