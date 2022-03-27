These are our favorite eco-friendly brands for a sustainable home

These eco-friendly brands are your essential shopping locations for making your home more sustainable. From the products you clean your home with, to the fertilizer you apply to your plants, if sustainability is crucial to you then these brands will make your life much easier.

Eco-friendly retailers have the credentials to make spending your money with them a sustainable activity so that you can make a difference every time you shop. That likely includes using recycled materials, a reduction of waste, and partnering or championing charities and independents, so that your money is going towards good causes.

Changing your shopping habits for good and investing in the best eco-friendly products is one achievable way of becoming more environmentally conscious, and advocates for less waste and harmful materials. Start with this array of wonderful sustainable brands today, and make your home a haven of eco-friendly living.

These are the top eco-friendly brands to shop for your home decor and goods

Eco-friendly home goods brands

UpWest: Shop sustainably sourced pillows, throws, candles, diffusers

UpWest strives to use sustainable fabrics and gives generously to those in need, as well as having a Brands We Believe In section for their home goods.

Inside Weather: This custom furniture brand cuts out waste

If you're searching for a new piece of dining, bedroom or office furniture, then this custom brand is a great way to shop towards cutting out the excess waste of the home goods world. This brand only makes what is ordered, which prevents materials going to landfill sites.

Public Goods: A wide-ranging supply of eco-friendly treasures

Public Goods is about to become your new favorite place to shop, with beautiful, simple, sustainable products. There are no harmful chemicals in the cleaning products, and they work hard to make sure their products are biodegradable and refillable.

Goldune: This sustainable brand is as joyful and colorful as it gets

As well as championing living a more sustainable life Goldune works with so many women and BIPOC-owned brands, and has so much choice. From bathroom goods to glass bottled cleaning sprays, there's a product you can pick up to cover every aspect of life.



Bloomscape: Shop straight from the greenhouse with this beautifully sustainable garden brand

You can cut out the middleman with Bloomscape, where your plants are cared for by experts and shipped straight from the greenhouse. This family business runs back five generations and backs a better horticulture supply chain.

Eco-friendly bedding and mattress brands

Avocado: A natural, organic mattress and bedding heaven

Crafted with organic materials, Avocado is a climate-neutral certified brand with luxurious options to aid your sleep. It donates one percent of revenue to environmental non-profits, and has so many eco-friendly organic options to choose from.

Ettitude: This brand champions bamboo bedding as a more sustainable way forward

This bedding brand is paving the way to using bamboo for all of your sleeping needs, rather than cotton, which uses more water to produce, and has unethical outcomes for workers. They are also plastic-free and have high standards within their factories.



Boll and Branch: A focus on ethical-supply chains drive this bedding brand

This organic brand is a great find if you're looking to shop more sustainable bedding, as well as bath essentials and decor. They pay additional money to farmers and workers to make their wages livable, and champion human rights throughout their practices.



Sijo: The bedding of your dreams with a sustainable edge

With a mission to bring sustainable bedding to everyone, Sijo has a range of products, including eucalyptus bedding, to make your sleeping situation eco-friendly and luxurious.

Eco-friendly dinnerware & kitchen brands

Our Place: Putting money back into their community helps Our Place's ethical mission

The home of sustainable pans as well as lovely eco-friendly dinnerware sets, Our Place is giving back to the community where it's based. They also use responsible materials where possible and ethical labor practices to create their goods.



Made Trade: an array of wonderful home goods, including dinnerware, at an ethically elevated standard

This woman-owned small business verifies the products that they sell to ensure their eco-credentials, such as sustainable materials to fair wages. You can shop so many stylish goods and furniture at Made Trade, so have a guilt-free browse!

Eco-friendly paint brands

Farrow & Ball: Water-based sustainable paints

The classic paint brand are also eco-friendly, classed as Minimal or Low when it comes to levels of Volatile Organic Compounds, and have gentler water based formulations.

ECOS paints: Eco-friendly paint to make your home a healthier environment

These paints are non-toxic, with zero VOC, water-based and durable, making them a perfect fit for your home.

Eco-friendly cleaning brands

Blueland: Perfect for sustainable starter kits to clean your entire home

Blueland has it all, from starter kits to spritz your whole bathroom, to refillable containers for all of your detergents. It's beautifully packaged, female-founded and working to reduce plastic waste.

CleanCult: Battling against plastic waste

With a focus on eco-friendly ingredients and with formulas that harness natural ingredients, you can feel good whilst using Cleancult. They also use 100% recyclable packaging made in the USA.