Everything You Need for the Perfect Cocktail Party - 15 Pieces the Most Stylish Event Host We Know Relies On

The holidays breed parties of all kinds. Although dinner parties often steal most of the attention, the succinct brilliance of a cocktail soiree can be equally, if not more, impactful. Fueled by spirited conversations and the presence of alcohol, cocktail gatherings effortlessly blend disparate social circles - family with friends, friends with coworkers.
The wintertime cocktail party is a favorite of Studio RM founder Ryan Matthew, who specializes in bespoke experiences. "Even though winter comes with controversial qualities, like those early sunsets and chilly slushy weather, I like to take advantage of the romance and warmth that compliments our hibernatory winter routines," says Ryan.
Ryan seeks to strike a balance between timeless elevations and not being overly stuffy - "it’s a party, after all!" To this end, the designer recommends tactics such as shopping around the best home decor stores to mix and matching your glassware. The same goes for serving hors d'oeuvres: "when in doubt mix trays and bowls of all sizes and heights... I like to be playful yet sophisticated when presenting food, and tend to think outside the box when choosing the best food displays"
A master of ambience, Ryan has a strong affinity for candles, from votives to hurricanes: "I’m all about that warm glow and love to play with shapes and heights," Ryan says. He recommends keeping your overall cocktail décor relatively simple - all that's needed are greens and floral pops to quickly elevate your cocktail space.
Upon hearing Ryan's tips, we scoured the internet for the perfect cocktail hosting pieces. From sleek stemware to ambient lighting, our search left no stone unturned. Continue along for some as we unveil the kitchen and home essentials for hosting a flawless holiday cocktail gathering - cheers!
Think of the coupe as the champagne flute’s younger, cooler sister. Equally lovely for shaken or stirred drinks, this is a chic, versatile option if you want to avoid purchasing multiple types of stemware.
Featuring natural bamboo handles and an elongated silhouette, this bar tool set feels like vintage Gucci. Its shiny nickel finish adds a modern, eye-catching accent, making for a lovely display when not in use.
Featuring chic borders and darling crustacean motifs, these linen cocktail napkins are the perfect conversation starter. Doubling as a coaster, provide one along with each drink so that guests can set down cocktails without damaging furniture.
"Canned cocktails are the modern host’s secret weapon it seems," says Ryan. "I’ve certainly taken advantage of this and now I like to stock up on the classics so I’m ready to pour from the moment guests arrive."
Ryan noted that these vintage-inspired glasses were some of his personal favorites. Featuring stunning pressed glass arches, we can see why.
These stainless steel presentation pans are incredibly versatile. They're available in oval, bucket, and square varieties, though we suggest opting for all three!
Preparing a designated drink area is crucial. If you want to keep guests out of your kitchen, a bar cart is an easy solution. This one in a gorgeous antique gold is set on wheels, making for easy mobility throughout the evening.
If you want to brush up on your cocktail knowledge prior to the event, look no further than this darling book by The New York Times. Doubling as drink guide and décor, consider leaving it out on your coffee table. I happen to own a copy, and can confirm that guests love to flip through while they sip their drinks.
Chicago-based designer Sasha Adler collaborated with CB2 to make this stunning vintage-inspired cocktail shaker. Its mirror-like polish lends a sleek edge to any bar set up.
Aesop makes some of Ryan's favorite home scents. According to the tastemaker, "scent is transformative, and if done simply - and not overpowering - guests will ease into the atmosphere of your chic winter cocktail moment."
The classic wine glass shape is rarely reinvented, so this one from CB2 definitely stands out - for good reason! Its elongated silhouette and tapered bowl are modern elegance at its finest.
Candelabras lend themselves to an ambient mood. Ryan suggested this elongated option from Crate & Barrel. Crafted from French wrought iron circa 1940, it's simplistically chic.
According to Ryan, curated personalized moments are essential: "I achieve that with activations appropriately catered to my guest-list. My go to has been Wish Paper" - a stylish manifesting technique that sure to be adored by cocktail guests.
When it comes to a cocktail party, it’s all about the details. These stainless steel cocktail sticks are a chic addition to a martini glass or small bite.
