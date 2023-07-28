The 12 best wool rugs that are so soft they'll make your home 112% more comfortable

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The beauty of rugmaking and the role of wool in this craft are a long-standing tradition. The natural fibers make for nature’s most durable rug that can be washed and won’t wither with time. As such, a wool rug can be a timeless heirloom, something to treasure today and tomorrow. Tufted, woven, or knotted by hand, the opportunities for wool rugs are endless.

If you’re looking to find your perfect floor piece, begin by looking at our best rugs feature. Expert advice and a selection of amazing finds await you. If you know it's wool you want, we can help. We’ve scoured through the best home décor stores to find you the best-wool rugs, discover our exclusive edit below.

Best Colorful Wool Rugs

1. Ombre Wool Rug View at DWR Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 5’7” x 7’10” Price: $2,545 With its kaleidoscope of moody colors, this subtly patterned rug from DWR captures your attention with ease. I love the way the fringing is dyed to amplify the hues of the rug. Imagined by Turkish studio Begüm Cana Özgür, this piece honors the landscape of their homeland through a contemporary lens. Guaranteed to make an impact wherever you put it. 2. Green Tile Rug View at Macy's Material: Wool Size: 5’x 8’ Price: $439.50 Why settle for one shade of green? Hints of lime, olive, and teal green come together in this contemporary geometric rug. Playful yet modern, this tufted wool rug would make a great choice for modern living and bedroom schemes. Pair it with darker furniture for a strong and striking contrast. 3. Night Sky Wool Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool Size: 5’x 7’ Price: $359 A night scene that invites you in, this blue patterned rug paints a picture of a charming village in a land far away. Allow yourself to escape with its softly tufted texture. Color is expertly used across this rug, the golden lighting and stars sparkle all that much more against the teal, black, sand, and soft blue ground.

Best Floral Wool Rugs

1. Vibrant Flora Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool Size: 5’x 8’ Price: $698 French artist and designer Nathalie Lété create a dream-like floral scene with two birds center stage. Vibrant flora and fauna are highlighted by the cut pile detailing of this delightful design. The pale pink ground adds another layer of romance to this rug too. A great choice for kids' bedrooms and maximal living spaces. 2. Botanical Wool Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 5’x 8’ Price: $159.99 Botanical and beautiful, this green patterned rug is an elegant and practical design choice. With stain-resistant and machine-washable properties, this wool rug that would be a great fit for family life. The natural fern pattern brings a touch of the outside in. 3. Abstract Floral Wool Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool Size: 3’x 5’ Price: $198 Abstract and filled with floral movement, this Anthropologie rug is a tufted wool rug that showcases exquisite detail. Feelings of spring and summer come to mind with this palette of soft pinks, muted yellows, and fresh blues.

Best Striped Wool Rugs

1. Muted Striped Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 10’x 14’ Price: $2,198 LA-based interior designer Nina Freudenberger brings an effortless cool to this striped geometric rug. Inspired by the Bauhaus movement, the muted color palette accentuates the sense of movement within this piece. A truly incredible choice for living areas and bedrooms. 2. Stripes of Color Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 9’x 12’ Price: $3,395 Two techniques in one, this colorful striped rug from DWR showcases the craft of flatweave and hand-knotted rugs. Pixelated blocks of bold color give this rug energy and vibrance to this piece but also make its easy to pair other items with. 3. California Cool Striped Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 6’x 9’ Price: $878.40 Through its thick and thin stripes, this neutral toned rug from Lulu & Georgia was designed by interior designer, Nina Freudenberger. Her California cool aesthetic is palpable in this rug, which honors the Bauhaus artist Benita Koch-Otte.

Best Shag Wool Rugs

1. Maximalist Shag Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool Size: 5’x 7’ Price: $499 A maximal take on a shag rug, this energetic design is hand-crafted with plush wool. Its abstract pattern would help enliven neutral schemes as well as more expressive ones. A deep pile and fringed edge mean it also offers texture and warmth to your interior. 2. Classic Shag Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Wool Size: 4’7” x 6’7” Price: $479 A classic shag rug with a diamond pattern, this Pottery Barn piece makes for an easy choice for a multitude of design schemes. It’s easy to look after too, thanks to is washable wool. Hand-knotted fringe finishes this elegant design perfectly. 3. Staccato Shag Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 12’ x 15’ Price: $4,198 Enjoy comfort and style with this Lulu & Georgia shag rug. Knotted by hand, this cozy piece is made to last and would be a great addition to inviting bedroom designs and laid-back living spaces. Pops of sage, black and mustard dance across the ivory ground, adding to this rug‘s appeal.