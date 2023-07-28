The 12 best wool rugs that are so soft they'll make your home 112% more comfortable
The Livingetc edit of the 12 best wool rugs will elevate the comfort levels of your home, adding style and a gentle softness
The beauty of rugmaking and the role of wool in this craft are a long-standing tradition. The natural fibers make for nature’s most durable rug that can be washed and won’t wither with time. As such, a wool rug can be a timeless heirloom, something to treasure today and tomorrow. Tufted, woven, or knotted by hand, the opportunities for wool rugs are endless.
If you’re looking to find your perfect floor piece, begin by looking at our best rugs feature. Expert advice and a selection of amazing finds await you. If you know it's wool you want, we can help. We’ve scoured through the best home décor stores to find you the best-wool rugs, discover our exclusive edit below.
Best Colorful Wool Rugs
Material: Wool & Cotton
Size: 5’7” x 7’10”
Price: $2,545
With its kaleidoscope of moody colors, this subtly patterned rug from DWR captures your attention with ease. I love the way the fringing is dyed to amplify the hues of the rug. Imagined by Turkish studio Begüm Cana Özgür, this piece honors the landscape of their homeland through a contemporary lens. Guaranteed to make an impact wherever you put it.
Material: Wool
Size: 5’x 8’
Price: $439.50
Why settle for one shade of green? Hints of lime, olive, and teal green come together in this contemporary geometric rug. Playful yet modern, this tufted wool rug would make a great choice for modern living and bedroom schemes. Pair it with darker furniture for a strong and striking contrast.
Material: Wool
Size: 5’x 7’
Price: $359
A night scene that invites you in, this blue patterned rug paints a picture of a charming village in a land far away. Allow yourself to escape with its softly tufted texture. Color is expertly used across this rug, the golden lighting and stars sparkle all that much more against the teal, black, sand, and soft blue ground.
Best Floral Wool Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 5’x 8’
Price: $698
French artist and designer Nathalie Lété create a dream-like floral scene with two birds center stage. Vibrant flora and fauna are highlighted by the cut pile detailing of this delightful design. The pale pink ground adds another layer of romance to this rug too. A great choice for kids' bedrooms and maximal living spaces.
Material: Wool
Size: 5’x 8’
Price: $159.99
Botanical and beautiful, this green patterned rug is an elegant and practical design choice. With stain-resistant and machine-washable properties, this wool rug that would be a great fit for family life. The natural fern pattern brings a touch of the outside in.
Best Striped Wool Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 10’x 14’
Price: $2,198
LA-based interior designer Nina Freudenberger brings an effortless cool to this striped geometric rug. Inspired by the Bauhaus movement, the muted color palette accentuates the sense of movement within this piece. A truly incredible choice for living areas and bedrooms.
Material: Wool
Size: 9’x 12’
Price: $3,395
Two techniques in one, this colorful striped rug from DWR showcases the craft of flatweave and hand-knotted rugs. Pixelated blocks of bold color give this rug energy and vibrance to this piece but also make its easy to pair other items with.
Material: Wool
Size: 6’x 9’
Price: $878.40
Through its thick and thin stripes, this neutral toned rug from Lulu & Georgia was designed by interior designer, Nina Freudenberger. Her California cool aesthetic is palpable in this rug, which honors the Bauhaus artist Benita Koch-Otte.
Best Shag Wool Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 5’x 7’
Price: $499
A maximal take on a shag rug, this energetic design is hand-crafted with plush wool. Its abstract pattern would help enliven neutral schemes as well as more expressive ones. A deep pile and fringed edge mean it also offers texture and warmth to your interior.
Material: Wool
Size: 4’7” x 6’7”
Price: $479
A classic shag rug with a diamond pattern, this Pottery Barn piece makes for an easy choice for a multitude of design schemes. It’s easy to look after too, thanks to is washable wool. Hand-knotted fringe finishes this elegant design perfectly.
Material: Wool
Size: 12’ x 15’
Price: $4,198
Enjoy comfort and style with this Lulu & Georgia shag rug. Knotted by hand, this cozy piece is made to last and would be a great addition to inviting bedroom designs and laid-back living spaces. Pops of sage, black and mustard dance across the ivory ground, adding to this rug‘s appeal.
Which wool is best for rugs?
Wool is not all the same, and it’s important to understand this when choosing your rug. “We recommend Tibetan wool, cultivated from sheep reared high in the Himalayas their coat provides a yarn hick is incredibly durable while soft underfoot, it also takes on dye extremely well so any color can be achieved. For a highly luxurious finish, you can opt for Mohair or Cashmere, both of which are incredibly soft,” says Eleanor Dykes from rug specialists Riviere Rugs.
Another point of consideration is the type of wool rug that works best for your room and its needs. A hand-knotted wool rug would work well in high traffic areas thanks to the wools natural stain resistance and the strength of its densely knotted foundation. Tufted wool rugs are softer and can showcase patterns with depth and detail making them great statement pieces for living and bedrooms.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
