Our shopping editor has fallen for the stone top coffee table trend - here are 12 to snap up now

A stone-top coffee table is a perfect addition to any room in the home. From marble to granite, embracing stone with its natural qualities adds a touch of high-end glamor to any room. From marble to granite, there is something about stone's natural durability too that makes it a timeless piece.

This stone-topped table in a scheme by Emily Lauren Interiors is a perfect example. The designer created the table for a library room with leftover marble, and the veining adds a real sophistication and statement piece. I've scoured the best home decor stores to find the best stone-topped coffee tables.

12 stone top coffee tables to buy now

From concrete to slate, marble to granite, so you too can bring the natural stone look to your modern living room furniture.

Marble top coffee tables

$1,498 (opens in new tab) Saba coffee table View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) I like the organic form of this coffee table, a perfect perch for drinks, illustrated coffee table books. The legs are made from natural wood with a marble slab giving it a refined finish. $999.99 Livella marble table View at Bellari Home (opens in new tab) The rectangular Livella marble coffee table has two slab legs with the marble running horizontally and vertically with the veining of the marble running in various directions. $1,598 (opens in new tab) Kanta marble coffee table View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) This whole piece is crafted of pure marble, giving a stately look and classical decorative look to your living room. I like the fluted detail on the plinth that really shows off the marble.

Granite top coffee tables

$442 (opens in new tab) 1960s granite coffee table View at Chairish (opens in new tab) An authentic 1960s granite coffee table in a speckled grey pattern. The coffee table's circular shape makes it an elegant addition, and the slab top of granite has a thickness of 1 inch. $2,400 (opens in new tab) Sinclair coffee table View at McGee & Co (opens in new tab) The Sinclair coffee table anchors the room, with round wooden legs complemented with the vintage-inspired granite top, bringing sophistication and organic texture to your space. $6,730 (opens in new tab) Greenapple coffee table View at 1stdibs (opens in new tab) Inspired by the lines of the Bordeira beach, this low table has an organic, flowing form and has a beautiful contrast between the stone texture of Patagonia granite and American oak.

Concrete top coffee tables

$349 (opens in new tab) Maximus coffee table View at Burke Decor (opens in new tab) A simple, rectangular coffee table with a sleek concrete top. The simple lines give it an open-box look and its protected so it's easily cleaned. $1,475 (opens in new tab) Celeste coffee table View at One Kings Lane (opens in new tab) This heavily textured pumice concrete has a smooth top and works inside or outdoors. A statement cylindrical shape makes it a bold design. $299 (opens in new tab) Altra round coffee table View at Article (opens in new tab) A simple round coffee table with a touch of industrial interior design with a stylish concrete top. The wooden legs also bring a natural feel.

Slate top coffee table

$459 Slate top coffee table View at GVAwood (opens in new tab) Slate brings a darkness and depth to your living room, and these two circular coffee tables neatly slot together in a tactile way $665 Cross legs coffee table View at Litfad (opens in new tab) This slate top coffee table has a white veining detail and is available in a variety of sizes. It also has a handy shelf under its top so you can use it for living room storage. $87 (opens in new tab) Faux slate table View at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want to create the look of slate but can't justify the price of the real stone itself, this faux slate look from Amazon is pretty convincing as fakes go (and it's currently on sale!)

Why a stone top coffee table is a forever piece

From marble to granite, slate to concrete, stone is a powerful and eye-catching material with innate durability, strength, and presence. Used across the home in small details, you can create an appealing and earthly atmosphere because of its natural textures, tones, and veining. From elegant kitchen worktops to statement sinks to the more decorative, everyday items like marble pestle and mortars or decorative concrete bowls, embracing stone's quality can make for an impactful and timeless element in your home.

'Stone is also a great choice for enhancing a room's design, adding a special touch,' says Thomas Kligerman (opens in new tab)’s Kligerman Architecture & Design.

'Texture and solidity can be applied to any style, and its versatility allows for a multitude of uses. Whether it's for a natural stone accent wall, a fireplace surround, or an accessory such as a coffee table, stone can help create a clean and strong atmosphere.'

A stone-topped table is a coffee table trend that can look refined and elegant. It's a way to introduce a high-end material in a smaller and more decorative way. 'A coffee table is a practical and aesthetic addition to any room - providing structure and bringing an interior style together,' says Jo Littlefair, (opens in new tab) co-founder and director at Goddard Littlefair. Jo recommends trying new things when it comes to coffee tables. As well as materiality, she recommends looking to new shapes to introduce something different to your home - an approach we saw with the best glass top coffee tables, too.

'Completely taking away any perception of a coffee table always being rectangular or square is liberating and immediately opens up a more creative approach to styling a space. Choosing striking or unusual furniture shapes can become a focal point within a space, it allows you to bring some personality in whilst retaining elegance and style.'