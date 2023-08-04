The 12 best small rugs that make a big statement even in a little space
The Livingetc team has chosen the 12 best small rugs which show you can still layer comfort and style into even the tiniest of rooms
Small rugs can still make a big impact. A smaller rug can still be a great way to bring color, texture, and pattern into your room. They are great for layering with larger designs or as a focal point for zones within a space. From petite and punchy bites of color to circles of serenity, small rugs come in many different shapes and sizes.
To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you’re definitely on the hunt for something smaller, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these stunning rug designs.
Best Colorful Small Rugs
Material: 4'8" x 7'2"
Size: Wool
Price: $2,895
Spanish designer and artist Jaime Hayon created this 30th-anniversary design for Spanish rug icon, Nani Marquina. This playful small wool rug would make a great small statement in home office designs.
Material: Polyester
Size: 2' x 3'
Price: $129
The best way to make an entrance, this Ruggable x Morris & Co. Pomegranate design features a strong dose of jewel tones. The floral motif on this washable rug makes for a charming canvas of color with verdant greens and bold blues.
Material: Wool & Viscose
Size: 30" x 84"
Price: $895
Waves of canary yellow and soft sand dance across this patterned rug design from DWR. The black outline detailing highlights the complementary colors in this soft wool rug. It would give entrance halls and hallways a vibrant touch.
Best Washable Small Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 2' x 3'
Price: $119
An elegant and abstract grey patterned rug design, this Ruggable x Nina Takesh carpet would easily blend into a variety of schemes. A warm and neutral palette of colors comes together in this washable and stain resistant rug.
Material: Polyester
Size: 6'
Price: $138.99
Create a moment with a charming armchair and side table on this coral Persian-inspired round rug from Wayfair. This distressed design featured a palette of warming coral, grey and beige so it will pair easily with a variety of natural furniture and lighting.
Material: Polyester
Size: 2 ' x 3'
Price: $119
Denim blue and emerald green lay the foundation for this smart snake print. It would make a subtle and striking addition to contemporary schemes. Its vibrancy won't fade over time either, thanks to its machine-washable and stain-resistant nature.
Best Round Small Rugs
Material: Cotton
Size: 39"
Price: $74.99
Perfect for nurseries and playrooms, this joyful lion rug would work well layered with other rugs or on top of wall-to-wall carpeting. The soft smile and radiating pattern around its border give it a child-like charm.
Material: Jute
Size: 8'
Price: $398
A petrol blue jute rug feels smart, as proven by the Anthropologie design. Layer with other textures for a casual and elegant setting. The woven texture of the jute brings an organic touch to the room.
Best Outdoor Small Rugs
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 2' x 3'7"
Price: $31.99
Create a slice of island life outdoors with this Wayfair botanical rug. Weather resistant, this rug features a lush combination of green leaves against a soothing beige ground.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 2'2" x 3'9"
Price: $48
Gray & blue fibers of weather-resistant polypropylene come together in this textured outdoor rug. The clean feel of this rug makes it a great touch, big or small to outdoor schemes.
What rug is best for a narrow room?
A narrow room is a little trickier to design, the challenge for you will be to create the illusion of a wider space. “The main thing to pay attention to is that you maximize the width and maybe make the rug a little shorter so that you don’t accentuate the length. It is fun to have a rug that plays with the length such as a repeating ombre” says rug expert and fiber artist, Rosemary Hallgarten.
Taking Hallgarten’s advice on board, it’s clear that the rug is just as important as the choice of furniture and lighting when it comes to maximizing the feeling of space in a narrow room. Ombre patterns and larger prints are good choices to emphasize movement within a space. Lighter colors like white, cream, and pink would also work well to refract light and create the illusion of wider walls.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
