The 12 best small rugs that make a big statement even in a little space

1. Best Colorful Small Rugs

2. Best Washable Small Rugs

3. Best Round Small Rugs

4. Best Outdoor Small Rugs

Small rugs can still make a big impact. A smaller rug can still be a great way to bring color, texture, and pattern into your room. They are great for layering with larger designs or as a focal point for zones within a space. From petite and punchy bites of color to circles of serenity, small rugs come in many different shapes and sizes. 

To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you’re definitely on the hunt for something smaller, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these stunning rug designs.

Best Colorful Small Rugs

DWR Jaime Hayon Rug
1. Colorful Line Rug

Material: 4'8" x 7'2"

Size: Wool

Price: $2,895

Spanish designer and artist Jaime Hayon created this 30th-anniversary design for Spanish rug icon, Nani Marquina.  This playful small wool rug would make a great small statement in home office designs.

Ruggable x Morris & Co. Rug
2. Morris & Co. Colorful Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 2' x 3'

Price: $129

The best way to make an entrance, this Ruggable x Morris & Co. Pomegranate design features a strong dose of jewel tones. The floral motif on this washable rug makes for a charming canvas of color with verdant greens and bold blues.

DWR Yellow Wave Rug
3. Wavy Yellow Rug

Material: Wool & Viscose

Size: 30" x 84"

Price: $895

Waves of canary yellow and soft sand dance across this patterned rug design from DWR. The black outline detailing highlights the complementary colors in this soft wool rug. It would give entrance halls and hallways a vibrant touch. 


Best Washable Small Rugs

Ruggable x Nina Takesh Small Rug
1. Ivory Print Small Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 2' x 3'

Price: $119

An elegant and abstract grey patterned rug design, this Ruggable x Nina Takesh carpet would easily blend into a variety of schemes. A warm and neutral palette of colors comes together in this washable and stain resistant rug. 

Wayfair Coral Washable Small Rug
2. Coral Persian Washable Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 6'

Price: $138.99

Create a moment with a charming armchair and side table on this coral Persian-inspired round rug from Wayfair. This distressed design featured a palette of warming coral, grey and beige so it will pair easily with a variety of natural furniture and lighting.

Ruggable Snake Green Small Rug
3. Snake Motif Washable Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 2 ' x 3'

Price: $119

Denim blue and emerald green lay the foundation for this smart snake print. It would make a subtle and striking addition to contemporary schemes. Its vibrancy won't fade over time either, thanks to its machine-washable and stain-resistant nature.

Best Round Small Rugs

H&M Home Lion Rug
1. Lion Kids Rug

Material: Cotton

Size: 39"

Price: $74.99

Perfect for nurseries and playrooms, this joyful lion rug would work well layered with other rugs or on top of wall-to-wall carpeting. The soft smile and radiating pattern around its border give it a child-like charm.

Anthropologie Jute Blue Rug
2. Blue Jute Round Rug

Material: Jute

Size: 8'

Price: $398

A petrol blue jute rug feels smart, as proven by the Anthropologie design. Layer with other textures for a casual and elegant setting. The woven texture of the jute brings an organic touch to the room. 

Pottery Barn Jute Rug
3. Jute Pattern Rug

Material: Jute

Size: 6'

Price: $399

This pure jute pattern rug is made up a series of circles, it would  work perfectly to break up more angular schemes and add a bit of softness. The earthy tone of the sandy jute reminds us of sunnier sides of the world. 

Best Outdoor Small Rugs

Wayfair Green Botanical Rug
1. Botanical Outdoor Small Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 2' x 3'7"

Price: $31.99

Create a slice of island life outdoors with this Wayfair botanical rug. Weather resistant, this rug features a lush combination of green leaves against a soothing beige ground. 

Lulu & Georgia Outdoor Small RUG
2. Outdoor Blue Woven Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 2'2" x 3'9"

Price: $48

Gray & blue fibers of weather-resistant polypropylene come together in this textured outdoor rug. The clean feel of this rug makes it a great touch, big or small to outdoor schemes.

Pottery Barn Blue Outdoor Rug
3. Braided Blue Green Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 3' x 5'

Price: $329

A fun feature for your entry ways, this braided blue and green Pottery Barn rug features vibrant yarn-dyed fibers. The library of colors doesn't feel overwhelming because of the braiding and the rug's smaller size.

What rug is best for a narrow room?

A narrow room is a little trickier to design, the challenge for you will be to create the illusion of a wider space. “The main thing to pay attention to is that you maximize the width and maybe make the rug a little shorter so that you don’t accentuate the length. It is fun to have a rug that plays with the length such as a repeating ombre” says rug expert and fiber artist, Rosemary Hallgarten. 

Taking Hallgarten’s advice on board, it’s clear that the rug is just as important as the choice of furniture and lighting when it comes to maximizing the feeling of space in a narrow room. Ombre patterns and larger prints are good choices to emphasize movement within a space. Lighter colors like white, cream, and pink would also work well to refract light and create the illusion of wider walls. 

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

