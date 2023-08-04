The 12 best small rugs that make a big statement even in a little space

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Small rugs can still make a big impact. A smaller rug can still be a great way to bring color, texture, and pattern into your room. They are great for layering with larger designs or as a focal point for zones within a space. From petite and punchy bites of color to circles of serenity, small rugs come in many different shapes and sizes.

To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you’re definitely on the hunt for something smaller, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these stunning rug designs.

Best Colorful Small Rugs

1. Colorful Line Rug Visit Site Material: 4'8" x 7'2" Size: Wool Price: $2,895 Spanish designer and artist Jaime Hayon created this 30th-anniversary design for Spanish rug icon, Nani Marquina. This playful small wool rug would make a great small statement in home office designs. 2. Morris & Co. Colorful Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 2' x 3' Price: $129 The best way to make an entrance, this Ruggable x Morris & Co. Pomegranate design features a strong dose of jewel tones. The floral motif on this washable rug makes for a charming canvas of color with verdant greens and bold blues. 3. Wavy Yellow Rug View at DWR Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 30" x 84" Price: $895 Waves of canary yellow and soft sand dance across this patterned rug design from DWR. The black outline detailing highlights the complementary colors in this soft wool rug. It would give entrance halls and hallways a vibrant touch.



Best Washable Small Rugs

1. Ivory Print Small Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 2' x 3' Price: $119 An elegant and abstract grey patterned rug design, this Ruggable x Nina Takesh carpet would easily blend into a variety of schemes. A warm and neutral palette of colors comes together in this washable and stain resistant rug. 2. Coral Persian Washable Rug Visit Site Material: Polyester Size: 6' Price: $138.99 Create a moment with a charming armchair and side table on this coral Persian-inspired round rug from Wayfair. This distressed design featured a palette of warming coral, grey and beige so it will pair easily with a variety of natural furniture and lighting. 3. Snake Motif Washable Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 2 ' x 3' Price: $119 Denim blue and emerald green lay the foundation for this smart snake print. It would make a subtle and striking addition to contemporary schemes. Its vibrancy won't fade over time either, thanks to its machine-washable and stain-resistant nature.

Best Round Small Rugs

1. Lion Kids Rug View at H&M Home Material: Cotton Size: 39" Price: $74.99 Perfect for nurseries and playrooms, this joyful lion rug would work well layered with other rugs or on top of wall-to-wall carpeting. The soft smile and radiating pattern around its border give it a child-like charm. 2. Blue Jute Round Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Jute Size: 8' Price: $398 A petrol blue jute rug feels smart, as proven by the Anthropologie design. Layer with other textures for a casual and elegant setting. The woven texture of the jute brings an organic touch to the room. 3. Jute Pattern Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Jute Size: 6' Price: $399 This pure jute pattern rug is made up a series of circles, it would work perfectly to break up more angular schemes and add a bit of softness. The earthy tone of the sandy jute reminds us of sunnier sides of the world.

Best Outdoor Small Rugs

1. Botanical Outdoor Small Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 2' x 3'7" Price: $31.99 Create a slice of island life outdoors with this Wayfair botanical rug. Weather resistant, this rug features a lush combination of green leaves against a soothing beige ground. 2. Outdoor Blue Woven Rug View at Lulu and Georgia Material: Polypropylene Size: 2'2" x 3'9" Price: $48 Gray & blue fibers of weather-resistant polypropylene come together in this textured outdoor rug. The clean feel of this rug makes it a great touch, big or small to outdoor schemes. 3. Braided Blue Green Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Polypropylene Size: 3' x 5' Price: $329 A fun feature for your entry ways, this braided blue and green Pottery Barn rug features vibrant yarn-dyed fibers. The library of colors doesn't feel overwhelming because of the braiding and the rug's smaller size.