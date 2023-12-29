Revealed: The 12 Home Organizers People Bought the Most of in 2023 — Which do you Have?

This year, we've written endlessly about ways to organize and declutter your home, including some of the very best ideas from professionals, and their suggestions on those all-important organizers you can buy that can really make a difference.

While our experts certainly know their stuff, it's not always so clear which of these organizational tips people are bringing into their everyday lives to transform their spaces. However, we've looked at which products Livingetc's readers have actually bought the most in 2023, based on our most popular decluttering articles, and we can see some clear trends in how to declutter your home.

From making your countertops more practical to increasing and optimizing cupboard storage, these are the trends you've been all over this year, and the ideas for how to declutter your home to take into 2024 if you've missed out on them so far.