Revealed: The 12 Home Organizers People Bought the Most of in 2023 — Which do you Have?

These are the tools for a more organized home that people bought the most of over the past 12 months — and which we'd invest in for a less cluttered 2024

This year, we've written endlessly about ways to organize and declutter your home, including some of the very best ideas from professionals, and their suggestions on those all-important organizers you can buy that can really make a difference.

While our experts certainly know their stuff, it's not always so clear which of these organizational tips people are bringing into their everyday lives to transform their spaces. However, we've looked at which products Livingetc's readers have actually bought the most in 2023, based on our most popular decluttering articles, and we can see some clear trends in how to declutter your home.

From making your countertops more practical to increasing and optimizing cupboard storage, these are the trends you've been all over this year, and the ideas for how to declutter your home to take into 2024 if you've missed out on them so far.

Nifty Large Appliance Rolling Tray, Black – Kitchen Caddy Sliding Tray, Integrated Rolling System, Non-Slip Pad Top, Sliding Tray for Coffee Maker, Stand Mixer, Blender, Toaster
1. Nifty Large Appliance Rolling Tray

Price: $24.99

The most popular home organizer bought this year? This sliding countertop appliance tray. It's a clever way to make your heavier countertop appliances easier to use when they're tucked away in a cabinet or at the back of your surfaces, so there's no wonder it's been so popular.

As seen in: This Viral Countertop Appliance Slider

20 Pcs Mini Wheels, Swivel Caster Wheels for Mini Roller,Tiny Wheels, Stainless Steel Casters, Black Trash Can Wheels, Furniture Stick On Wheels,Add Wheels to Anything
2. 20 Pcs Mini Swivel Caster Wheels for Mini Roller

Price: $8.99

In fact, you loved this viral hack for your countertop appliances so much, the second best-selling organizer where these slightly-more-affordable mini wheels that could be fixed directly to your stand mixer, coffee machine, or more — it's a slightly sleeker approach than the rolling tray.

VADANIA Left Swing Pull Out Organizer for 36" Blind Corner Kitchen Cabinet, 2 Tiers Swing Tray, Soft Close, Left Handed Open
3. VADANIA Left Swing Pull Out Organizer for 36" Blind Corner Kitchen Cabinet

Price: $229

This one might come as a bit of surprise, but lots of your out there forked out for this swing pull out organizer for your kitchen corner cabinets this year. Often, these sorts of organizers are added in when you remodel, but if you've got an awkward corner that's not working, why not retrofit one in 2024?

As seen in: Outdated Kitchen Storage to Avoid

Pull Out Cabinet Organizer Fixed With Adhesive Nano Film,Heavy Duty Storage and Organization Slide Out Pantry Shelves Sliding Drawer Pantry Shelf for Kitchen,Living Room,Home, 10.8" W x 15.15" D
4. Pull Out Cabinet Organizer

Price: $25.99

This pull-out organizer has been one of the most popular organizers bought this year, especially as a way to make low kitchen cabinets more easily usable — no more scrabbling around on the floor to reach things at the back of your cupboard.

As seen in: The Best Organizers on Sale Now

HOUSE AGAIN Pull Down Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, Drop Down Spice Rack Easy Reach for Pantry/Cabinet/Cupboard, Sliding Out Storage Basket for Upper Cabinet, Pull Out Drawer, Black
5. Pull Down Kitchen Cabinet Organizer

Price: $23.99

For your high kitchen cabinets, this genius organizer has been the most popular buy. It makes reaching the back of the highest cabinets so much easier, especially for shorter users in your space.

As seen in: How to Make High Kitchen Cabinets More Accessible

zjdbset 20 Pieces Bed Sheet Organizer Bands Bed Sheet Keepers Closet Organization Elastic Linen Labels for Bed Sheet Sets(Queen,King,Full,Twin)
6. 20 Pieces Bed Sheet Organizer Bands

Price: $16.11

Moving into the linen closet, these printed bands were by far one of the biggest selling organizers outside of the kitchen. They're designed for wrapping around your spare, folded bedding so you can see easily which each is. No more messing up your closet every time the bed needs changing.

As seen in: These Bed Sheet Organizer Bands Are Going Viral

Recessed Power Strip, Furniture Drawer Outlet with 20W PD USB-C & 18W QC3.0 USB-A, Plug in 3 Outlets & USB Ports, Flush Mount 6FT Black Extension Cord Conference Desk Outlet Fast Charge
7. Furniture Drawer Outlet with 20W PD USB-C

Price: $28.99

As it turns out, one of your biggest concerns is hiding wires to keep the clutter at bay, and this idea is one of your favorite ways to do so. This outlet can be installed inside a drawer, meaning you can keep the likes of hair dryers, chargers and more plugged in at all times.

Sleek Socket - The Original & Patented Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer with Cord Concealer Kit, 3 Outlet, 3-Foot Cord, Universal Size, UL Certified (Ideal for Kitchens, Small Spots & Behind Furniture)
8. Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer

Price: $23.95

Another way to streamline your home's wires, this clever "Sleek Socket" works as an extension cord while allowing for your sofa or bed head to be pressed flush against the wall.

As seen in: Put This Genius Power Outlet Behind Your Couch

WOWBOX 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set, 4 Sizes Desk Drawer Divider Organizers and Storage Bins for Makeup, Jewelry, Gadgets for Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom, Office
9. 25pc Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set

Price: $25.99

For those of you looking to organize your drawers, this Amazon buy was the most popular set of the year. Lots of clear plastic boxes in different sizes — these can be used for your bathroom, vanity, kitchen, closet and more.

ZOBER Wrapping Paper Storage Containers - 40 Inch Gift Wrapping Organizer Storage W/Interior Pockets - Fits 20 Standard Rolls of Wrapping Paper, Bows, and Ribbons
10. ZOBER Wrapping Paper Storage Containers

Price: $23.99

A late entry into our list of the most popular organizers in 2023, but one that might come in handy at this time of year when it comes to storing away gift wrap for another year.

As seen in: The 12 Days Of Decluttering Before Christmas

MHHA Under Sink Organizer, 2 Tier Sliding Bathroom Cabinet Organizer and Storage，Multi-purpose Under Kitchen Sink Oragnizers and Storage,1 Pack (Black)
11. MHHA Under Sink Organizer

Price: $9.99

Whether for the bathroom or kitchen, you bought this under sink organizer for your homes in droves this year. It's a simple, clever way to make use of under sink cabinets, which often can't have two shelves in due to pipework.

As seen in: Things Found in the Most Organized Kitchens

mDesign Bamboo Stackable Food Storage Organization Bin Basket - Wide Open Front for Kitchen Cabinets, Pantry, Offices, Closets, Holds Snacks, Dry Goods, Packets, Spices, Teas - 4 Pack - Natural Wood
12. mDesign Bamboo Stackable Food Storage Organization Bin Basket

Price: $62.99 for set of 4

Rounding out our top 12, these stacking food storage bins. The perfect pick for your kitchen's pantries. These are great for your miscellaneous items and made from sturdy, sustainable bamboo.

Hugh Metcalf
Hugh Metcalf
Editor of Livingetc.com

Hugh is the  Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023. 

