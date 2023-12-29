Revealed: The 12 Home Organizers People Bought the Most of in 2023 — Which do you Have?
These are the tools for a more organized home that people bought the most of over the past 12 months — and which we'd invest in for a less cluttered 2024
This year, we've written endlessly about ways to organize and declutter your home, including some of the very best ideas from professionals, and their suggestions on those all-important organizers you can buy that can really make a difference.
While our experts certainly know their stuff, it's not always so clear which of these organizational tips people are bringing into their everyday lives to transform their spaces. However, we've looked at which products Livingetc's readers have actually bought the most in 2023, based on our most popular decluttering articles, and we can see some clear trends in how to declutter your home.
From making your countertops more practical to increasing and optimizing cupboard storage, these are the trends you've been all over this year, and the ideas for how to declutter your home to take into 2024 if you've missed out on them so far.
Price: $24.99
The most popular home organizer bought this year? This sliding countertop appliance tray. It's a clever way to make your heavier countertop appliances easier to use when they're tucked away in a cabinet or at the back of your surfaces, so there's no wonder it's been so popular.
As seen in: This Viral Countertop Appliance Slider
Price: $8.99
In fact, you loved this viral hack for your countertop appliances so much, the second best-selling organizer where these slightly-more-affordable mini wheels that could be fixed directly to your stand mixer, coffee machine, or more — it's a slightly sleeker approach than the rolling tray.
Price: $229
This one might come as a bit of surprise, but lots of your out there forked out for this swing pull out organizer for your kitchen corner cabinets this year. Often, these sorts of organizers are added in when you remodel, but if you've got an awkward corner that's not working, why not retrofit one in 2024?
As seen in: Outdated Kitchen Storage to Avoid
Price: $25.99
This pull-out organizer has been one of the most popular organizers bought this year, especially as a way to make low kitchen cabinets more easily usable — no more scrabbling around on the floor to reach things at the back of your cupboard.
As seen in: The Best Organizers on Sale Now
Price: $23.99
For your high kitchen cabinets, this genius organizer has been the most popular buy. It makes reaching the back of the highest cabinets so much easier, especially for shorter users in your space.
As seen in: How to Make High Kitchen Cabinets More Accessible
Price: $16.11
Moving into the linen closet, these printed bands were by far one of the biggest selling organizers outside of the kitchen. They're designed for wrapping around your spare, folded bedding so you can see easily which each is. No more messing up your closet every time the bed needs changing.
As seen in: These Bed Sheet Organizer Bands Are Going Viral
Price: $28.99
As it turns out, one of your biggest concerns is hiding wires to keep the clutter at bay, and this idea is one of your favorite ways to do so. This outlet can be installed inside a drawer, meaning you can keep the likes of hair dryers, chargers and more plugged in at all times.
Price: $23.95
Another way to streamline your home's wires, this clever "Sleek Socket" works as an extension cord while allowing for your sofa or bed head to be pressed flush against the wall.
As seen in: Put This Genius Power Outlet Behind Your Couch
Price: $25.99
For those of you looking to organize your drawers, this Amazon buy was the most popular set of the year. Lots of clear plastic boxes in different sizes — these can be used for your bathroom, vanity, kitchen, closet and more.
Price: $23.99
A late entry into our list of the most popular organizers in 2023, but one that might come in handy at this time of year when it comes to storing away gift wrap for another year.
As seen in: The 12 Days Of Decluttering Before Christmas
Price: $9.99
Whether for the bathroom or kitchen, you bought this under sink organizer for your homes in droves this year. It's a simple, clever way to make use of under sink cabinets, which often can't have two shelves in due to pipework.
As seen in: Things Found in the Most Organized Kitchens
