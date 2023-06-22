This $25 viral buy from Amazon makes organizing your kitchen so much easier and countertop appliances simpler to use
Sick of dragging your countertop appliances around every time you want to use one? Try this budget-friendly Amazon buy instead...
Organizing your kitchen countertops when space is already limited can be a nightmare. As the most functional room of the home, you want to have quick and easy access to the likes of toasters, air fryers, and coffee machines, but the heavier appliances at the back aren't always so easy to reach. Not unless you have this handy kitchen organizer, that is.
If you have an espresso machine, you'll know the struggle all too well. Moving the clunky appliance to refill the water - or the bean compartment, if you're lucky enough to have bean-to-cup - can be a serious challenge. You have to edge the heavy piece of equipment forward to access all the different workings, but, unless you have arms like the Hulk, it's a very stilted process.
Well now refilling the espresso machine has never been easier, and it's all thanks to a simple $25 solution from Amazon. Ready to make life in your modern kitchen smoother, simpler, and more accessible? Here's how.
For a smooth-running kitchen, it doesn't get better than this little gadget, and 'smooth-running' is the perfect descriptor for it. Essentially, all it consists of is a sliding countertop tray for your appliances to sit on top of. Simple yet effective, it makes it easy to pull out the likes of coffee makers, stand mixers, air fryers, and other heavier-weighted appliances that are often more difficult to reach.
Built with an integrated rolling system, it pulls forward as much as you need it to, making it especially useful for appliances that are tucked under an upper cabinet. All you need to do to operate it is press the lever on the tray to move it forward and backward. The non-slip surface promises safety, while the slim design means you can still slide your appliances under any cabinetry for a tidy, spacious, and clutter-free countertop.
Besides just generally making your kitchen duties easier, this little addition to your kitchen countertop is great for those in the family who are likely to struggle to access such appliances. Maybe your kids find it difficult to reach the toaster that's tucked in the corner of your worktop, or maybe you want to make it easier for your elderly parents to access their breadmaker without having to strain to lift it. It's the sort of gadget that once you own one, you'll never look back.
There's no need to worry about taking up space with a rolling tray that does fit the dimensions of your appliances, either. It comes in three different sizes: small for the likes of blenders and food processors, medium for coffee makers and stand mixers, and large for items like air fryers. You can also buy a red, white, or silver-rimmed tray to suit the style of your kitchen.
As far as kitchen organizers go, it doesn't get much simpler or more effective than this little tray. Just one more to add to the Amazon wishlist!
@sarahhelisabethhh ♬ money trees - 🍪
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
-
-
We're calling it – this sought-after outdoor chair is the style of the summer, and we've found the very best price on them
This curved wicker chair may be our favorite outdoor piece of the summer, and we've just found a dupe that makes them so much more affordable
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
What type of patio furniture can I leave outside in winter? The best materials to buy now that you won't regret later
You might be buying furniture now to enjoy in the sun, but have you considered whether it will hold up to being outside the rest of the year round?
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
5 of the most ingenious countertop appliances for kitchens you probably didn't even know existed
These kitchen countertop appliances are the best thing since sliced bread, and we're not talking toasters
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
This color has quickly become the 'new neutral' for our homes – and IKEA's latest launches are really nailing the trend
This color trend is adding a touch of elegant luxury to our designs, and IKEA's ranges make buying into it budget-friendly
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
10 of the best paint colors to launch in the last year – the new classics for decorating you might not have even heard of
From subtle sages to raging reds, here are our best picks of the fresh new shades on the block
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
The 12 best kitchen handles to accessorize your space, including super chic pulls that cost less than $3 each
Looking for kitchen handles to accessorize your home? These are 9 of my favorites picks to buy right now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
IKEA's brand new collection is full of color and joy – and it's exactly what you need for outdoor entertaining this summer
This vibrant collection promises a stylish summer soiree, but be quick - it's only available for a limited time
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Hilton Carter's newest plant decor line at Target is here – and it might just have finally convinced me on artificial plants
The collection features a selection of authentic-looking faux plants and iconic boho-inspired planters
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
'A taste of La Dolce Vita!' – this Italian Maximalist decorating trend makes every day feel like a vacation
The trend for Italian Maximalist decor is transporting me to the Amalfi Coast. Here's how to recreate the decorative look at home
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
I've found the mirror trend that finally makes this wall decor as exciting and design-forward as it should be
Looking for a mirror that reflects your personality? This new trend might just be the best unique way to add some character to your walls
By Oonagh Turner • Published