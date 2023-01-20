This genius Amazon buy makes it so much easier to use the power outlet behind your couch

If you have your sofa pushed back against your wall, chances are you have a power outlet tucked somewhere behind there. If you use it, this means your sofa can never sit flush with the edge of the room, and it probably causes a lot of hassle whenever it comes to plugging anything into the outlet. Maybe it's so awkwardly placed that you just refuse to use it altogether. Well, what if we told you there's a clever little gadget that can make all these inconveniences disappear?

That's exactly what this clever gadget we've found does. This nifty little power outlet hack has gone viral across TikTok and I think it's one of the most useful Amazon buys I've seen in a long time. Essentially, it's a casing adaptor for your power outlet that helps eliminate bulky plugs and cords that get in the way of your furniture, and I've found that it's the perfect solution if you want to push your sofa back against your living room wall. Here I explain more about how it works as well as where you can find one.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers find the best budget buys and hacks that make home life easier. For this piece, she takes a look at the Sleek Socket, a gadget that makes it easier to plug in your electricals behind the sofa.

As a renter with a small living room, floating my couch in the middle of the room has always been out of the question - I have to push it right up against the back wall to open up my floor space. As is often the case, that meant covering the power outlet in the middle of the wall, which is also where I plug in the floor lamp that sits next to my sofa.

Frustratingly, any slight impact from sitting down too heavily or nudging the sofa while vacuuming would knock the plug out of the outlet, and actually accessing the other outlet was another nightmare in itself. I'd have to bend my arm at all sorts of natural angles just to reach it. Then I came across Sleek Sockets and honestly, I'm not sure how I lived without one for so long.

(opens in new tab) Editor's pick Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer, Amazon (opens in new tab) Discreetly hide your power outlets, plugs and cords with this double pin Sleek Socket from Amazon. The device hugs the wall so your sofa and other furniture pieces can sit flush with the edge of your room.

This budget-friendly gadget is an ultra-thin casing that simply attaches to the top receptacle of a duplex outlet like a traditional plug to hide the socket and offer out extension cords to make them easier to reach. Each kit also includes a cord concealer kit with adhesive strips and cord clips to neatly secure all those trailing cables to the wall, too.

The best thing about it is the way it pairs style and functionality. We all want a way to disguise the unsightly electrical plugs and cords that trail around our homes, and the Sleek Socket makes that possible. Not only that, but it also allows you to push your furniture right up to the wall without worrying that you might damage any plugs within the outlet while also making it easier to actually reach those outlets and decide where they go.

I've found that it's the perfect solution for my living room sofa as it allows me to push it right back to the wall and gain several extra inches of floor space (and in my small home, every little helps), but they'd be suitable for plenty of other situations, too. For example, if you have numerous appliances on your kitchen countertops and are fed up with the plugs and cords posing a hazard and causing an eyesore, Sleek Sockets will make your space look much tidier. They're also perfect for a cluttered desk in your home office. Once you have one you realize it's the sort of gadget you just can't live without, and at just $24 on Amazon (opens in new tab), there's no reason why you can't.