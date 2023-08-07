The 12 best sage green rugs to make your home feel much more calm

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sage green takes its name from the flavorful and perfumed herb. A soft and cool-toned green, this hue is a favorite of interior designers and color experts alike thanks to its calming and soothing properties. Its pale enough to be paired with a wide variety of neutral tones which gives it a minimal edge and pigmented enough to be a present power in the room. Sage rugs can blend with both contemporary and traditional styles and work as the perfect foundation for elegant interiors.

Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. After searching and scouring the best home décor stores, we’ve curated our selection of the best sage green rugs.

Best Sage Green Patterned Rugs

1. Sage Geo Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $279 Taking inspiration from the balancing forces of Yin & Yang, this Nina Takesh washable rug design for Ruggable is a perfect statement for dining rooms. The central design feels calming in its use of sage but still encourages conversation and connection at both ends. 2.Textured Sage Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 5' x 8' Price: $189.99 Resembling an impressionist painting, this wool rug from Wayfair showcases soft swirls of movement. Ground this airy design with darker neutrals for a balanced look. 3. Blurred Sage Green Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' X 7' Price: $219 Resemling reflections on water, this green rug design presents a different take on sage. Add to contemporary interiors for an dreamy yet subtle statement.

Best Sage Green Solid Rugs

1. Sage Green Solid Rug View at Amazon Material: Polypropylene Size: 8' x 10' Price: $165.87 This freshly colored large rug presents a cozy and textured surface. Place it under a neutral sofa living room scheme for an enticing interior. 2. Soft Sage Green Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Wool & Silk Size: 6' x 9' Price: $1,128 Crafted by hand, this silk and wool rug from Kathy Kuo Home showcases sage as a neutral tone. It would match well with darker tones of green or black for a minimal interior. 3. Plush Sage Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $309 Plush underfoot experiences await those who take this sage Ruggable minimalist rug home. The muted green feels gentle enough to pair with other colors and takes a break from tradition.

Best Sage Green Washable Rugs

Best Sage Green Outdoor Rugs

1.Havana Sage Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $229 Tones of sage, dark green and terracotta come together in this exotic outdoor rug. Decorate your outdoor living and dining areas with this tropical rug. 2. Leaves Sage Green Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: 5' x 7' Size: $109.99 Price: Polyester Stain resistant, machine-washable and water-resistant, this durable leafy rug from Wayfair would be great option for playful entrance and patio designs. 3. Berber Inspired Sage Green Rug View at Amazon Material: Polypropylene Size: 5' 3" x 7' 6" Price: $74.80 This cool sage outdoor rug is marked with a series of abstract designs would add an organic touch to elegant outdoor areas. Dark or wooden neutrals would pair with this rug perfectly.