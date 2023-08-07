The 12 best sage green rugs to make your home feel much more calm

Sage green rugs are a shorthand for sophisticated yet muted design, and the Livingetc team has found the 12 best to evoke that minimalist sense of peace

Sage green takes its name from the flavorful and perfumed herb. A soft and cool-toned green, this hue is a favorite of interior designers and color experts alike thanks to its calming and soothing properties. Its pale enough to be paired with a wide variety of neutral tones which gives it a minimal edge and pigmented enough to be a present power in the room. Sage rugs can blend with both contemporary and traditional styles and work as the perfect foundation for elegant interiors. 

Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. After searching and scouring the best home décor stores, we’ve curated our selection of the best sage green rugs.

Best Sage Green Patterned Rugs

Ruggable x Nina Takesh Sage Green Geometric Rug
1. Sage Geo Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $279

Taking inspiration from the balancing forces of Yin & Yang, this Nina Takesh washable rug design for Ruggable is a perfect statement for dining rooms. The central design feels calming in its use of sage but still encourages conversation and connection at both ends.

Sage Green Rug
2.Textured Sage Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $189.99

Resembling an impressionist painting, this wool rug from Wayfair showcases soft swirls of movement. Ground this airy design with darker neutrals for a balanced look.

Ruggable Blurred Green Sage rug
3. Blurred Sage Green Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' X 7'

Price: $219

Resemling reflections on water, this green rug design presents a different take on sage. Add to contemporary interiors for an dreamy yet subtle statement.

Best Sage Green Solid Rugs

Amazon sage green rug
1. Sage Green Solid Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 8' x 10'

Price: $165.87

This freshly colored large rug presents a cozy and textured surface. Place it under a neutral sofa living room scheme for an enticing interior. 

Kathy Kuo Home Sage Green Solid Rug
2. Soft Sage Green Rug

Material: Wool & Silk

Size: 6' x 9'

Price: $1,128

Crafted by hand, this silk and wool rug from Kathy Kuo Home showcases sage as a neutral tone. It would match well with darker tones of green or black for a minimal interior.

Ruggable Sage Green Solid Rug
3. Plush Sage Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $309

Plush underfoot experiences await those who take this sage Ruggable minimalist rug home. The muted green feels gentle enough to pair with other colors and takes a break from tradition.

Best Sage Green Washable Rugs

Ruggable Abstract Sage Green Rug
1. Abstract Sage Washable Rug

Material: Polyester 

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $369

Effortless and elegant abstract shapes cover this patterned rug design from machine-washable rug experts, Ruggable. Warm mid-century designs would sit perfectly on top of this piece.

Amazon Sage Green Washable Rug with white waves
2. Soothing Waves Sage Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 8' x 10'

Price: $152.56

A cream painted design adorns this sage green patterned rug. Its neutral coloring makes it a versatile design choice that will blend well into contemporary and classic styles. 

Amazon Sage Green Washable Rug
3. Persian Washable Sage Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'6"

Price: $95.21

This washable sage design takes inspiration from Persian rug patterns. Darker tones of sage form a slightly distressed pattern  on this charming rug. 

Best Sage Green Outdoor Rugs

Ruggable Sage Havana Rug with pink and green leaves

1.Havana Sage Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $229

Tones of sage, dark green and terracotta come together in this exotic outdoor rug. Decorate your outdoor living and dining areas with this tropical rug.

Wayfair Sage Green Leaves Outdoor Rug
2. Leaves Sage Green Outdoor Rug

Material: 5' x 7'

Size: $109.99

Price: Polyester

Stain resistant, machine-washable and water-resistant, this durable leafy rug from Wayfair would be great option for playful entrance and patio designs.

Amazon Berber inspired patterned sage green outdoor rug
3. Berber Inspired Sage Green Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 5' 3" x 7' 6"

Price: $74.80

This cool sage outdoor rug is marked with a series of abstract designs would add an organic touch to elegant outdoor areas. Dark or wooden neutrals would pair with this rug perfectly.

What colors go with a sage green rug?

Sage is a team player and as such works well with a variety of colors. Softer hues can lean into the gentle side of sage while darker tones can play on its green foundation and deliver more drama. “A soft palette of blues and greens can look beautiful paired with a sage green rug. For a more impactful scheme, black and white geometrics pair well with sage green,” says Elisabeth Lyons Becker, Design Director at MDI Interior Design. If you opt for a patterned floor piece, this makes it easier to identify accent colors from your rug which you can use as accents in your scheme. It will also ensure that the result feels cohesive and isn’t overwhelming.

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

