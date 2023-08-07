The 12 best sage green rugs to make your home feel much more calm
Sage green rugs are a shorthand for sophisticated yet muted design, and the Livingetc team has found the 12 best to evoke that minimalist sense of peace
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sage green takes its name from the flavorful and perfumed herb. A soft and cool-toned green, this hue is a favorite of interior designers and color experts alike thanks to its calming and soothing properties. Its pale enough to be paired with a wide variety of neutral tones which gives it a minimal edge and pigmented enough to be a present power in the room. Sage rugs can blend with both contemporary and traditional styles and work as the perfect foundation for elegant interiors.
Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. After searching and scouring the best home décor stores, we’ve curated our selection of the best sage green rugs.
Best Sage Green Patterned Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $279
Taking inspiration from the balancing forces of Yin & Yang, this Nina Takesh washable rug design for Ruggable is a perfect statement for dining rooms. The central design feels calming in its use of sage but still encourages conversation and connection at both ends.
Material: Wool
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $189.99
Resembling an impressionist painting, this wool rug from Wayfair showcases soft swirls of movement. Ground this airy design with darker neutrals for a balanced look.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' X 7'
Price: $219
Resemling reflections on water, this green rug design presents a different take on sage. Add to contemporary interiors for an dreamy yet subtle statement.
Best Sage Green Solid Rugs
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $165.87
This freshly colored large rug presents a cozy and textured surface. Place it under a neutral sofa living room scheme for an enticing interior.
Material: Wool & Silk
Size: 6' x 9'
Price: $1,128
Crafted by hand, this silk and wool rug from Kathy Kuo Home showcases sage as a neutral tone. It would match well with darker tones of green or black for a minimal interior.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $309
Plush underfoot experiences await those who take this sage Ruggable minimalist rug home. The muted green feels gentle enough to pair with other colors and takes a break from tradition.
Best Sage Green Washable Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $369
Effortless and elegant abstract shapes cover this patterned rug design from machine-washable rug experts, Ruggable. Warm mid-century designs would sit perfectly on top of this piece.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $152.56
A cream painted design adorns this sage green patterned rug. Its neutral coloring makes it a versatile design choice that will blend well into contemporary and classic styles.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'6"
Price: $95.21
This washable sage design takes inspiration from Persian rug patterns. Darker tones of sage form a slightly distressed pattern on this charming rug.
Best Sage Green Outdoor Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $229
Tones of sage, dark green and terracotta come together in this exotic outdoor rug. Decorate your outdoor living and dining areas with this tropical rug.
Material: 5' x 7'
Size: $109.99
Price: Polyester
Stain resistant, machine-washable and water-resistant, this durable leafy rug from Wayfair would be great option for playful entrance and patio designs.
What colors go with a sage green rug?
Sage is a team player and as such works well with a variety of colors. Softer hues can lean into the gentle side of sage while darker tones can play on its green foundation and deliver more drama. “A soft palette of blues and greens can look beautiful paired with a sage green rug. For a more impactful scheme, black and white geometrics pair well with sage green,” says Elisabeth Lyons Becker, Design Director at MDI Interior Design. If you opt for a patterned floor piece, this makes it easier to identify accent colors from your rug which you can use as accents in your scheme. It will also ensure that the result feels cohesive and isn’t overwhelming.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
Natural pool ideas – 8 lessons we've learned about these beautiful backyard features that makes us want one even more
If you're considering taking the plunge with a natural pool, take inspiration from these ideas
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
12 nature-themed decor pieces to bring life to your home - no green thumbs required
We’ve found the best plant-themed decor to give your home a natural feel without any maintenance required
By Valeza Bakolli Published