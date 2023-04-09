The best Persian rugs are a timeless way to add pattern to your home – here are 12 our shopping editor loves

I've always been a lover of Persian rugs. Heavily patterned, rich, and vibrant in color, they seem to be an enduring look that withstands the test of time. They are a great tool for pulling your color scheme together too. If it's the first item of furniture you lay down, you can take colors from the rug to influence the room and its decor decor. This style of rug also brings a sense of history and heritage to the home. A staple in more eccentric, maximalist homes, I also like the juxtaposition of a Persian rug in a more minimalist setting. Here are 12 living room rugs in a Persian style to buy now.

12 Persian rugs to buy now

$242 (opens in new tab) Apollo vintage rug View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Persian rugs can often cost an arm and a leg, but this version from Walmart keeps the cost down, and brings that subtly distressed look. $165.99 (opens in new tab) Dvorak rug View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) A bargain buy, this from Wayfair has a rich color palette which makes it the perfect addition to a sumptuous, cozy scheme. It's hand-tufted with a high pile for added comfort. $390 (opens in new tab) Palais multi rug View at Burke Decor (opens in new tab) For something a bit different, this pretty pattern has a glimmer of old style Persian rug but with a contemporary floral multicolored motif. $710 (opens in new tab) Paloma area rug View at Rugs Direct (opens in new tab) For something a bit more vibrant, I like the look of this bright red patterned area rug with a Kilim edge to it. In a neutral scheme, your floor can really act as the fourth wall. $203 (opens in new tab) Ankara rug View at Burke Decor (opens in new tab) For something a bit more muted, this from Burke Decor has the look and feel of a vintage antique in a colorful assortment with a distressed finish. $143 Rust red rug View at Rugs.com (opens in new tab) I'm drawn to the pattern on this bright rug. With blue accents, it's a showstopper piece, and it's machine-washable, making it a long-lasting buy.

$489 (opens in new tab) Malileh Heriz rug View at Ruggable (opens in new tab) I'm a big fan of Ruggable, and this faux Persian rug features a traditional border and has been designed with rich tones of emerald green and burnt orange. $44.99 Gadbjerg runner View at IKEA (opens in new tab) A smaller runner or rectangular small rug can help zone your room and the faded oriental expression of this rug adds a special touch to your room. $999 (opens in new tab) Anice rug View at Crate & Barrel (opens in new tab) Available in an array of different sizes, I like this monochrome, contemporary take on a Persian rug. The rug's mesmerizing shapes create a dynamic look and it's hand-knotted. $300 (opens in new tab) Knolls rug View at Target (opens in new tab) An authentic-looking hand-knotted Persian rug in a distressed style. Design in collaboration with Studio McGee, I like the navy and subtle yellow combination. $351 Rabia rug View at Rugs.com (opens in new tab) This blue patterned rug might work underfoot in a bedroom, where you're looking to create more of a calming color scheme by including blues, burgundy and creams. $129.99 VONSBÄK rug View at IKEA (opens in new tab) This dark, inky blue rug with black details has a touch of old world charm about it, with a low pile meaning it works under the sofa or a dining table.

Why are Persian rugs a timeless piece?

(Image credit: Nick Glimenakis. Design: Brownstone Boys)

Not only do Persian rugs bring a richness with bold color and pattern, they have a strong link to history and craftmanship, that homeowners and designers are keen to reference in the home.

'Persian rugs are synonymous with heritage, tradition, culture and incredible craftsmanship,' says Tommaso Franchi (opens in new tab), founder of London-based interior design studio, Tomèf. 'Their sophisticated and colorful patterns make them the unique decorative element that is able to elevate the aesthetic standards of a living space.'

They are a transitional piece that suits many style of home too. Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum (opens in new tab) of the have done just that in a neutral home in Brooklyn - above. 'Since so much of the house is painted in neutral colors we wanted to bring in some contrast in the rugs. The reds and pinks of the Persian rugs are the perfect complements to the neutral walls. The classic details of the house are also reflected in the classic nature of Persian rugs.'

'The boldness of their color palettes and the finesse of their geometric heritage patterns allow these type of rugs to become a stylish touch to a bedroom or to bring some living room color,' agrees Tommaso, 'whether it be more contemporary or rather traditional.'

Small-scale patterns are currently at their highest point in terms of appreciation, deep blues and reds are the colors dominating the interior scene, says Tommaso. 'Designers and customers are not afraid to dare in terms of the boldness of colors when it comes to the selection of a Persian rug. And rightly so I think.'