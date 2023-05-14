Best patio furniture – our shopping editor's edit of the very best patio sets and accessories to buy now
Looking to kit out your patio for a summer spent al fresco? This is where you need to shop now to find the best patio furniture
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best patio seating sets
2. Best patio firepits
3. Budget patio coffee tables
4. Best patio side tables
5. Budget patio umbrella
A patio is the perfect stage for an outdoor living space to flourish. The term patio literally translates from Spanish to mean courtyard, although this can be quite a confusing definition to follow as a modern courtyard typically has surrounding walls. It is typically found at the back or side of a house and makes a nice transition between the backdoors and the garden or lawn.
Typically made from paving stones, bricks or concrete, no matter the size, from a small section that can hold just two garden chairs, a patio is a precious space. With the best outdoor furniture, you can make it a dazzling space to entertain and relax in the summer months. Kit out your patio with these top picks.
Best patio seating sets
This set made from acacia includes a three-seater sofa, an ottoman, and a coffee table, making this set perfect for hosting small outdoor get-togethers or just for lounging about outside with a good book.
I like the angular look of this stained wood furniture set, complete with loveseat, chair and coffee table. Ground this four-piece set with a rug underfoot to make for a cozy patio.
Best patio firepits
Bring some heat to your backyard with this round outdoor budget firepit from Walmart. The round, faux stone has a smooth, Mason texture and is durable enough for your patio.
A strikingly modern addition to the patio, this sculptural and chiminea from Anthropologie features a storage space for wood below the firebox.
Best patio coffee tables
From the 1970's edit from Article, I like the tiled surface of this structured coffee table. It's available in black and beige, but I like this light colorway, a perfect addition to your outdoor seating area.
I love the irregular shape of this outdoor coffee table, and in this muted shade of green, it could makes for a contemporary pastel pop on your patio.
Best patio side tables
This cubed-shaped tiled table would make a statement piece for your patio. Keep your beverages resting on it as you lounge or use it for extra seating at your next gathering.
I'm loving FCS-certified teak for outdoor material, and this is a tasteful furniture addition from Article. Powder-coated legs mean it's weather resistant too and it would make a perfect place to rest a summer drink.
Budget patio umbrella
A wide-spreading backyard umbrella with a fun trim designed by Bunny Williams. The canopy is made of Sunbrella acrylic to keep it fully waterproof. I like the scalloped edging.
Inspired by vintage cafe awnings, Frontgate's Bardot design has a classic look in a pretty pastel pale blue. The canopy has been made to withstand the elements.
What type of patio furniture is the most weather resistant?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
‘Always pick a material that will hold up to the elements where you live,’ says Erin Coren (opens in new tab) of Curated Nest.
If you're looking for patio furniture, you ideally want it to be made of a material that will withstand the test of time, something you don't need to bring indoors after every use. Wrought iron is a classic material that is super durable and can last outdoors despite heavy rainfall. Although wrought iron can be super heavy to lift, so it's not the most flexible. Aluminum is another material that provides a similar level of durability to wrought iron.
Plastic is another good material choice for outdoor furniture, but aesthetically the look of plastic can really cheapen the space.
If you want the look of hardwood, teak is the best for outdoor material. It is durable, strong and has a beautiful finish. It also works well in warmer, sunnier weather.
'Wood is a favored material as it fits in nicely with the surrounding landscapes and brings warmth to the space but opting for wood will require maintenance every couple of years,' says Annie and Jordan Obermanns (opens in new tab), of Forge & Bow.
Another good alternative is resin wicker. Resin wicker has the look and texture of natural wicker, but has been made specifically for use in outdoor patio furniture.
What is the most durable outdoor fabric for the patio?
When it comes to fabrics that last outdoors, man-made fabrics over natural fabrics will endure. Coated polyester, acrylic and olefin are the most common material and should withstand outdoor moisture, polypropylene fabric has UV resistance and is also relied on for drying out easily enough.
No matter how resistant your outdoor cushions are, if you can cover them when not in use or bring them inside, they'll have more of a chance of lasting longer.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
This biophilic designer's secret to a more relaxing backyard will change how you think about your landscaping for good
When you know the psychology behind how a backyard can make you feel calmer, you can make the landscaping choices that will help amplify this effect
By Marianna Popejoy • Published
-
This $40 IKEA wall decor is going viral on TikTok – and there's a good reason interior designers love it, too
We always love when IKEA makes a designer-feel piece more accessible, and this decor idea will add some depth and dimension to your walls
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
The 12 best kitchen handles to accessorize your space, including super chic pulls that cost less than $3 each
Looking for kitchen handles to accessorize your home? These are 9 of my favorites picks to buy right now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Best outdoor mirrors – stylish designs that can make your backyard look bigger and your landscaping more dynamic
The best outdoor mirrors work the same magic on your backyard as they do indoors – making a small space look bigger and creating emphasis on your favorite design features
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
Best outdoor privacy screens – the most stylish designs for a cozier, more secluded backyard
By including a privacy screen in your landscaping design, you can create hidden spots that feel cozy and contained. Here's our pick to do it in style
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Where can I buy limewash paint? The 6 best places to find this on-trend wall finish online
Limewash paint is one of the biggest decorating trends right now, but it's not always easy to find. So where are the best places to buy it?
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
The 9 pink velvet couches that prove this sofa color has gone from trendy to timeless
A pink velvet couch is an irresistible furniture addition that can make your living room more sumptuous. Here are 9 of my favorites on the market now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
IKEA's brand new collection is full of color and joy – and it's exactly what you need for outdoor entertaining this summer
This vibrant collection promises a stylish summer soiree, but be quick - it's only available for a limited time
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Light blue sofas are the surprising style hero of 2023 – these are 12 of the best to buy into this living room trend
For all styles of living rooms, these are the 12 best light blue couches to snap up now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Our shopping editor loves the glass-top coffee table trend - here are the 12 she's choosing from right now
Glass-top coffee tables are a key trend in design, allowing light to flow and spaces to feel airy. Here are the 12 our shopping editor wants to buy now
By Oonagh Turner • Published