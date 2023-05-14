Best patio furniture – our shopping editor's edit of the very best patio sets and accessories to buy now

A patio is the perfect stage for an outdoor living space to flourish. The term patio literally translates from Spanish to mean courtyard, although this can be quite a confusing definition to follow as a modern courtyard typically has surrounding walls. It is typically found at the back or side of a house and makes a nice transition between the backdoors and the garden or lawn.

Typically made from paving stones, bricks or concrete, no matter the size, from a small section that can hold just two garden chairs, a patio is a precious space. With the best outdoor furniture, you can make it a dazzling space to entertain and relax in the summer months. Kit out your patio with these top picks.

Best patio seating sets

(opens in new tab) 1. Five-piece acacia sofa set View at GDF Studio (opens in new tab) This set made from acacia includes a three-seater sofa, an ottoman, and a coffee table, making this set perfect for hosting small outdoor get-togethers or just for lounging about outside with a good book. (opens in new tab) 1. Safavieh Dren loveseat, chair and coffee table View at Kohl's (opens in new tab) I like the angular look of this stained wood furniture set, complete with loveseat, chair and coffee table. Ground this four-piece set with a rug underfoot to make for a cozy patio. (opens in new tab) 1. Aireal aluminum sofa seating set View at Overstock (opens in new tab) For larger patios, this four-piece aluminum outdoor patio set has a sectional sofa that fits elegantly into any corner. The cushions in charcoal bring a cozy yet modern feel.

Best patio firepits

(opens in new tab) 1. Firepit by Dave & Jenny Marrs View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Bring some heat to your backyard with this round outdoor budget firepit from Walmart. The round, faux stone has a smooth, Mason texture and is durable enough for your patio. (opens in new tab) Weathering steel obelisk chiminea View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) A strikingly modern addition to the patio, this sculptural and chiminea from Anthropologie features a storage space for wood below the firebox. (opens in new tab) Geometric steel firepit View at Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) Designed by Plodes Studio, this firepit has a beautiful geometric shape in a rust color. The steel grate top can turn the firepit into a grill.

Best patio coffee tables

(opens in new tab) 1. Kara beige coffee table View at Article (opens in new tab) From the 1970's edit from Article, I like the tiled surface of this structured coffee table. It's available in black and beige, but I like this light colorway, a perfect addition to your outdoor seating area. (opens in new tab) 2. Skane green coffee table View at Article (opens in new tab) I love the irregular shape of this outdoor coffee table, and in this muted shade of green, it could makes for a contemporary pastel pop on your patio. (opens in new tab) 3. Kember outdoor coffee table View at Burke Decor (opens in new tab) The texture of pumice concrete with a smooth top makes this outdoor piece an interesting addition. I like the cylindrical shape that brings a boldness and softens up the hard material of the concrete.

Best patio side tables

(opens in new tab) 1. Short tiled side table View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) This cubed-shaped tiled table would make a statement piece for your patio. Keep your beverages resting on it as you lounge or use it for extra seating at your next gathering. (opens in new tab) 2. Haskel side table View at Article (opens in new tab) I'm loving FCS-certified teak for outdoor material, and this is a tasteful furniture addition from Article. Powder-coated legs mean it's weather resistant too and it would make a perfect place to rest a summer drink. (opens in new tab) 3. Lolita side table View at Burke Decor (opens in new tab) A cool speckled terrazzo, concrete base is topped with a light surface in this sculptural side table. It's an interesting piece that doubles up as a patio sculpture.

Budget patio umbrella

(opens in new tab) Bunny Williams 10-foot umbrella View at Ballard Designs (opens in new tab) A wide-spreading backyard umbrella with a fun trim designed by Bunny Williams. The canopy is made of Sunbrella acrylic to keep it fully waterproof. I like the scalloped edging. (opens in new tab) Bardot umbrella from Frontgate View at Frontgate (opens in new tab) Inspired by vintage cafe awnings, Frontgate's Bardot design has a classic look in a pretty pastel pale blue. The canopy has been made to withstand the elements. (opens in new tab) Rutbeek umbrella from Article View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This weather resistant canopy is made from polyester so it's more of a bargain buy for your patio space. It also has a convenient 360-degree rotating device to block sun.

What type of patio furniture is the most weather resistant?

‘Always pick a material that will hold up to the elements where you live,’ says Erin Coren (opens in new tab) of Curated Nest.

If you're looking for patio furniture, you ideally want it to be made of a material that will withstand the test of time, something you don't need to bring indoors after every use. Wrought iron is a classic material that is super durable and can last outdoors despite heavy rainfall. Although wrought iron can be super heavy to lift, so it's not the most flexible. Aluminum is another material that provides a similar level of durability to wrought iron.

Plastic is another good material choice for outdoor furniture, but aesthetically the look of plastic can really cheapen the space.

If you want the look of hardwood, teak is the best for outdoor material. It is durable, strong and has a beautiful finish. It also works well in warmer, sunnier weather.

'Wood is a favored material as it fits in nicely with the surrounding landscapes and brings warmth to the space but opting for wood will require maintenance every couple of years,' says Annie and Jordan Obermanns (opens in new tab), of Forge & Bow.

Another good alternative is resin wicker. Resin wicker has the look and texture of natural wicker, but has been made specifically for use in outdoor patio furniture.

What is the most durable outdoor fabric for the patio?

When it comes to fabrics that last outdoors, man-made fabrics over natural fabrics will endure. Coated polyester, acrylic and olefin are the most common material and should withstand outdoor moisture, polypropylene fabric has UV resistance and is also relied on for drying out easily enough.

No matter how resistant your outdoor cushions are, if you can cover them when not in use or bring them inside, they'll have more of a chance of lasting longer.