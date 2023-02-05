Best outdoor projector screens: the finest outdoor screens for your next movie night

You've got your movies, your projector, and your cozy outdoor seating area. You're set for the ultimate backyard movie night, but there's one thing missing - the best outdoor projector screen. Often the last thing people think about, a good screen can mean the difference between a brilliant experience and one where you're struggling to see the action.

It's tempting to go the white bed sheet route, but as we explain in this article, it's almost always better to get a good-quality screen that can ensure you and your family can enjoy movie nights outdoors for years to come.

Keep reading to see which we chose, from affordable options and portable models to extra-large and motorized screens, and if you're still shopping around for the best outdoor projector, you can head over to our sister guide.

The best outdoor projector screens in 2023

1. Elite Screens Yardmaster Tension Motorized Projector Screen Best outdoor retractable projector screen Specifications Max size: 100" Type: Motorized Freestanding?: No Weight: 42.8lbs Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100" 16:9 screen + Motorized + Dual material for front and back projection Reasons to avoid - Needs to be wall mounted - No ambient light rejection - Heavy

Retractable outdoor projector screens make it possible to create a permanent viewing area that you can revisit again and again. This motorized model from Elite Screens is a great choice. The screen has dual sides to make projection on either side possible, and it can support resolutions up to 4K.

Because it is made to withstand harsh weather conditions, you can leave the Yardmaster outdoors all the time, eliminating the fiddly setup every time you want to settle down for a backyard movie night.

2. Kodak 100" Adjustable Projector Screen Best outdoor projector screen with stand Specifications Max size: 100" Type: Manual Freestanding?: Yes Weight: 19.4lbs Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100" 16:9 screen + Carry case and tripod included + Ambient light rejecting + Lightweight

If you can't or don't want a projector screen taking up permanent residence in your backyard, there are plenty of options that come with a built-in stand that can be erected whenever needed. This 100" screen from Kodak will do the job nicely, with a carry case and tripod included for easy set-up.

The screen is matte for better anti-reflection while watching (good for daytime), and it's lightweight enough to carry around to different locations with a waterproof carry case. It is also capable of supporting 4K, 8K, and even 3D content, as well as anything else you want to see in glorious 100".

3. Kodak Giant Inflatable Projector Screen Best inflatable projector screen Specifications Max size: 204" Type: Manual Freestanding?: Yes Weight: 24lbs Today's Best Deals View at wayfair (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 204" 16:9 screen + Pump, repair patches, stakes, rope, and carry case included Reasons to avoid - No ambient light rejection

Do you have an outdoor pool that would be the perfect setting for viewing parties? Whether it's a kid's birthday or you just want to float around while watching your favorite movie on those hot summer evenings, you will need an inflatable projector screen for the best experience.

This inflatable model from Kodak will suit viewing either in or out of the pool, as it can shrink down to be stored and blown up when needed. A pump and carry case are included, and the screen itself can be detached from the inflatable frame. Kodak even throws in repair patches in case of damage.

4. NIERBO 300" Outdoor Projector Screen Largest outdoor projector screen Specifications Max size: 300" Type: Canvas material Freestanding?: No Weight: 13.2lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Washable, iron-safe, and foldable + Bag included + 300" 16:9 screen + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Takes work to get crease-free screen - Frame not included

It may be a little fiddly to set up, but the NIERBO projector screen is the largest we found, stretching up to 300" for super-sized viewing at home. Most standard screens are around 100" (see the other entries in this guide) but, as the best projectors are often capable of going much larger, you may want something bigger.

The biggest issue with the screen is that there is no mount included, so you will need to fashion a DIY solution to avoid creasing. Plenty of users reported either attaching it to a PVC frame or mounting it to the side of the house or outbuilding. Which is best will depend on your home setup.

5. Elite Screens Pop-up Cinema Best portable outdoor movie projector screen Specifications Max size: 92" Type: Spring frame Freestanding?: Yes Weight: 6.9lbs Today's Best Deals View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at wayfair (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Carry case, ground stakes, net base, and support rods included + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Smaller screen-size

Elite Screens Pop-up Cinema could be absolutely perfect for those who want to take their entertainment on vacation or on their next camping trip and don't want to mess around with ropes and tripods when they get there. The screen is extremely lightweight and self-standing once unpacked.

The pop-up cinema is slightly smaller than other projector screens, but not by very much. In any case, the benefits are likely to outweigh the slight sacrifice, as the spring frame adds tons of convenience when you're in a hurry to entertain the family. It also allows for a lot more spontaneity, as you can get an outdoor cinema set up in minutes.

How to choose the best outdoor projector screen

Do I need an outdoor projector screen? A common question when setting up an outdoor cinema area is whether an outdoor projector screen is actually necessary. If you have a large white wall in a convenient place or a bed sheet, is it worth the investment? We would say yes, as both of the DIY examples above have serious downsides. A bed sheet will never be as tight or crease-free as a dedicated screen like the ones in this guide, and they're also much more prone to getting dirty - both of which negatively impact your experience. Similarly, a white wall will have blemishes and imperfections that will show through.