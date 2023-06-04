How big should an outdoor dining table be? This size will make entertaining al fresco more comfortable

The ideal size of an outdoor dining table needs to make sense for your lifestyle and space. That being said, your garden or patio should also be able to accommodate all its basic functions along with the dining table. All elements should be well-spaced out, making the area as welcoming as possible.

So how big should an outdoor dining table be? Largely, the table should be about 72 inches in length for a dining area for eight people, while for 10 people, it should be more towards 92 or 100 inches in length.

These sizes apart, you should have enough circulation space around the table for people to move around. If you're looking for the perfect piece for your garden or backyard, we have just the right options for you.

Best tables that seat 8 people

$459 Statler extendable table, Wayfair View at Wayfair Choose this outdoor table crafted from rich acacia wood, ideal for accommodating eight people. This piece features slat paneling and simple box legs. $459 Expandable patio dining table, Walmart View at Walmart Consider this rust-resistant and weather-resistant patio table for eight, with an aluminum frame, painted in dark brown, perfect for your outdoor soirees. $274 Outdoor garden table, Target View at Target Opt for this long piece for eight to serve dinner, drinks, or use as a table for board games with friends. It's great for picnics and poolside fun.

Best tables that seat 10 people

$2,549 Outdoor dining set, Amazon Check Amazon View at Amazon Consider this patio dining set made of teak powder-coated aluminum frame, that can easily seat 10 people. It's rust-and-mold-resistant, and durable enough to withstand all weather conditions. $1899 Sardis outdoor dining table, Article View at Article This table with powder-coated aluminum legs and a chunky slatted teak top is a smart, sophisticated piece, perfect for a party of 10. $6,791 Batten extension dining table, Crate & Barrel View at Crate & Barrel Add personality to your outdoors with this long table along with chairs made in bold slats of sustainable teak. Each chair has a neutral-colored, fade-resistant seat cushion.

What to keep in mind before buying an outdoor dining table

'If you like to entertain often and have a lot of BBQing outside with friends and family, then a large outdoor dining table that seats 12 is best if you have the room,' says Linda Hayslett, founder of LH.Designs. 'But if you're in a smaller space, like in the city, then a patio may be smaller, and having a round table that seats four to eight may work better for your outdoor space.'

'But before bringing a dining table outdoors, consider the amount of space you have, as no matter what size table you have or outdoor space, you have to have at least six feet of space if you want chairs on all sides of the table,' says Linda. 'Many people don't realize that you need three feet on each side of the table.'

'An outdoor table is the same sizing as an indoor table: dining tables range from about 40"to 44" wide to 84" long (and seats six to eight well),' says Jane Lockhart, founder of Jane Lockhart Design. 'If you have a small space though, you may opt for a small round bistro table that is about 30" in diameter and seats two people.'