The best navy sofas – 9 designs that make this timeless shade of blue feel modern and fresh

Navy blue sofas are a classic choice for living rooms as they are so versatile. They work perfectly within a modern blue living room and just as well in a more muted space where the navy stands out. Making it one of the best sofa or couch colors out there.

If you are struggling to pin down a color, perhaps consider this humble hue. There are so many colors that go with navy you'd be hard-pressed to find a color that fits more spaces or color schemes better. No matter what your design preferences are, there is probably a navy sofa for you. Although it can be difficult to navigate the navy sofa market as it is completely saturated. Luckily for you we have done the hard work and compiled the top 9.

Check out some of our favorite navy sofas across a range of prices and aesthetics. You might be convinced this is the best color for you and your home.

Best large navy sofa

Midnight blue View at La Redoute Dimensions: 88" (L) x 39" (W) x 29" (H)

Material: polyester blend

Price: $2,100 If you are looking for a classic, look no further than this upholstered Chesterfield-style piece. The origins of this silhouette date back to the 1700s, so you can't get much more timeless than that. This 3 seater sofa offers a luxury appeal with deep button tufting and high rolled arms that are distinctive features of the style. Together with the deep blue shade, this piece is one you will have, and enjoy, in your living room for a long time.

Beta Atlas sofa View at Article Dimension: 32" (H) x 137.5" (W) x 45" (D)

Material: Corduroy

Price: $2,499 This is a cozy, movie-watching, snuggle-down, napping kind of blue sofa, and quite frankly it is perfect. Bigger is better with this kind of sofa and this one gets the size just right. If you are lucky enough to have a living room to accommodate such a commanding piece, do it. Or consider the look of a big couch in a small living room. The unusual denim-like blue-grey color of this piece isn't your traditional average navy. Combined with the unique corduroy fabric, it is a simple yet effective piece for a living room that is both stylish and practical. Izayuh sofa View at Wayfair Dimensions: 33.8'' (H) X 110.63'' (W) X 53'' (D)

Material: Chenille

Price: $1094.90 There are large sofas, and then there is double chaise lounge large sectional sofa. Having one already screams luxury to me so having two really ticks all the boxes. Although not idea for small living rooms, this piece is really a stand-out. This navy blue is the perfect backdrop for all your favorite sofa accessories, throw pillows and a chunky knit throw would finish it off perfectly. Stretch out in style on this gorgeous piece and sink into the luxurious feeling chenille fabric for ultimate relaxation. What more could you want from an oversized sofa?



Best velvet navy sofa

Beiber Sofa View at Wayfair Dimension: 33.1'' (H) X 71.2'' (W) X 31.9'' (D)

Material: Velvet

Price: $519.99 Velvet sofas are a popular choice due to their elegant look and surprising durability. Navy is the ideal hue for velvet as it really captures the complexity of the shade and all its dimensions. This piece offers great structure that is still comfortable due to the combination of sponge and springs, which not all sofas can offer. Giving you a comfy place to sit and pillows that never have to be plumped.

Ashton Sofa View at Anthropologie Dimensions: 32.5" (H) x 60" (W) x 32" (D)

Material: Velvet

Price: $1468.60 This gorgeous retro-style loveseat from Anthropologie is more of an electric navy. The shade has a unique zing to it that we love, and would look amazing in a more eclectic style living room. although its smaller size also means it could work in a bedroom as well. The repurposed teak wood legs add an organic texture to the sofa that adds some interesting texture. The simple elegance of this sofa makes it one of our favorites. Moro Sofa View at Article Dimension: 29" (H) x 88" (W) x 35" (D)

Material: Velvet

Price: $899 Curved sofas aren't for everyone or every room, but they can be the perfect choice for many. This one is deeper than most, offering ample space to sprawl out over. This one has a low profile, which is a modern style choice and an ideal option for awkward spaces, particularly below large windows. Sometimes the low silhouette also makes it feel even more cozy, but you will have to see if you agree on that one.

Best unusual navy sofa