The 12 best colorful rugs to make your home feel instantly happier

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Color is a central tenet of design in all its forms, the same applies to rugs. Your choice of rug color can directly impact the mood and visual appeal of the room. While darker and more intense tones can offer a grounded foundation for your floor, bolder colors can add a sense of reverie to your room. The lightest of hues can open up the space and help you create a calmer scheme. Colorful designs bring together the best bits of these shades, positioning rugs as the focal point of the room rather than the last thought.

As you set foot on your journey to find the perfect rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If color is where your heart is, you can discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve scoured through the best home décor stores to bring together these kaleidoscopic creations.

Colorful Bright Rugs

1. Barbie Pink Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' x 9' Price: $379 A color that is dominating the conversation right now, pink is guaranteed to make a statement. This washable rug design helps you bring a bit of Barbie in to your scheme but still feels contemporary and clean. 2. Gold Animal Print Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Rayon Size: 5' x 8' Price: $698 Highly contrasted characters dance across this gold wool rug from Anthropologie. Artist, Sarah Gordon's painted florals and creatures help create a rug that feels abstract and engaging, 3. Sunshine Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 8' x 10' Price: $569 An interesting exchange of color and shapes takes place on this Ruggable x Monica Ahanonu blue patterned rug. Its warm tones of carrot orange, coriander yellow, and denim blue would blend beautifully with mid-century furniture and lighting.

Colorful Patterned Rugs

1. Cheetah Green Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Nylon Size: 5' x 8' Price: $498 This Anthropologie design showcases a striking emerald hue that would add a touch of glamour to interior schemes. The whimsical depiction of cheetahs prancing across a green patterned rug adds to the appeal of this design. 2. Pink Pattern Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Rayon, Cotton & Wool Size: 8' x 10' Price: $2,898 Jewel tones of fuschia and red make for a dramatic and rich rug experience. Lean into maximalism by introducing this brightly patterned piece to striking living and bedroom designs. 3, Paisley Print Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $439 Shades of punchy purple, blue, red, and pink form this bohemian paisley print design that takes its lead from Persian rugs. Created with the queen of color, Iris Apfel, this Ruggable design works well with traditional or modern interiors.

Colorful Geometric Rugs

1. Geometric Color Block Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 5' x 8' Price: $399 Hand-tufted for extra comfort, this geometric rug uses color cleverly thanks to its graphic shapes. Its soft and warm color palette makes it a versatile design choice that would blend well with a variety of furniture and lighting styles. 2. Blue Gray Geo Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 5'3" x 7' Price: $138 Refreshing shades of blue and grey give this geometric indoor/outdoor design from Wayfair a contemporary and calm feel. Create a calming outdoor area for living or dining with it and stay cool, whatever the weather. 3. Colorful Shapes Rug View at Amazon Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 8' x 10' Price: $426.23 Delicious blocks of color cover this large rug, creating a playful and vibrant design that would be right at home in a child's room or in an energizing living room scheme.

Colorful Outdoor Rugs

1.Bold Bright Outdoor Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $426.23 If you want to bring energy and excitement to your outdoor space, this is the right rug for you. This Ruggable x Monica Ahanonu piece perfectly balances strawberry pink, bright orange, and blue with a softer canvas ground. 2. Yellow Stripe Outdoor Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: PET Size: 4' x 6' Price: $199 Yellow brings joy wherever it goes. This fade-resistant Kathy Kuo outdoor rug would add a touch of sunshine to your outdoor areas with ease. The smart stripe lends elegance to this design and keeps it from feeling too overwhelming. 3.Green Checkerboard Outdoor Rug View at Amazon Material: Plastic Size: 5' x 8' Price: $34.99 A lightweight checkerboard rug featuring tonal shades of green, this Amazon rug feels effortlessly modern. While the check print feels contemporary, the green helps connect this rug back to its surroundings.