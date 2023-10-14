The 12 best boucle sleeper sofas - they look good, feel even better
The 12 best boucle sleeper sofas are perfect for apartment living where you don't have space for both an extra bed and an extra couch. This way, you can have both
Regular readers will be aware that bouclé sofas are currently a big thing in the interiors world. However, there are times when you need your sofa to do more than seat you. Which is where the best bouclé sleeper sofas come in.
Named after the French word “boucler,” which means “to curl,” bouclé is a soft, nubby fabric that's popular again on upholstery.
So if you've been hankering after a bouclé sofa, but actually need a convertible couch for a guest room, home office or apartment, you might be pleased to hear you can have both.
This round up of the best couches from some of the best home decor stores includes sleepers, futons and sofa beds upholstered in the fabric of the moment– bouclé.
1. Best boxy bouclé sleeper sofas
Price: $2,595
The boxy sleeper sofa is available in four shades of bouclé upholstery, as well as over 100 other fabrics. There's a choice of two seat cushions or bench version, three types of pillow fill and either a standard or memory mattress, so it can be customized to suit.
Price: $6,795
This generously-sized (31" H 96" W 38" D) bouclé sofa is offered in six bouclé colors including 'cloud', the standard ivory bouclé shade. However, if you fancy the soft looped surface in a bolder hue, there's poppy red, ochre, coral, dove and granite too.
Price: $5,698
Designed by Ginny Macdonald and made in Los Angeles, the Coniston looks like a classic white bouclé sofa with sloping arms and taupe bouclé upholstery. However, hidden within is an easy pull-out mattress. It's 89"W x 39"D x 32"H and made-to-order.
2. Best vintage-style bouclé sofa beds
Price: $259.98
Ideal for a guest room or home office, the Resenkos looks like a mid-century style love seat, upholstered in bouclé. Yet with a couple of clicks, it converts into a small futon double bed, so overnight guests can be easily accommodated.
Price: $999
Upholstered in ivory bouclé, the Greta sleeper appears to have been inspired by the classic 1970s Togo. However, this legless sofa reclines from a couch to a bed in seconds. It's available in one size: 82"l x 41.7"w x 30.8"h (folded down: 82"l x 51"w x 12.6"h).
Price: $359.99
Offered in grey or blue bouclé, this mid-century style sleeper (81.89"L x 31.89"W x 36.22"H) folds down futon-style into a bed in seconds. With its tufted detailing and tapered legs, it can disguise itself as a couch by day and become an extra sleep zone at night.
3. Best trundle and fold down bouclé sofa beds
Price: $1,999
There's no need to pull this sleeper away from the wall or unfold a heavy mattress. Just remove the back cushions, pull up the seat and extend the front legs from hidden zipper pockets underneath. Slide the seat forward and fold the back down and voilà, a queen sized bed.
Price: $2,199
Choose cream, grey or black bouclé (plus many other upholstery choices) for this stylish sleeper sofa. Turning it into a bed couldn't be simpler. Just undo the leather straps and the cushions unfold into a foam mattress that sleeps two.
Is bouclé fabric stain-resistant?
Most modern bouclé upholstery fabrics are synthetic, made with polyester, and are often treated to be stain-resistant. However, if you're opting for ivory bouclé, like any pale fabric, it will become grubby if you don't regularly vacuum it or clear up spills quickly.
When choosing bouclé upholstery, check the manufacturer's care instructions and order a swatch to test it yourself.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
