The 12 best boucle sleeper sofas - they look good, feel even better

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Regular readers will be aware that bouclé sofas are currently a big thing in the interiors world. However, there are times when you need your sofa to do more than seat you. Which is where the best bouclé sleeper sofas come in.

Named after the French word “boucler,” which means “to curl,” bouclé is a soft, nubby fabric that's popular again on upholstery.

So if you've been hankering after a bouclé sofa, but actually need a convertible couch for a guest room, home office or apartment, you might be pleased to hear you can have both.

This round up of the best couches from some of the best home decor stores includes sleepers, futons and sofa beds upholstered in the fabric of the moment– bouclé.

1. Best boxy bouclé sleeper sofas

1. Skylar sleeper sofa View at Interior Define Price: $2,595 The boxy sleeper sofa is available in four shades of bouclé upholstery, as well as over 100 other fabrics. There's a choice of two seat cushions or bench version, three types of pillow fill and either a standard or memory mattress, so it can be customized to suit. 2. Reid sleeper sofa View at DWR Price: $6,795 This generously-sized (31" H 96" W 38" D) bouclé sofa is offered in six bouclé colors including 'cloud', the standard ivory bouclé shade. However, if you fancy the soft looped surface in a bolder hue, there's poppy red, ochre, coral, dove and granite too. 3. Coniston sleeper sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $5,698 Designed by Ginny Macdonald and made in Los Angeles, the Coniston looks like a classic white bouclé sofa with sloping arms and taupe bouclé upholstery. However, hidden within is an easy pull-out mattress. It's 89"W x 39"D x 32"H and made-to-order.

2. Best vintage-style bouclé sofa beds

1. Resenkos convertible sofa View at Walmart Price: $259.98 Ideal for a guest room or home office, the Resenkos looks like a mid-century style love seat, upholstered in bouclé. Yet with a couple of clicks, it converts into a small futon double bed, so overnight guests can be easily accommodated. 2. Greta sleeper sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: $999 Upholstered in ivory bouclé, the Greta sleeper appears to have been inspired by the classic 1970s Togo. However, this legless sofa reclines from a couch to a bed in seconds. It's available in one size: 82"l x 41.7"w x 30.8"h (folded down: 82"l x 51"w x 12.6"h). 3. Square arm sofa bed View at Wayfair Price: $359.99 Offered in grey or blue bouclé, this mid-century style sleeper (81.89"L x 31.89"W x 36.22"H) folds down futon-style into a bed in seconds. With its tufted detailing and tapered legs, it can disguise itself as a couch by day and become an extra sleep zone at night.

3. Best trundle and fold down bouclé sofa beds

1. Claremont sleeper sofa View at CB2 Price: $1,999 There's no need to pull this sleeper away from the wall or unfold a heavy mattress. Just remove the back cushions, pull up the seat and extend the front legs from hidden zipper pockets underneath. Slide the seat forward and fold the back down and voilà, a queen sized bed. 2. Alesso sleeper sofa View at CB2 Price: $2,199 Choose cream, grey or black bouclé (plus many other upholstery choices) for this stylish sleeper sofa. Turning it into a bed couldn't be simpler. Just undo the leather straps and the cushions unfold into a foam mattress that sleeps two. 3. Bedford sleeper sofa View at Crate & Barrel Price: $6,823.25 There's a wide variety of bouclé upholstery options on the Bedford sleeper sofa. Choose from five pale neutral tones, 10 mid-dark neutrals and three colorful shades (red, blue or green) for a bouclé sleeper sofa that can be made to suit any scheme.