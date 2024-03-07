The 12 Best Boucle Accent Chairs — 'So Cozy, So Chic!' And So On-Trend
I searched high and low to find the best boucle accent chairs around. Equal parts cozy and chic, enjoy the best of both worlds with this design-forward shopping selection
If you're looking to add a dash of cozy to your living space, look no further than a boucle accent chair. Often prioritizing style over function, accent chairs tend to get a bad wrap for being uncomfortable, but boucle upholstery offers the best of both worlds.
Effortlessly chic thanks to a dimensional texture, yet snug with sumptuous softness, a boucle accent chair is always the best seat in the house. According to interior designer Krysten Ledet, their beauty lies in juxtaposition. 'Boucle is a great material to add a cozy, textured look to contemporary accent chairs,' explains the designer.
Softening up otherwise sleek, sculptural silhouettes, the addition of boucle makes for a design-forward focal point that instantly elevates any space. See why boucle accent chairs are among our favorite living room ideas right now with the following edit.
Best Boucle Accent Chairs
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $256.99
Was: $539.99
Compelling rooms are all about levels. Pairing tall with short, subtle height differences seriously elevate any space. This chair’s statuesque pedestal design accomplishes just that, especially when styled with low-set pieces, like a couch.
Price: $269.99
Was: $289.99
The sleek mid-century lines of this armchair add a designer touch to any room. Its pared back silhouette might look too sophisticated for comfort, but with its foam-filled seat cushion, we can assure you that it’s cozy as ever.
Price: $289.99
Was: $559.90
This chair's ergonomic design is upended by touchably soft boucle upholstery, making for the perfect cozy minimalist living room idea. Soft and streamlined, this pick checks all the boxes.
Price: $799
Wingback chairs have a timeless charm that will never fall out of style. Here, the classic design meets modern sensibilities with the unexpected, but highly welcome, addition of boucle upholstery. Flip between swatch selections of pewter, sand, and gray boule to suit your preferences.
Price: $849.15
Was: $999
An oversized silhouette becomes pure magic in this chair from CB2, created in collaboration with designer Ross Cassidy. Its rounded walnut legs effortlessly ground its bubbly proportions, whilst adding a compelling organic touch.
Price: $499.97
Was: $1,499
Fans of experimental design, this one’s for you. Merging a powder-coated iron base with plush ivory boucle cushions and pillows, this unexpected match creates a feeling of serendipity we didn’t know we needed.
Price: $550
Was: $680
A low-slung back makes for an ultra-relaxed vibe in this accent chair, perfect for lounging on lazy afternoons with a book in hand. Choose between ivory, black, or gray boucle upholstery.
Price: $289.99
Was: $339.99
Sitting happily under the $300 mark, this cozy corner idea is such a treat. Its camel boucle is a refreshing break from the usual ivory and cream boucle hues, all while keeping with their light and bright appeal.
Price: $899.95
Was: $1,298
Epitomizing California-cool, this chair is a breath of fresh air. Whether it be its low-set oak legs or woven cotton back, a close attention to detail makes for a functional piece that delivers instant smiles.
Price: $549
Not quite black, not quite gray, but somewhere in between, this darker take on the usual boucle accent chair adds a dash of mystery to your home. Its already intriguing hue becomes even more alluring paired with a unique low-slung design.
Price: $469.99
Was: $599.99
This cozy living room idea has such a stately presence. Its tufted stitching feels equal parts retro and refined, a piece of modern elegance that invites you to sink right in. Notice it’s gilded gold feet, which add a glamorous touch.
How should I style boucle accent chairs?
Styling accent chairs is all about balance, toeing the line between a seamless blend and taking center stage. Though, boucle upholstery adds a unique element that requires a slightly different styling approach.
Since boucle is often in ivory or white, Krysten likes to incorporate this sort of accent chair 'in rooms with darker color palettes.' 'The juxtaposition between light and dark will add another layer of eye-catching contrast, ' she explains. And vice versa — the interior designer adopts the opposite rule for instances in which she comes across darker hued boucle accent chairs, situating them in light, bright rooms instead.
White accent chairs aren't just in boucle! Shop our modern favorites here for a striking statement.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
The 12 Best Round Coffee Tables — Soften Your Living Room With Our Style Editor's Favorite Pieces
There are few designs as classic as a round coffee table, and Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has the low down on which to buy right now (and how to style it)
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
15 Editor-Approved Kitchen Gems from the Williams Sonoma Sale — Up to 40% Off Favorites like Le Creuset & Breville
Kitchen brands that rarely ever go on sale are finally seeing handsome discounts. From Dutch ovens to espresso makers, this savvy shopper found the best sale picks so your don't have to
By Julia Demer Published