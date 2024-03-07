The 12 Best Boucle Accent Chairs — 'So Cozy, So Chic!' And So On-Trend

If you're looking to add a dash of cozy to your living space, look no further than a boucle accent chair. Often prioritizing style over function, accent chairs tend to get a bad wrap for being uncomfortable, but boucle upholstery offers the best of both worlds.

Effortlessly chic thanks to a dimensional texture, yet snug with sumptuous softness, a boucle accent chair is always the best seat in the house. According to interior designer Krysten Ledet, their beauty lies in juxtaposition. 'Boucle is a great material to add a cozy, textured look to contemporary accent chairs,' explains the designer.

Softening up otherwise sleek, sculptural silhouettes, the addition of boucle makes for a design-forward focal point that instantly elevates any space. See why boucle accent chairs are among our favorite living room ideas right now with the following edit.

Best Boucle Accent Chairs

How should I style boucle accent chairs?

Styling accent chairs is all about balance, toeing the line between a seamless blend and taking center stage. Though, boucle upholstery adds a unique element that requires a slightly different styling approach.

Since boucle is often in ivory or white, Krysten likes to incorporate this sort of accent chair 'in rooms with darker color palettes.' 'The juxtaposition between light and dark will add another layer of eye-catching contrast, ' she explains. And vice versa — the interior designer adopts the opposite rule for instances in which she comes across darker hued boucle accent chairs, situating them in light, bright rooms instead.

