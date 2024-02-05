Ashley Tisdale Has The Most Perfect Coffee Table Book Library — Here's Every Wonderful Item In Her Collection
The actress-turned-interior designer showed us her favorite coffee table books on Instagram. Shop her stunning selections
“Coffee table books are such an easy way to bring personality into your space,” wrote Ashley Tisdale in the caption of her recent Instagram video. We already know the multi-hyphenate talent from her days dominating the performing arts, but her more recent venture, Frenshe Interiors, has been just as promising. What began as a Covid-era home renovation evolved into a thriving design-focused business, providing Tisdale the opportunity to share her interior expertise with the world.
The star took to her 16.1 million Instagram followers with a recent video that piqued our interest. Laying our book after book on her oversized wooden coffee table, Tisdale revealed quite the impressive collection of stylish coffee table books. “These are some of my favorites that I've collected over the last few years,” she explains, adding, “I like to stack them and layer with smaller accessories like candles or vases to bring it all together.” Livingetc enjoyed Tisdale’s interior design idea so much that we wanted to replicate it.
The video moves quite fast, but we’ve done our homework and tracked down every single coffee table book she included — even sprinkling in a few extras from her other IG posts that we just had to have. Whether you’re the ultimate Ashley Tisdale fan or are simply aiming to elevate your coffee table, look no further than this curated selection of coffee table books.
Every coffee table book needs a home! Consider the best Amazon coffee tables, handpicked by our style editor.
Ashley Tisdale's Coffee Table Books
Price: $12
Was: $20
No one can discuss space-architecture without mentioning Rudolph Michael Schindler, the architect extraordinaire who ingeniously combined Cubism, the International Style, and Californian Modernism as one. Currently on sale for just $12, purchasing this stunning depiction of is work is a no-brainer.
Price: $34.49
Was: $60
The Mediterranean way of life is undeniably appealing, conjuring up images of stucco walls alongside feelings of ocean breeze. This region has their own approach to interiors, and this book illustrates them all, from colorful fabrics to earthy ceramics. It’s a daily dose of serenity you can have at home, though don't be surprised if you find yourself booking a flight to Greece sometime soon.
Price: $42.69
We know Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now as the elusive geniuses behind The Row, but they’ve been style icons for their entire lives. This book highlights their fashion evolution through never-before-seen photos, making this a must-have for any fan of the twins or fashion more generally.
Price: $125
If you're only to purchase one book from Tisdale's collection, let it be this. Featuring 100 years of interiors from past to present, this comprehensive coffee table book features the personal spaces of private celebrities, including former US President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, along with rock legend David Bowie. Among the best interior design books, every houseguest is sure to find something that sparks their interest.
Price: $74.76
Italian architect Gio Ponti had an illustrious career spanning almost six decades. Exploring his multidisciplinary approach to architecture, furniture, and design, this book offers so much inspiration for anyone who loves interiors. Plus, its pared back blue and red cover, complete with geometric lines as is quintessentially Ponti, lends a cool touch to your decor.
Price: $55.85
With their tall ceilings and grand design elements, libraries serve as an incredibly rich source of inspiration. Including iconic landmarks like the Escorial in Spain and the Villa Medici in Rome, your next design idea probably lies somewhere within the 272 pages of this stunning book.
Price: $53.97
Was: $75
French interiors house Liaigre has a legacy of excellence, the embodiment of understated elegance. See “Liaigre style” manifest inside interiors throughout the world in this unique coffee table book, which features a compelling red hand-scribble detail on its cover.
Price: $68.49
Was: $75
If we would only use one word to describe Axel Vervoordt’s approach to design, it would be harmonious. See portraits of 18 Vervoordt-designed residences for lessons on living and working well. Though it's intended to rest on a coffee table, its subject matter makes for a lovely home library idea.
Price: $300
Raf Simons is one of the most exciting fashion designers in recent memory, so it’s no surprise that this stunning book, featuring none other than Kate Moss on its cover, is so difficult to track down. Since its release in 2013, fashion fans began scooping it up, but we managed to find used stock online. Clearly, Tisdale has good taste in home decor.
Price: $44.16
Was: $75
Tisdale’s design work has a definitive coastal influence, so it’s no surprise that this surf-centric pick is at the top of her pile. Featuring shores from California to the waters of Sri Lanka, Japan and Australia, it’s a vacation in a book.
Price: $150
From the looks of this Instagram post, we're fairly certain that this is the Louis Vuitton pick from Tisdale's book stack — just with the outer cover removed. Regardless, this beautifully sophisticated exploration of archival design would make a lovely addition to any collection.
Price: $32.50
Was: $65
Abstract, almost child-like drawings have been quite popular in both art and fashion as of late, and this playful cover perfectly encapsulates the trend. Though, artist Cy Twombly has been creating works of this nature for much longer than that. Sift through his enigmatic paintings, drawings, and sculptures along with your daily cup of Joe.
