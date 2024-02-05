Ashley Tisdale Has The Most Perfect Coffee Table Book Library — Here's Every Wonderful Item In Her Collection

“Coffee table books are such an easy way to bring personality into your space,” wrote Ashley Tisdale in the caption of her recent Instagram video. We already know the multi-hyphenate talent from her days dominating the performing arts, but her more recent venture, Frenshe Interiors, has been just as promising. What began as a Covid-era home renovation evolved into a thriving design-focused business, providing Tisdale the opportunity to share her interior expertise with the world.

The star took to her 16.1 million Instagram followers with a recent video that piqued our interest. Laying our book after book on her oversized wooden coffee table, Tisdale revealed quite the impressive collection of stylish coffee table books. “These are some of my favorites that I've collected over the last few years,” she explains, adding, “I like to stack them and layer with smaller accessories like candles or vases to bring it all together.” Livingetc enjoyed Tisdale’s interior design idea so much that we wanted to replicate it.

The video moves quite fast, but we’ve done our homework and tracked down every single coffee table book she included — even sprinkling in a few extras from her other IG posts that we just had to have. Whether you’re the ultimate Ashley Tisdale fan or are simply aiming to elevate your coffee table, look no further than this curated selection of coffee table books.

Ashley Tisdale's Coffee Table Books

