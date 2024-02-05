Ashley Tisdale Has The Most Perfect Coffee Table Book Library — Here's Every Wonderful Item In Her Collection

The actress-turned-interior designer showed us her favorite coffee table books on Instagram. Shop her stunning selections

Ashley Tisdale.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

“Coffee table books are such an easy way to bring personality into your space,” wrote Ashley Tisdale in the caption of her recent Instagram video. We already know the multi-hyphenate talent from her days dominating the performing arts, but her more recent venture, Frenshe Interiors, has been just as promising. What began as a Covid-era home renovation evolved into a thriving design-focused business, providing Tisdale the opportunity to share her interior expertise with the world. 

The star took to her 16.1 million Instagram followers with a recent video that piqued our interest. Laying our book after book on her oversized wooden coffee table, Tisdale revealed quite the impressive collection of stylish coffee table books. “These are some of my favorites that I've collected over the last few years,” she explains, adding, “I like to stack them and layer with smaller accessories like candles or vases to bring it all together.” Livingetc enjoyed Tisdale’s interior design idea so much that we wanted to replicate it. 

The video moves quite fast, but we’ve done our homework and tracked down every single coffee table book she included — even sprinkling in a few extras from her other IG posts that we just had to have. Whether you’re the ultimate Ashley Tisdale fan or are simply aiming to elevate your coffee table, look no further than this curated selection of coffee table books. 

Every coffee table book needs a home! Consider the best Amazon coffee tables, handpicked by our style editor. 

Ashley Tisdale's Coffee Table Books

Schindler coffee table book.
Schindler

Price: $12

Was: $20

No one can discuss space-architecture without mentioning Rudolph Michael Schindler, the architect extraordinaire who ingeniously combined Cubism, the International Style, and Californian Modernism as one. Currently on sale for just $12, purchasing this stunning depiction of is work is a no-brainer.  

Coffee table book.
The New Mediterranean

Price: $34.49

Was: $60

The Mediterranean way of life is undeniably appealing, conjuring up images of stucco walls alongside feelings of ocean breeze. This region has their own approach to interiors, and this book illustrates them all, from colorful fabrics to earthy ceramics. It’s a daily dose of serenity you can have at home, though don't be surprised if you find yourself booking a flight to Greece sometime soon.

Mary Kate and Ashley coffee table book.
Influence

Price: $42.69

We know Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now as the elusive geniuses behind The Row, but they’ve been style icons for their entire lives. This book highlights their fashion evolution through never-before-seen photos, making this a must-have for any fan of the twins or fashion more generally.  

AD coffee table book.
Architectural Digest at 100

Price: $125

If you're only to purchase one book from Tisdale's collection, let it be this. Featuring 100 years of interiors from past to present, this comprehensive coffee table book features the personal spaces of private celebrities, including former US President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, along with rock legend David Bowie. Among the best interior design books, every houseguest is sure to find something that sparks their interest.  

Gio Ponti coffee table book.
Gio Ponti: Archi-Designer

Price: $74.76

Italian architect Gio Ponti had an illustrious career spanning almost six decades. Exploring his multidisciplinary approach to architecture, furniture, and design, this book offers so much inspiration for anyone who loves interiors. Plus, its pared back blue and red cover, complete with geometric lines as is quintessentially Ponti, lends a cool touch to your decor.  

Libraries coffee table book.
Libraries

Price: $55.85

With their tall ceilings and grand design elements, libraries serve as an incredibly rich source of inspiration. Including iconic landmarks like the Escorial in Spain and the Villa Medici in Rome, your next design idea probably lies somewhere within the 272 pages of this stunning book. 

Liaigre coffee table book.
Liaigre: Creation 2016-2020

Price: $53.97

Was: $75

French interiors house Liaigre has a legacy of excellence, the embodiment of understated elegance. See “Liaigre style” manifest inside interiors throughout the world in this unique coffee table book, which features a compelling red hand-scribble detail on its cover.  

Interior design coffee table book.
Axel Vervoordt: Portraits of Interiors

Price: $68.49

Was: $75

If we would only use one word to describe Axel Vervoordt’s approach to design, it would be harmonious. See portraits of 18 Vervoordt-designed residences for lessons on living and working well. Though it's intended to rest on a coffee table, its subject matter makes for a lovely home library idea.

Raf Simons coffee table book.
Raf Simons

Price: $300

Raf Simons is one of the most exciting fashion designers in recent memory, so it’s no surprise that this stunning book, featuring none other than Kate Moss on its cover, is so difficult to track down. Since its release in 2013, fashion fans began scooping it up, but we managed to find used stock online. Clearly, Tisdale has good taste in home decor. 

Surf Shacks coffee table book.
Surf Shacks Volume 2

Price: $44.16

Was: $75

Tisdale’s design work has a definitive coastal influence, so it’s no surprise that this surf-centric pick is at the top of her pile. Featuring shores from California to the waters of Sri Lanka, Japan and Australia, it’s a vacation in a book.  

Louis Vuitton coffee table book.
Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury

Price: $150

From the looks of this Instagram post, we're fairly certain that this is the Louis Vuitton pick from Tisdale's book stack — just with the outer cover removed. Regardless, this beautifully sophisticated exploration of archival design would make a lovely addition to any collection.

Making Past Present coffee table book.
Cy Twombly: Making Past Present

Price: $32.50

Was: $65

Abstract, almost child-like drawings have been quite popular in both art and fashion as of late, and this playful cover perfectly encapsulates the trend. Though, artist Cy Twombly has been creating works of this nature for much longer than that. Sift through his enigmatic paintings, drawings, and sculptures along with your daily cup of Joe.  

Want more celebrity-approved ideas? Bobby Berk's design rules offer so much inspiration. 

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

