I've found the most elevating outdoor seating - that also happens to be on sale - to keep my backyard Summer fresh
From stylish weather-proof sofas to unbelievably soothing egg chairs, we’ve gone through Amazon’s Prime Day deals to find the very best options
The epic Amazon Prime Day deals just keep on coming! If you’re after a completely new outdoor seating setup for summer then now is the best time to shop. The sale is still on for one more day, and Amazon’s outdoor section includes some absolute steals right now.
As one of the best home decor stores out there, Amazon has a plethora of options when it comes to outdoor seating, but this does make it a little difficult to narrow down your choices! So I’ve gone through the deals with a fine-tooth comb to find the most stylish outdoor seating options at the very best prices.
OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY OUTDOOR SEATING PICKS
There's a 52% saving on this outdoor sofa set which features comfy cushioning and a detachable design. You can take the sofa apart to create a loveseat and lounger!
This 42%-off bistro seating set features a stylish hand-woven design in black, making it the perfect addition to a minimalist outdoor space.
This was the outdoor egg chair of my dreams even before I saw the 44% discount. The oversized design makes it perfect for curling up in, and I adore the chic rattan detail.
This 44%-off wooden chair has a genius collapsible design that means it looks just as elegant folded up as it does open! It goes without saying that it's the perfect option for smaller spaces.
I'm so impressed with the 47% discount on these wicker dining chairs. At this price, I'd recommend stocking up on a few to complete your outdoor dining setup.
As far as portable outdoor chairs go, this black one looks pretty sleek. It has a 23% discount RN and folds up into an easy-to-transport backpack.
Who doesn't want a hammock in their backyard? This elegant grey one fits two people and has its own stand, so you can place it pretty much anywhere. Snap it up while it's 36% off!
In the market for a new sun lounger? I just thought you'd like to know that this eucalyptus wood one is 51% off. It has five positions for optimum comfort and ideal sun exposure.
This swinging hammock chair will truly elevate your outdoor seating experience. It's an impressive 48% off right now and even has a pocket to store your book! Meet your new favorite reading nook.
Save 23% on this five-piece outdoor seating set which includes a bench, two chairs, and two coffee tables. The woven wicker and black metal details make the pieces look far more expensive than they actually are.
Prepare to meet your new favorite rocking chair. Surprisingly minimalist and oh-so comfy with its extra cushioning, I'm surprised to see this chair is currently 40% off!
