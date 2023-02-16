A round outdoor table is the entertaining trend to embrace this season – these are the 12 best for socializing this summer
Round outdoor tables are a great addition to bring your social life to your outdoor space this spring. Here are my favorites
As we throw open our backdoors and welcome in the warmer weather, we demand more from our backyards. We want them to function as extra living quarters, dining rooms, or a quiet setting for a morning coffee in the sunshine. With this in mind, it's crucial that we're kitting out our outdoor spaces accordingly, and this year, I've got my eye on round outdoor tables as the ultimate backyard entertaining essential.
'We look at outdoor entertainment spaces as outdoor rooms that function very much like interior spaces,' says David Thompson, a principal and founder of Assembledge. 'They are purposeful and are thought-out as they relate to the other spaces of the house and property.
'When we design those spaces, we ask questions such as how do we move to and from this place smoothly, without obstructions? The idea is to have flexibility in connections and adjacencies,' says David.
With this in mind, the round table makes perfect sense for backyards. Their circular shape makes a great design for social gatherings as there is no head at the table, and the space is conducive to free-flowing conversation, with all parties enjoying equally good seats.
Aesthetically, a round shape can soften any space, with a lack of sharp corners meaning these designs work perfectly in multiple spots throughout your backyard. I've scoured the web to find stylishly modern outdoor furniture options that will elevate any patio.
Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's scoured the web to find the best round outdoor tables, suitable for any type of backyard.
Best round outdoor tables for al fresco entertaining
From wood to wicker to concrete, I've scoured the web for the best modern outdoor furniture pieces and beautiful round dining tables. Here are three I've got my eye on.
Round dining tables
For something a little bigger that can accommodate your evening meals, these are the round dining tables I've got my eyes on.
A sculptural dining table with clever design made up of three shapes that balance beautifully on top of each other. The base is like a work of art initself, and the concrete material brings a modern feel.
Topped with solid acacia wood, the Calliope brings the ease of 70s Boho living to your space. The round base has an intricate woven pattern that makes it quite the showstopper.
Bistro tables
Bring a little Parisian flair to your outdoor space with a bistro table, a nice furniture addition that would fit into even the smallest of balcony or snuggest of porch.
From Hay's Palissade outdoor collection, this coffee table is made from durable powder-coated steel. It is strong without being bulky, and elegant without being fragile.
This cute bistro table is the perfect furniture addition for a snug backyard or small porch. In charcoal powder-coated aluminum, it's simple, lightweight and rustproof.
Coffee tables
Coffee tables shouldn't just be reserved for the indoors. The best outdoor seating areas are those that come with a small station to place your morning coffee. Here are three of my favorite.
For something lower to the ground, this coffee table has been crafted from solid teak with a galvanized steel base. The perfect complement to an outdoor bench for a quiet morning coffee.
Crafted from concrete, this round coffee table has an industrial feel to it, giving a corner of your garden a statement piece of furniture.
Oval dining tables
For that little extra space that a round dining table doesn't afford, why not elongate the shape and go oval. Squeezing those extra few guests in while maintaining the softness of the round shape.
Crafted from aluminum, with ornate and fine detail, this oval dining table features a basket weave. It's super sturdy and can support an umbrella too.
The Lancaster oval table is crafted from FSC-certified eucalyptus grandis, and makes for a weather-resistant oval dining table.
