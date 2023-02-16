A round outdoor table is the entertaining trend to embrace this season – these are the 12 best for socializing this summer

Round outdoor tables are a great addition to bring your social life to your outdoor space this spring. Here are my favorites

A round outdoor table
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
As we throw open our backdoors and welcome in the warmer weather, we demand more from our backyards. We want them to function as extra living quarters, dining rooms, or a quiet setting for a morning coffee in the sunshine. With this in mind, it's crucial that we're kitting out our outdoor spaces accordingly, and this year, I've got my eye on round outdoor tables as the ultimate backyard entertaining essential. 

'We look at outdoor entertainment spaces as outdoor rooms that function very much like interior spaces,' says David Thompson, a principal and founder of Assembledge. 'They are purposeful and are thought-out as they relate to the other spaces of the house and property. 

'When we design those spaces, we ask questions such as how do we move to and from this place smoothly, without obstructions? The idea is to have flexibility in connections and adjacencies,' says David.

With this in mind, the round table makes perfect sense for backyards. Their circular shape makes a great design for social gatherings as there is no head at the table, and the space is conducive to free-flowing conversation, with all parties enjoying equally good seats.

Aesthetically, a round shape can soften any space, with a lack of sharp corners meaning these designs work perfectly in multiple spots throughout your backyard. I've scoured the web to find stylishly modern outdoor furniture options that will elevate any patio. 

Best round outdoor tables for al fresco entertaining

From wood to wicker to concrete, I've scoured the web for the best modern outdoor furniture pieces and beautiful round dining tables. Here are three I've got my eye on. 

Round dining tables

For something a little bigger that can accommodate your evening meals, these are the round dining tables I've got my eyes on.

Outdoor dining table

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Sonali cement dining table

A sculptural dining table with clever design made up of three shapes that balance beautifully on top of each other. The base is like a work of art initself, and the concrete material brings a modern feel. 

Calliope natural dining table

Topped with solid acacia wood, the Calliope brings the ease of 70s Boho living to your space. The round base has an intricate woven pattern that makes it quite the showstopper.

Collier 46" round dining table

For something a little more budget-friendly, this 46" steel top dining table is perfect for any patio, and at a bit of a friendlier price point. It has an ornate textured top and is rust-resistant for easy use. 

Bistro tables

Bring a little Parisian flair to your outdoor space with a bistro table, a nice furniture addition that would fit into even the smallest of balcony or snuggest of porch.
Palissade cone table

From Hay's Palissade outdoor collection, this coffee table is made from durable powder-coated steel. It is strong without being bulky, and elegant without being fragile.

Lanai flip top outdoor table

 (opens in new tab)
This Redville pedestal table has intricately designed cast iron legs and a luxurious marble top to add a bit of elegance and glamor to your outdoor set-up.

Coffee tables

Coffee tables shouldn't just be reserved for the indoors. The best outdoor seating areas are those that come with a small station to place your morning coffee. Here are three of my favorite.

An outdoor coffee table

(Image credit: La Redoute)

Jorik solid teak coffee table

For something lower to the ground, this coffee table has been crafted from solid teak with a galvanized steel base. The perfect complement to an outdoor bench for a quiet morning coffee.

Daphne concrete table

Crafted from concrete, this round coffee table has an industrial feel to it, giving a corner of your garden a statement piece of furniture. 

Yangming metal table in black

For something a bit more budget, this metal find from Walmart sits close to the ground. Lightweight and designed for strength and stability, it's super simple and can give your backyard a chic finish.

Oval dining tables

For that little extra space that a round dining table doesn't afford, why not elongate the shape and go oval. Squeezing those extra few guests in while maintaining the softness of the round shape.

Maison 84" dining table

Crafted from aluminum, with ornate and fine detail, this oval dining table features a basket weave. It's super sturdy and can support an umbrella too. 

Lancaster oval table

The Lancaster oval table is crafted from FSC-certified eucalyptus grandis, and makes for a weather-resistant oval dining table.
Corsica oval patio table

Polyethylene wicker gives this outdoor oval table a weather resistant finish and the iron frame means it's built to last. A fine feature to spruce up an unused patio. 

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

