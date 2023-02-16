A round outdoor table is the entertaining trend to embrace this season – these are the 12 best for socializing this summer

As we throw open our backdoors and welcome in the warmer weather, we demand more from our backyards. We want them to function as extra living quarters, dining rooms, or a quiet setting for a morning coffee in the sunshine. With this in mind, it's crucial that we're kitting out our outdoor spaces accordingly, and this year, I've got my eye on round outdoor tables as the ultimate backyard entertaining essential.

'We look at outdoor entertainment spaces as outdoor rooms that function very much like interior spaces,' says David Thompson, a principal and founder of Assembledge. 'They are purposeful and are thought-out as they relate to the other spaces of the house and property.

'When we design those spaces, we ask questions such as how do we move to and from this place smoothly, without obstructions? The idea is to have flexibility in connections and adjacencies,' says David.

With this in mind, the round table makes perfect sense for backyards. Their circular shape makes a great design for social gatherings as there is no head at the table, and the space is conducive to free-flowing conversation, with all parties enjoying equally good seats.

Aesthetically, a round shape can soften any space, with a lack of sharp corners meaning these designs work perfectly in multiple spots throughout your backyard. I've scoured the web to find stylishly modern outdoor furniture options that will elevate any patio.

Best round outdoor tables for al fresco entertaining

From wood to wicker to concrete, I've scoured the web for the best modern outdoor furniture pieces and beautiful round dining tables. Here are three I've got my eye on.

Round dining tables

For something a little bigger that can accommodate your evening meals, these are the round dining tables I've got my eyes on.

(opens in new tab) Sonali cement dining table View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) A sculptural dining table with clever design made up of three shapes that balance beautifully on top of each other. The base is like a work of art initself, and the concrete material brings a modern feel. (opens in new tab) Calliope natural dining table View at Article (opens in new tab) Topped with solid acacia wood, the Calliope brings the ease of 70s Boho living to your space. The round base has an intricate woven pattern that makes it quite the showstopper. (opens in new tab) Collier 46" round dining table View at Target (opens in new tab) For something a little more budget-friendly, this 46" steel top dining table is perfect for any patio, and at a bit of a friendlier price point. It has an ornate textured top and is rust-resistant for easy use.

Bistro tables

Bring a little Parisian flair to your outdoor space with a bistro table, a nice furniture addition that would fit into even the smallest of balcony or snuggest of porch.

Coffee tables

Coffee tables shouldn't just be reserved for the indoors. The best outdoor seating areas are those that come with a small station to place your morning coffee. Here are three of my favorite.

(opens in new tab) Jorik solid teak coffee table View at La Redoute (opens in new tab) For something lower to the ground, this coffee table has been crafted from solid teak with a galvanized steel base. The perfect complement to an outdoor bench for a quiet morning coffee. (opens in new tab) Daphne concrete table View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Crafted from concrete, this round coffee table has an industrial feel to it, giving a corner of your garden a statement piece of furniture. (opens in new tab) Yangming metal table in black View at Walmart (opens in new tab) For something a bit more budget, this metal find from Walmart sits close to the ground. Lightweight and designed for strength and stability, it's super simple and can give your backyard a chic finish.

Oval dining tables

For that little extra space that a round dining table doesn't afford, why not elongate the shape and go oval. Squeezing those extra few guests in while maintaining the softness of the round shape.