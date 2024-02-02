Every Homeware Essential Inside the 2024 Grammys Gift Bag — Explained by the Expert Who Chose Them
Lash Fary, the Grammy Awards' "Gift Guru" of 25 years, gives Livingetc the inside scoop on all the celebrity goodies
Stars among the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and returning host Trevor Noah are already in anticipation for music’s biggest night to commence on Sunday, February 4th. Everyone wants to take home a Grammy, but only a select few will stand upon the iconic Crypto.com Arena stage. Regardless of the outcome, each member of the star-studded crowd has a deeply cherished tradition to look forward to: gift bags.
Featuring items from the best home decor stores, the Grammy gift bags have become quite the celebrity favorite, thanks to Distinctive Assets founder and longtime Grammy gift bag curator Lash Fary. “It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of Music’s Biggest Night for 25 years,” he says. “I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy. Our signature GRAMMY Gifts have become an anticipated perk for talent, and I’m particularly excited to share what we’ve curated this year.”
Part of the fun is that the Grammy gift bags' contents differ every year, a feat of curation that Fary enjoys quite a bit. “I especially love discovering fabulous new products and sharing them with our gift recipients,” says Fary. “First and foremost I like to share things I use and like myself,” he explains, adding, “We are pitched by many brands and the curation element is the simple question of whether or not I would give it as a gift in my real life.” Although the gift bags offer something for everyone from fashion to tech, of particular interest to us is, of course, the home essentials.
Read along for the inside scoop on Fary’s Grammy gift bag selections, and have the chance to shop all the homeware picks soon to be used by your favorite stars.
Inside the 2024 Grammy Gift Bags
Price: $25.99
Was: $40
Pulitzer Prize winning writer, Mitchell S. Jackson, tells the remarkable origin story of NBA athlete style. Placed at the intersection of sports and high fashion, this stylish coffee table book is both cultural commentary and style archive, boasting a multitude of historic looks that would come to define the sport.
Price: $699.99
"Aiper was in the Gift Lounge last year and was such a hit I knew we wanted them back this year with their latest model," explains Fary. Aiper's Scuba S1 pool cleaner delivers unparalleled performance with its wall climbing capabilities and catepillar treads for enhanced mobility. Cleaning pools up to a whooping 1600 square feet, this is the only pool cleaner you will ever need.
Price: $325
Cate Brown's luxury toss pillows are upcycled from clothing by heritage fashion houses like Lanvin, Tom Ford, and Moschino. "I was introduced to Cate Brown pillows this past summer by a friend and immediately loved her concept," Fary explains, adding, "It's a luxury home accessory that's also good for the planet." This pillow, made from a vintage Chanel jacket, is particularly striking.
Price: $299
A bird feeder might sound fairly odd to include in a gift bag, but this one by Bird Buddy is really something special. The device captures images of birds with stunning detail, identifying up to 1,000 bird species using AI technology. It’s like doing the best bird watching ever, right from your phone.
Price: $75
"I love candles and always try to have a fabulous candle in the mix," says Fary of this home fragrance. "This year, I am particularly excited about the Wen by Chaz Dean 3-wick Cherry Blossom Candle," he says, adding, "it is one of my all-time faves."
Price: $79.99
This ingenious portable blender is a stylish addition to your kitchen countertop, gym bag — really anywhere you like! Its ergonomic design makes it possible to create a nutritious meal on-the-go, from smoothies to soups. This blender offers exactly what you never knew you needed.
Price: $699.99
We all know Dyson for top-tier household appliances like fans or most notably, vacuums, but a lesser-known fact is that the brand brings this level of technology to music, too. "As a music lover myself, high-quality headphones are always on my wish list, so we were thrilled that a global technology leader like Dyson decided to include their incredible Dyson Zone headphones," says Fary. This model, with its sleek lines and Prussian blue details, is as chic as it is functional.
Price: $199
Was: $249
Shoe storage has never been so chic — until now. Sattaché's Classic Bag provides room for shoes and daily essentials, and looks just as great in your home as it does on the town. Consider this closet organization idea in rouge or navy for a more vibrant touch.
Price: $139
Few of us would refuse the gift of slumber, which was precisely Fary's thinking in choosing this device. It generates a special wavelength that promotes melatonin production, inducing a good night's sleep. What's more, its colored hue emits a delightful ambience, and is the ideal lighting solution when you're ready to unwind.
Price: $112.99
Was: $119.97
This year's Grammy gift bags will include Monopoly Knockout, a more active version of the original Monopoly, though we thought this vintage book-inspired decor set lent a chicer touch. According to Fary, having board games like this on hand are great for celebrities with kids. It's something to "bring home to share with their families" and is a consistent front runner on their "favorite things list."
Price: $59
Was: $120
Bid adieu to clunky luggage sets with this streamlined rolling suitcase. Featuring eight pockets and skate wheels that effortlessly glide, traveling can best be described as a breeze. Olympia’s rolling duffle is a best-seller for good reason.
Price: $14.83
Was: $16.99
Many of us could use an extra moment or two of daily zen, which is something that Fary aims to provide. "As a fan of journaling and mindset focus, the Power of Positivity 3 Minute Happiness Journal is a must have for every busy person," he says. Plus, with its colorful dotted cover, the journal looks great on a bedside table.
Bobby Berk's design rules offer so much inspiration.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
