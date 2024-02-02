Every Homeware Essential Inside the 2024 Grammys Gift Bag — Explained by the Expert Who Chose Them

Stars among the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and returning host Trevor Noah are already in anticipation for music’s biggest night to commence on Sunday, February 4th. Everyone wants to take home a Grammy, but only a select few will stand upon the iconic Crypto.com Arena stage. Regardless of the outcome, each member of the star-studded crowd has a deeply cherished tradition to look forward to: gift bags.

Featuring items from the best home decor stores, the Grammy gift bags have become quite the celebrity favorite, thanks to Distinctive Assets founder and longtime Grammy gift bag curator Lash Fary. “It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of Music’s Biggest Night for 25 years,” he says. “I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy. Our signature GRAMMY Gifts have become an anticipated perk for talent, and I’m particularly excited to share what we’ve curated this year.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the fun is that the Grammy gift bags' contents differ every year, a feat of curation that Fary enjoys quite a bit. “I especially love discovering fabulous new products and sharing them with our gift recipients,” says Fary. “First and foremost I like to share things I use and like myself,” he explains, adding, “We are pitched by many brands and the curation element is the simple question of whether or not I would give it as a gift in my real life.” Although the gift bags offer something for everyone from fashion to tech, of particular interest to us is, of course, the home essentials.

Read along for the inside scoop on Fary’s Grammy gift bag selections, and have the chance to shop all the homeware picks soon to be used by your favorite stars.

Inside the 2024 Grammy Gift Bags

Bobby Berk's design rules offer so much inspiration.