What color hardware goes with white kitchen cabinets? Design experts pick the hues which will elevate your decor

If you love the idea of a kitchen that's light, airy and perennially stylish, you can't go wrong with white. Whether you choose a classic snow-white shade or something a little softer or warmer, white kitchen cabinets work well in any interior, whether that's a farmhouse kitchen or a studio apartment.

The beauty of white cabinetry is its versatility in a modern kitchen. If you have the budget, a marble worktop will elevate the simplest of white kitchens; if you don't, then timber or laminate can be just as effective. We've even seen DIY micro-cement worktops that look fantastic atop white units.

Sometimes though, it's the smaller details that are the hardest to decide upon while sifting through the best kitchen handles. Particularly when working with a such a blank canvas, as the fixtures and fittings you select have the power to transform the direction of the aesthetic.

What color hardware goes with white kitchen cabinets?

Wondering what hardware color hardware goes best with white cabinets? Whether you're leaning to towards a modern and minimal or country style, we've rounded up a few tried-and-tested options to suit.

1. BRUSHED BRASS

We love the combination of marble, fluted glass and brushed brass in this timeless space, which was designed by Herringbone Kitchens. The combination of square and bar handles is a nice touch, and means the hardware on the upper cabinetry doesn't become too overpowering. When it comes to what type of kitchen handles are best, brushed brass is a failsafe, giving your kitchen a subtle vintage feel. It works well in homes of all eras.

'Bringing in some texture into your space, with hardware materials that will complement your white cabinetry can bring your kitchen to life whilse also adding personality,' says William Durrant, owner of Herringbone Kitchens. 'Brushed brass handles, hinges and shelf brackets look stunning against white cabinets,' he adds.

2. CHROME

Aptly named 'The Nordic Light Kitchen', this serene design by Swedish brand Nordiska Kök offers a contemporary update on a classic Shaker style. 'We took inspiration from the bright Nordic light to create this kitchen, which has minimal framework, a monochrome color scheme, smart functions and beautiful details,' says Nordiska Kök's creative director Johan Lundkvist.

One such detail is the delicate, unfussy and highly functional design of the chrome handles that adorn the soft-white cabinets: an ideal choice as they don't distract the eye or detract from the kitchen's clean lines and minimalist appeal.

3. WOOD

If you like the idea of a white kitchen with wood accents (who doesn't?), then consider a kitchen with retro appeal like Reform's Basis model, which reimagines Scandinavian architect-designed kitchens of the 1960s to suit the demands of modern life.

'Our Basis design features a new take on the iconic, round handle as its functional centerpiece,' say its designers of the collection, which comprises veneered oak, linoleum, and painted fronts. All variants feature the classic round handle, which is available in different styles and in various shades of timber: an easy way to make a white-and-wood scheme feel just that little bit different.

4. Dark Bronze

When Jessica Alken-Theasby set about designing a kitchen for her beachfront Cornish home, she turned to Neptune to make it a reality. 'Pinterest was screaming at me with its Hamptons-style beach houses so I said: 'Let’s do it, let’s go all white'. It seemed crazy with two little people in our life, I know, but your home is for you too, not just the kids,' remembers Jess. 'So we went white everything: white kitchen countertops, white cabinetry.’

Jess chose bronze hardware for the majority of the cupboards in her modern farmhouse kitchen, a graphic addition that's a touch more utilitarian than brass, and softer than true-black handles. Pairing dark-bronze hardware with bright-white cabinetry creates contrast and character.'

5. White

If you're torn between the ideal of hardware and handle-free cabinets (which are a key look in current kitchen trends), why not compromise with an indented design in white, as shown here in this sleek kitchen by Pluck, who specialize in this detail. 'All of our kitchen cabinetry has recessed handles, and we love the clean lines they create, as there's hardware jutting out,' says Pluck's Liz Andrews.

'Although small in size, they can have a considerable impact on a kitchen’s scheme. The white-on-white combination has a minimalist feel to it because the handles blend into the cupboard fronts,' she continues. This is a particularly useful feature if you'd like your kitchen cabinets to be as understated as possible, for example, in an open-plan kitchen and living space.

