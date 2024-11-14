9 Things Professional Organizers Say Never to Spend Your Money on for the Holidays

The holiday season tends to be synonymous with spending season. Sure, there are some extra expenses you can't avoid like gifts, food, and the odd entertainment buy. However, there are plenty of other things that may disguise themselves as absolute must-haves at the moment that are actually completely unnecessary in the grand scheme of things.

We've all been guilty of overspending on the holidays and while these extravagant buys will serve you well in the swing of hosting, they will soon sit forgotten amongst other holiday clutter in the corner of your cabinet. Luckily, all you need is a couple of easy home organization ideas and a clear mind on what not to buy to sort your space for good (or at least until the next festive season rolls around).

To avoid any bias, we asked the professionals what they consider to be bad spending decisions over the holidays that commonly catch us off-guard. And they've given us a thorough list that will soothe your wallet and your living space. So consider this the opposite of your shopping list and keep your purchases off it as much as you can.

1. Excessive Holiday-Specific Decor

(Image credit: Studio McGee x Target)

"While it's tempting to buy new holiday-themed decorations every year, many people already have more than enough stored away," notes Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized. And we couldn't agree with her more. It's almost like the excitement tied to Christmas decorating ideas blurs the line between the voices of need, want, and 'don't need or want but have to buy anyway'.

"Instead of adding to the collection, I suggest shopping your storage first," she says. "Reuse, upcycle, or repurpose what you have before purchasing new decor that will only be used for a few weeks each year."

2. Pre-Packaged Gift Wrap Sets

(Image credit: Studio Mcgee)

Di points out that pre-packaged sets of wrapping paper, bows, and tags often include items you don't actually need. "The paper is often poor quality, and the sets usually come with more tags and bows than you will use," she says.

Instead, she recommends investing in plain, sustainable options like a roll of kraft paper that can be dressed up with ribbon or eco-wrapping ideas and reusable gift bags that save time and reduce waste.

Home organization Meaghan Kessman also finds holiday-themed gift wrapping to be an unfortunately easy buy that tends to pile up over time. "Opt for eco-friendly reusable gift bags or fabric wraps as an alternative," she suggests.

3. Trendy Kitchen Gadgets for Holiday Cooking

(Image credit: Sarah Sherman Samuel/Lulu and Georgia)

In conversation with Di, she mentions that holiday-themed kitchen gadgets, like seasonal cookie cutters, molds, or novelty baking pans, are used once and then take up valuable cabinet space the rest of the year. "It's better to use multi-purpose tools already in your kitchen," she notes.

We've all fallen victim to flashy festive cooking items in the past, the key is to end the vicious cycle and go for purchases you'll actually make the most of. "I recommend prioritizing versatile, multipurpose tools instead of items like turkey basters and eggnog frothers," says Meaghan.

Well-planned organization of your kitchen storage is crucial to maintaining the efficiency of this busy space. So when you spot a culinary tool that will not serve you outside the span of these festive months, it's best to think twice before adding to cart.

4. Large Artificial Trees for Small Storage Homes

(Image credit: Stacey-Ann Blake)

With twin trees leading the trends this year, we have a feeling you'll have your storage space bursting at the seams with all of your home's dressings and baubles in one space. And the one thing that takes up the most square footage is the tree.

Unless you have ample storage space, Di finds that buying a large artificial tree may not be practical. "These trees can be bulky and difficult to store, often ending up stuffed into corners or crammed into closets," she says. "Opt for a smaller tree or a tabletop version if storage is an issue."

5. Inexpensive, Low-Quality Stocking Stuffers

(Image credit: Justin L. Jordan Photography. Studio credit Bethany Adams Interiors)

"It's tempting to fill stockings with cheap stuff, but these often end up broken or forgotten quickly, contributing to clutter and waste," says Di. "Instead, focus on fewer, higher-quality items that are useful and meaningful or go for consumable treats like snacks or homemade goodies."

So this time, as you make your way to the till (virtual or real) don't be swayed by the mini buys that are bulk bought for stockings. It's better to shop with intention and gift things that you know will come into use.

If you're looking for inspiration, feel free to peruse our Livingetc Editors' Picks for some stylish retail therapy realness.

6. Bulk-Sized Packs of Holiday Treats

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

As the second half of the year begins to pick up pace, there seems to be a neverending line of celebrations that call for fun treats for you and your guests to feast on.

"While buying holiday-themed snacks or treats in bulk might seem like a good idea, it can easily lead to waste if you don't have a plan to use it all," says Di. "If you are hosting, be realistic about what you actually need."

And when it comes to gifting, she encourages making your own or buying small quantities instead. It's small shopping habits like this that make all the difference in living a more mindful and demure lifestyle.

7. Fancy Holiday Storage Containers

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

Di explains that there's no need to buy special storage containers just for all of your holiday decor. "As a replacement, use clear, durable bins you already have, label them well, and store them strategically," she suggests. "Specialty containers take up space and are often overpriced because they are marketed specifically for the holidays."

Now, if you have precious keepsakes and fragile glass ornaments that have been passed on, then you can definitely treat them to some ornament storage of their own. But not every satin bow and wreath needs its own Christmas-colored storage bags.

8. Excessive Holiday Dishes & Tableware

(Image credit: west elm)

Dinner parties and sit-down soirées are a frequent affair around this time of year. And if you're like us, then you're always on the lookout for fresh, trendy tablescaping moodboards to make your party a hit.

While holiday-specific tableware may seem festive, Di rightly points out that it often only gets used once a year. "Rather than buying a new set of plates, consider using neutral dishes you can dress up with holiday-themed napkins or centerpieces," she says. "This way, you can get more use out of your existing items and save space."

This tip is especially helpful for hosts with expansive holiday serveware collections that seem to pile up year after year. Trust us, you can do your tablescape justice and style your existing collection with a little help from our favorite table decor ideas.

9. Duplicate or Themed Host Gifts

(Image credit: West Elm)

When attending holiday gatherings, Di tells us that many people feel the need to bring themed host gifts like holiday-scented candles, for example. "While it's a nice gesture, these items often become clutter for the host," she explains. "In place of the usual go-tos, opt for consumable gifts like a bottle of wine, homemade treats, or a gift card to a local cafe."

Meaghan also recommends choosing timeless, meaningful gifts over trendy items that will inevitably end up as clutter. Other than making for less clutter-ful environment, this trick might also land you the title of best gift giver of the season — and that's a compliment you'll never regret.

If we're being completely honest, it's far easier to read through the list once and tell yourself you'll avoid overspending in the name of the festive spirit. But it's much more difficult when you're at the stores and the pretty holly adorned serveware and Christmas color-coded linen set catches your eye.

So, we suggest making a strict list of what your home is missing that you could buy for a seasonal spruce and formulating a mindmap of things you definitely don't need. That way you won't be left with spending woes and a heap of seasonal bits and bobs that have no versatility for round-the-year use.