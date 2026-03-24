In the hierarchy of architectural complaints, you won’t find many people sympathetic to those struggling with high ceilings. Speaking with architects and interior designers, one put it bluntly: "High ceilings are a great problem to have." They make rooms feel bright, airy, and more open, right? Well, achieving that effect actually takes a surprising amount of work.

Rooms with tall proportions might be a boon (they even make homes more valuable), but they’re undoubtedly a design challenge. I’ll admit that when I walk into a room with high ceilings and it just ‘works’, I can’t put my finger on exactly why. When it doesn’t, though, you instinctively feel it — there’s something cold, echoey, and, in many cases, just downright uncomfortable about them. To solve these issues, designers rely on clever ceiling ideas and other technical fixes that range from bare-bones practicality to beautifully decorative solutions.

So, what are the problems in rooms with high ceilings that people never talk about — and how do interior designers and architects go about solving them?

Article continues below

1. Windows Become Tricky

Dressing tall windows can be a design challenge but a design opportunity. (Image credit: Covet Noir)

Lofty ceilings mean high walls, which more often than not means tall windows. Adding a curtain suddenly goes from being simple to something more time-consuming, technically awkward, and, yes, expensive. An off-the-rack set of curtains is, sadly, unlikely to do such windows much justice.

Tall curtains can make windows appear narrower than they actually are, so set them outside of the frame. “This also helps to avoid blocking light,” explain Adele Lonergan and Maria Lindegren, founders of London-based interior design studio Covet Noir. “As a rule, we always go floor to ceiling with curtains, but just enough for them to kiss the floor rather than pool.”

“The biggest consideration when working with high ceilings, though, is how you operate the curtains themselves,” they add. After all, when you’ve invested in meters of fabric, you don’t want the material to become sullied by snags or marks.

There are a few ways to approach this. “Draw rods can hang on the inside panel, so you can pull curtains across with these rather than your hands,” the pair explains. “We like to match the finish of the draw rod with the curtain pole for an added detail. Or, you could go down the route of corded, which would sit behind the curtains and allow you to open them without touching.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adele Lonergan and Maria Lindegren Social Links Navigation Co-founders, Covet Noir Adele and Maria translate architecturally impressive spaces into liveable interiors, combining technical expertise with an appreciation for heritage and history.

2. Heating Is More Complicated

Keeping rooms with tall ceilings warm is far more difficult than those with lower vertical proportions. (Image credit: Matt Clayton, Project: Scenario Architecture)

Rather than spreading around evenly in tall rooms, air — and therefore heat — rises up. When not managed correctly in a space with high ceilings, the warmth from radiators and fireplaces simply escapes into the ether, leaving the ‘human-level’ hotspots feeling cool. “In a room with tall ceilings, the challenge is always to make it feel like a home with warmth,” agrees interior designer Kate Marker.

“The challenge is simple physics,” adds Ran Ankory, founder of Scenario Architecture. “A high ceiling creates a wonderful sense of volume, but it leaves the warmest air to collect at the very top of the void, leaving lived-in zones cooler and prone to draughts.”

The solution is an integrated system that works in harmony with your building’s shell. Underfloor heating is often a key fix. “This is far more effective than radiators, which rely on convection currents that immediately send warm air to the ceiling,” Ran adds.

That doesn’t mean that other, more traditional sources of heating can’t work — they just function in tandem with other elements. “Use tactile materials throughout your space, as these provide thermal mass,” instructs Ran. “High-performance glazing is vital too, as it prevents warm air hitting cold glass and falling back into the room as chill.”

3. Lighting Is Less Obvious

Lighting, as well as architectural detailing, can draw the eye upward. (Image credit: Zulufish)

“High ceilings make lighting a surprisingly tricky element to get right,” reveals Caroline Milns, head of design at Zulufish. “Illumination easily feels lost within the volume of the space, leaving some areas of a room to feel bright while other parts are left in shadow.”

A spotlight that might typically concentrate light into a specific corner can instead cast a wide, ambient glow, while a pendant that would look like a statement piece of design on a low ceiling can fade into obscurity in a space with a tall one.

“Scale is everything,” explains Caroline. “In a room with high ceilings, you can go much larger to make sure a piece feels intentional and grounded, rather than lost. Positioning fixtures lower into a space with longer cables brings a greater sense of intimacy, too.”

Don’t just rely on overhead lighting. “A layered lighting solution with table lamps, wall lights, and floor lamps, ideally controlled through dimmers, allows you to shift the atmosphere through the day," Caroline adds. "Use fittings in materials such as rattan or glass, weaving different heights, shapes, and sizes for a more considered flow of illumination.”

Habitat Wicker Table Lamp in Natural £60 at Habitat UK

4. Sound Echoes and Noise Bounces

Rooms with high ceilings often have awkward acoustics, but furnishing them effectively can muffle sound. (Image credit: Margaret Rajic, Project: Kate Marker Interiors)

The taller a space, the more likely it is for general sound to become unwelcome ‘noise’. The ambient hubbub of everyday life can ping-pong off walls and ceilings, creating unpleasant echoes, while footsteps can be amplified and end up reverberating around the room.

“High ceilings make for difficult acoustics,” explains John Law, creative director at Woodhouse & Law. “When hard materials across joinery and surfaces are combined with large expanses of stone, timber, or glass, sound inevitably echoes.”

Counter this in living rooms by softening your space with tactile textures. Window treatments, heavily lined, help warm your space and muffle sound, while thick rugs muffle footsteps and absorb additional noise. On furniture, throws and scatter cushions add a further layer of sensory comfort.

Think practically, too, especially in a kitchen. “It’s sensible to select quieter appliances, use soft-close mechanisms on doors, and line drawers and cupboards with a soft material to reduce clatter while the space is in use,” instructs John.

Mantas Ezcaray Mia Mohair & Wool Throw Red £249 at Heal's

John Law Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Woodhouse & Law John leads the interiors division of an 'inside, outside' studio alongside garden designer Nick Woodhouse. The pair are known for creating immersive, harmonious spaces and work on residential projects across the UK's south west region.

5. Cabinetry Can Feel Like a Chore

Double-height kitchen storage demands a little creative thinking. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies, Project: Blakes London)

High ceilings might create dramatic kitchens, visually impressive bathrooms, and beautifully proportioned bedrooms, but rooms with soaring walls are often trickier to navigate in practice. Storage furniture is particularly important in these spaces, but standard shelving rarely hits the mark.

“Off-the-rack cabinetry in a high-ceilinged room is a little bit like dressing a beautifully proportioned figure in ill-fitting clothes,” agrees Annie Burrows, lead designer at Blakes London.

“The bones might be fantastic, but standardized units rarely scale correctly and leave storage furniture floating uncomfortably," she adds. "The drawback of not addressing height isn’t just aesthetic, it’s functional.”

The solution is to tailor vertical storage to your space. Rather than leaving worktops cluttered, as there’s nowhere else for your kitchen utensils or everyday essentials to go, build up. “In a high-ceilinged kitchen, you must confidently design upwards, or the architecture will overwhelm everything beneath it,” says Annie.



If you’ve never walked into a room with high ceilings and felt a chill, heard an echo, or wondered why it was a little uncomfortable, you’ve likely been standing in a space where these common, but no less surprising, problems have already been solved. As ever, interior designers and architects use their creative thinking to make vertically challenging spaces not only livable, but luxurious.

Got the opposite problem? Learn how to make ceilings look higher with tips from the experts.

And for more tips and tricks on all things design, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.