Is Green the New Neutral? Interior Designers Argue We Should All Be Using This Soothing Shade as Our Base Color

The world of traditional neutrals is set for a shake-up — and it looks like designers all agree that green is a neutral color in 2025. So prepare to step away from those trusty off-whites (for now, at least) and get ready to embrace this nature-inspired hue, in all its shades, instead.

Neutral color schemes have so much going for them — they're subtle and suitable for all kinds of interior schemes, as well as incredibly easy to pair with other colors. That said, many homeowners are ready for a change from the tried-and-tested neutrals, and are looking for something a little different.

"When you think of neutral colors in home design, your mind might immediately wander to shades of beige, gray, or even the ever-popular greige," says interior designer Madeline Rohner, founder of Designs by Rohner. "But the concept of a neutral palette is evolving, and it’s time to embrace an exciting shift."

So, is green a neutral color? Yes. Here's why.

Is Green a Neutral Color?

Green color trends are nothing new. The shade in all its varying hues has always been considered on trend, and perhaps that's why it's set to become the new neutral. It's an easy paint color idea to embrace in your home, no matter your style.

According interior designer Gemma John of Alpine Rose Interiors, it's one of the most exciting trends she has seen lately. "Green is set to lead the charge in a way that feels fresh yet timeless," she adds.

"Green is absolutely becoming a new neutral," agrees interior designer Victoria Holly of Victoria Holly Interiors, adding that "Blue is not too far behind, with French blue-gray and other toned-down shades that blend the line between gray and blue. These tones add a refreshing sense of character to spaces and look great on trim or statement doors."

Depending on the exact shade you use, green is a neutral color that can form a soft, subtle backdrop for almost any space — making it an ideal alternative to 'safe' neutrals such as taupe and off-white.

Interior designer Madeline Rohner notes that shades of green are inherently calming, drawing their inspiration from nature and lush landscapes. "It evokes a sense of serenity and connection to the natural world, which is increasingly sought after in today’s hectic, tech-driven lives. Unlike traditional neutrals, which can feel safe but flat, shades of green offer a touch of personality while maintaining versatility," she says.

There are also so many ways of decorating with green, meaning you aren't confined to using it as a wall color if you prefer to introduce it in small touches. "I love a mossy green," says Dan Mazzarini, principal and creative director at BHDM Design and ARCHIVE by Dan Mazzarini. "It's biophilic and a great color that I like to use more like a neutral in the way you would denim. I recently painted all my doors and bathroom in a shady green hue, and would love to see more of it."

Which Shades of Green Work in Place of Neutrals?

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

When it comes to green room ideas that feel timeless and won't overwhelm, the options are endless. "Green is absolutely becoming a new neutral," confirms Victoria Holly. "Especially when you focus on lower saturated greens, like sage green and olive green. This allows them to weave seamlessly with taupe, ivory, beige, greiges, and other neutral tones."

As for her favourite neutral green paint shades? Benjamin Moore's Army Green, Clare Paint's Rain Check, and Benjamin Moore's Sage Tint, the designer shares.

Carr Lanphier, CEO at Improovy (a painting company) says he is also seeing shades of green introduced as neutrals more commonly these days. "Some of my favorites are Sherwin Williams' Evergreen Fog and Soft Sage. These are both great neutrals that bring in a hint of that natural green color, so they’re versatile enough to be paired with lots of other colors while still providing that earth tone lots of people are looking for with greens."

As for Dan Mazzarini, he says, "I particularly love Mediterranean Olive by Benjamin Moore. We've used this on both walls and millwork and in different sheens. I've found that the deep, earthy tone makes our rooms cozy and organic, and it's a great backdrop for art, adding a bit of old-world sophistication."

How to Use Green as a Neutral

While the appeal of decorating with neutrals is that it is very easy to find complementary colors, a slightly more considered approach is required when using green as your neutral base color. That being said, there are still plenty of colors that go with green, so don't feel like you're limited. Sometimes it just depends on where you use it.

"I have recently used a color for the cabinetry in my entryway mudroom called Vert De Terre by Farrow & Ball," says Jessica Maros, principal and founder of Maros Designs. "It’s a beautiful light mint green, and I think we will be seeing a lot of mint soon. With all these nude and brown tones at the moment, a light hue of minty green accents browns so nicely and lives harmoniously in the same palette."

So there you have it — when it comes to curating neutral room ideas this year, don't limit yourself to the typical beige palette, and reach for a soothing shade of green instead. And as if you needed any more convincing, did you know green interiors can make you happier?