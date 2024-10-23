Is Putting Carpet in Bedrooms Considered Passé These Days? This Interior Designer Called it "Dated and Suburban" — Let's Discuss
For some it's a standard design choice, but for others it conjures images of stained dorm room floors. So is it a good look still, or one that's got to go?
To carpet your bedroom or not to carpet your bedroom? That seems to be the question. Normally, plush padding to pamper your feet is most welcome in a space as cozy as the bedroom, but is the wall-to-wall carpeting look becoming a style of the past?
New York City-based interior designer Paris Forino certainly thinks so. She even went so far as to call it "dated and suburban". While I'm not quite sure I'm ready to ditch the design idea completely, it certainly sparked some serious debate in the Livingetc office. Not only were we discussing about whether wall-to-wall really was an out-of-style carpet trend; but it also raised questions as to how you should then style the floors of your bedroom.
Bedroom carpet ideas have long been considered (by some) to be a standard design choice. We all want our sleeping quarters to be as relaxing and serene as possible, after all. So, are you currently staring at your bedroom carpet in loathing or regret? Or do you love the soft texture and warmth it adds to your space? Let's weigh up the pros and cons.
Carpets in Bedrooms — The Cons
According to Paris Forino, the biggest con in the 'is carpet out of style' debate comes down to the design era it tends to emanate. "Wall-to-wall carpet is reminiscent of the dominant trend in the 1970s-1980s to carpet a whole home," she says.
When I personally hear the phrase 'wall-to-wall carpeting', I must admit, the first images that come to mind aren't great. I think first of the seafoam green carpet in the bathroom of my grandmother's house (it was the first thing to go), and the stain-ridden carpet of my college rental house.
Knowing how to clean carpets in order to keep it fresh from wear and tear can also be extremely difficult. Considering your lifestyle and what is practical for you home is an important factor when weighing up the pros and cons of this look.
Livingetc's style editor Julia Demer says she's never had carpeting in any of her bedrooms. "I’ve occasionally visited homes and envied its plush coziness, but overall, I don’t miss it," she notes. "It really comes down to personal preference and, perhaps, whether or not you wear shoes inside (if you do, carpet might not be the best choice!).”
While it may be true that many of the designs of the 70s are back, but better right now, perhaps bedroom carpets are one trend that should stay there. "My position in the bedroom carpet debate is intrinsically tied to my love for older, historic homes," says Livingetc's editor-in-chief Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson. "The character of original planks or parquet is a huge part of the appeal of these homes, and it feels like sacrilege to cover them up with wall-to-wall carpet."
Carpets in Bedrooms — The Pros
To me, the biggest argument in support of carpets in bedrooms still being stylish is the simple fact that incorporating comfort into this space is one of my top priorities. Almost all of the best cozy bedroom ideas involve some sort of fuzzy landing for your feet.
Livingetc's interior editor Emma Breislin says that while she's not an outright advocate for carpets in bedrooms "a part of me has always felt like they belong in a bedroom. It’s a space where softness and comfort outweigh all else, so why would you want to step onto cold timber floorboards when you could sink into a plush carpet?"
And there are definitely ways to make your full bedroom carpet look fabulous. Choosing styles that are full of patterns, texture, and color, brings an undeniable layer of visual beauty to a space, and they become the statement piece of the room. "I’ve had a picture of a bedroom with sisal carpets on my mood board for years now, and it’s still yet to date, in my mind," says Emma.
So, is wall-to-wall bedroom carpets an outdated style?
I know it's annoying to say, but I really think it depends on the carpet you choose and how you style it. When done right, a wall-to-wall bedroom carpet can be a striking visual in a room (just look at the image above). The only thing is, knowing how to choose the best carpet color and style can be hard.
But there was an alternative option that the Livingetc team was all able to agree on: rugs. Opting for a fun abstract rug or simple modern style to cozy up the bedroom is the happy middle-ground. And Paris Forino agrees that a custom area rug is the way to go. "It allows more versatility with patterns, colorways, and shapes," she says. "In addition to versatility, you can also swap and clean area rugs with more ease."
Jessica also agrees. "While I do love the calming and quieting effect you get from carpeting a bedroom, you can get the same effect from an area rug (especially a high-pile, plush one) without stripping away the visual interest of wood floors," she notes.
Shop Cozy Bedroom Rugs
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
10 Tips to Winterize a Home — How to Ensure Your Home is Ready for the Temperature Drop
Don't limit winterizing to your garden grows and patio blooms, practice the concept with your home too
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Mansur Gavriel's "General Store" Will Take You to Italy's Dreamy Coasts For as Little as $10
Gaetano Pesce's bouncy vases, Michael Graves's tweeting kettles, and Artemide's Space Age table lamps are just a few of the quirky collectibles up for grabs in the debut drop of the brand's online shop
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Hand-Painted Borders and Trims Are the Antidote to Dated Accent Walls — Here's How to Make it Look Good
From doorways to window frames, hand-painted trimmings are the latest trend bringing plenty of personality into your home
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
It's Not Even 2025 yet, but I Already Know We're About to See the "Croissant Sofa" Everywhere
For the evolution of the trend for curved sofas, look to this breakfast food, say designers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Are Open Kitchen Shelves Still in Style? This Interior Designer Told Us to Ditch Them — Here's Why
Plates, wine glasses, and bowls out on display? According to this designer, this cozy look could be more trouble than it's worth
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
“Jolie Laide” is Set to be the Interior Mood of 2025 — Here’s How to Embrace the Style That Loves All Things Ugly
We never thought we'd be telling people to add more "ugly" into their homes, but could this be the secret to an engaging interior scheme?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Traditional Korean Patchwork Technique is the Secret to Bringing Subtle Color Into Your Home
"Pojagi" plays with light just like stained glass, is steeped in history, and I've already scoped out where to buy the best designs online
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Interior Design Trends Experts Are Predicting Will be Out of Style in 2025
Is your house starting to look tired and dated? Designers share the elements that may be causing this, and what to replace them with
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
A "Fainting Sofa" is the Latest Trending Furniture Piece That's Got Us Falling Head Over Heels
'Oh my' — we're all swooning over this Victorian-era seating choice that's making a chic, modern-day comeback. Here's what you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
From Now On, We're Exclusively Stealing Our Kitchen Lighting Inspiration From Fancy Restaurants
Pendant lighting is the chic way to bring the luxurious glamour of a night out into your home — here's how to do it
By Olivia Wolfe Published