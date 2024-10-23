Is Putting Carpet in Bedrooms Considered Passé These Days? This Interior Designer Called it "Dated and Suburban" — Let's Discuss

To carpet your bedroom or not to carpet your bedroom? That seems to be the question. Normally, plush padding to pamper your feet is most welcome in a space as cozy as the bedroom, but is the wall-to-wall carpeting look becoming a style of the past?

New York City-based interior designer Paris Forino certainly thinks so. She even went so far as to call it "dated and suburban". While I'm not quite sure I'm ready to ditch the design idea completely, it certainly sparked some serious debate in the Livingetc office. Not only were we discussing about whether wall-to-wall really was an out-of-style carpet trend; but it also raised questions as to how you should then style the floors of your bedroom.

Bedroom carpet ideas have long been considered (by some) to be a standard design choice. We all want our sleeping quarters to be as relaxing and serene as possible, after all. So, are you currently staring at your bedroom carpet in loathing or regret? Or do you love the soft texture and warmth it adds to your space? Let's weigh up the pros and cons.

Carpets in Bedrooms — The Cons

(Image credit: James Merrell)

According to Paris Forino, the biggest con in the 'is carpet out of style' debate comes down to the design era it tends to emanate. "Wall-to-wall carpet is reminiscent of the dominant trend in the 1970s-1980s to carpet a whole home," she says.

When I personally hear the phrase 'wall-to-wall carpeting', I must admit, the first images that come to mind aren't great. I think first of the seafoam green carpet in the bathroom of my grandmother's house (it was the first thing to go), and the stain-ridden carpet of my college rental house.

Knowing how to clean carpets in order to keep it fresh from wear and tear can also be extremely difficult. Considering your lifestyle and what is practical for you home is an important factor when weighing up the pros and cons of this look.

Livingetc's style editor Julia Demer says she's never had carpeting in any of her bedrooms. "I’ve occasionally visited homes and envied its plush coziness, but overall, I don’t miss it," she notes. "It really comes down to personal preference and, perhaps, whether or not you wear shoes inside (if you do, carpet might not be the best choice!).”

While it may be true that many of the designs of the 70s are back, but better right now, perhaps bedroom carpets are one trend that should stay there. "My position in the bedroom carpet debate is intrinsically tied to my love for older, historic homes," says Livingetc's editor-in-chief Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson. "The character of original planks or parquet is a huge part of the appeal of these homes, and it feels like sacrilege to cover them up with wall-to-wall carpet."

Carpets in Bedrooms — The Pros

(Image credit: Crucial Trading)

To me, the biggest argument in support of carpets in bedrooms still being stylish is the simple fact that incorporating comfort into this space is one of my top priorities. Almost all of the best cozy bedroom ideas involve some sort of fuzzy landing for your feet.

Livingetc's interior editor Emma Breislin says that while she's not an outright advocate for carpets in bedrooms "a part of me has always felt like they belong in a bedroom. It’s a space where softness and comfort outweigh all else, so why would you want to step onto cold timber floorboards when you could sink into a plush carpet?"

And there are definitely ways to make your full bedroom carpet look fabulous. Choosing styles that are full of patterns, texture, and color, brings an undeniable layer of visual beauty to a space, and they become the statement piece of the room. "I’ve had a picture of a bedroom with sisal carpets on my mood board for years now, and it’s still yet to date, in my mind," says Emma.

(Image credit: Crucial Trading)

I know it's annoying to say, but I really think it depends on the carpet you choose and how you style it. When done right, a wall-to-wall bedroom carpet can be a striking visual in a room (just look at the image above). The only thing is, knowing how to choose the best carpet color and style can be hard.

But there was an alternative option that the Livingetc team was all able to agree on: rugs. Opting for a fun abstract rug or simple modern style to cozy up the bedroom is the happy middle-ground. And Paris Forino agrees that a custom area rug is the way to go. "It allows more versatility with patterns, colorways, and shapes," she says. "In addition to versatility, you can also swap and clean area rugs with more ease."

Jessica also agrees. "While I do love the calming and quieting effect you get from carpeting a bedroom, you can get the same effect from an area rug (especially a high-pile, plush one) without stripping away the visual interest of wood floors," she notes.