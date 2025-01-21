Can You Actually Get Rid of Scratches From Leather? This Trick Will Help Blend in Small Scuffs on Your Couch
It's normal for your leather couch to suffer from wear and tear along the way, but is there a way to repair them? Here's a cleaning expert's best advice
Is your chic, sleek, and stylish leather sofa in need of some TLC? After years of use, leather surfaces can be subject to friction and even pressure. When they come into contact with sharp objects, they can get damaged and maybe even gather a few wounds and scratches — which isn't a good look, right?
The fundamentals of knowing how to clean a leather sofa include mending the parts that may have some wear and tear, which is why knowing how to fix scratches on your leather couch is important.
To bring your leather sofa back to its classic and elegant form, I spoke to a cleaning expert to find out what needs to be done to fix scratches on a leather couch. Here's what they had to say about it.
What You'll Need
Here's a tip: if you're looking to avoid those sofa-cleaning mistakes, you'll probably want to have the right tools at hand before you begin the process of fixing scratch marks on your leather sofa. Alessandro Gazzo, a cleaning expert from Emily Maids, suggests the following:
• A leather cleaner — Like this Honey Leather Cleaner from Amazon, priced at $16.99.
• Leather Conditioner — Weiman 3-1 Leather Cleaner & Conditioner for Furniture, priced at $5.22.
• A thick microfiber cloth — This MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon is available in a pack of 12.
• Spray bottle — Such as these Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles priced at $19.98 from Amazon.
• Baby wipes — These 99.9% Water-Based Baby Wipes from Target are a great choice and are priced at just $40.49.
How Do You Fix Scratches On a Leather Sofa?
When fixing scratches on a leather sofa, you'll also need to understand how to correctly condition your leather furniture. But first, let's restore your couch to its former glory by following our cleaning experts' step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Wipe it down — "Start by wiping with a baby wipe to absorb dust, hair or fur on the surface," says Alessandro. "Wipe with a lint-free cloth."
Step 2: Apply leather cleaner — Next up "With a clean cloth, apply your leather cleaner. Depending on the brand, you will have to dilute your cleaner in water and then apply it with a spray bottle." Alessandro adds: "After applying on the surface, wipe with a clean cloth to remove excess and spread the product evenly."
Step 3: Time to condition — The expert says for this step, you should "Apply the leather conditioner to a sponge or cloth and rub it in until you spread it out evenly. The leather might discolor but then it will even out."
Step 4: Wait for it to dry — Lastly, "Wait 4 hours (preferably overnight) to make sure it dries properly and the excess oils evaporate. Let dry and buff off."
Alessandro Gazzo is a cleaning expert working with Emily’s Maids of Dallas, specializing in creating a healthier, greener, and more efficient approach to home care. Alessandro enjoys testing both commercial and DIY cleaning products, researching sustainable cleaning trends, and collaborating with journalists to help people clean smarter and not harder.
Can Scuffed Leather Be Repaired?
"Yes and no," says Alessandro. "The surface that is damaged is clearly visible to the eye, it’s way more than a scratch. In this case, you can use curved scissors (like the ones you use for manicure) to trim any 'strings' or 'hairs' from your leather."
The expert suggests you "Cut the loose scratches as close as possible to the surface. You want the surface to be as flat and even as possible. A good, pigmented cream might be able to fix it."
"After applying leather cleaner and conditioner, polish with a leather cream. (the Saphir MDO Cream)," explains Alessandro. "This solution is meant to be used on leather boots, but you can try on sofas as well. Apply with a lint-free cloth. Let dry and buff off."
FAQs
Can a Scratched Leather Sofa Be Repaired?
It depends... Alessandro tells us "A scratched leather sofa can be repaired up to a point. At least there’s a higher chance to fix scratches if you compare it to a faux leather couch."
"If they are small scratches, a good leather conditioner will blend them in with the rest of the surface," he notes.
What Is the Best Product to Help Fix Scratches on Leather?
"I think if I have to choose one, it’s probably the Leather Honey Complete Leather Care Kit or any kit in general," says Alessandro. "For leather, it’s always a good idea to get cleaner and conditioner from the same company because they’ve already thought about it and manufactured both products to work best combined."
He continues: "If you need a leather cream on top of your cleaner and conditioner, I suggest the Saphir Medaille d'Or Pommadier Cream. It's pricey but it's extremely high quality."
Now that you've managed to fix those unwanted marks and scratches from your leather sofa, it's time to tackle those household cleaning tasks to prepare your home for guests, family, and even friends.
Perhaps you've spilled your favorite drink, and you're seeking ways to clean red wine out of your fine rug? Or maybe you're looking to polish silverware before a dinner party?
