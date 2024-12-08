How to Polish Silverware — Seek to Impress Guests With Shiny Flatware That Even They'll Be Jealous Of

Polishing silverware is a chore universally avoided until the Holiday season. If, like me, it was your responsibility to clean and buff the flatware and silver sets a kid, you probably look back at the task with fond nostalgia (or the obverse...). And yet, it's still a job that most of us put off until absolutely necessary.

The good news is, what felt like a laborious and time-consuming task when you were young is — like most things — a lot quicker and easier in adulthood; especially if you know the right method.

If you find yourself fretting over noxious polishes and effective cleaning methods, you'll be pleased to hear there's an easier way — and it's one I'll certainly be relying on from now on. For the shiniest flatware sets or silver accessories, here's the one trick recommended by every expert I spoke to.

What You’ll Need

Toxic polish and noxious fumes might cloud your memory of childhood silverware polishing, but experts have a much "cleaner" and safer method to try that's just as effective. Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid (a Neighborly company) says you will need the following:

TOOL:

• Baking soda

• Aluminum foil or a disposable baking tray

• A large container to hold the silverware and boiling water

• Kitchen tongs

• Clean dishtowel

• (Optional) Toothpaste or a polishing cloth, for alternative methods.

How to Polish Silverware

Putting time aside to polish your silverware will give you the sparkly home you deserve, plus it won't eat into your day like some of the other chores on your pre-Holiday cleaning list, either.

According to the cleaners I spoke to, all you need is some boiling water, some aluminum foil, and a tablespoon of baking soda. "Immerse your cutlery in water and baking soda, then take the cutlery out and polish with a soft cloth," says Charlotte Figg, co-founder of natural cleaning brand Purdy and Figg. This triggers a reaction between the silver sulfide and aluminum, helping to life the tarnish. Here's a full breakdown of all the steps involved.

1. Mix boiling water and baking soda

"To begin, boil four cups of water and mix in one tablespoon of baking soda," says Marla. You can adjust these measurements depending on how much silverware you're polishing.

2. Line a container with aluminum foil

Next, line a container with some foil, shinier side up. "A plastic tub will do just as long as it can fully submerge the silverware," notes Rhonda Wilson, Quality Lead Cleaner at FreshSpace Cleaning. "Just a reminder though, don’t use metal containers. Unless you want some surprise science experiment reactions happening, those can mess with the process and even cause discoloration on your silver." Marla adds that you can also use an aluminum roasting tray to make life easier.

3. Soak your silverware

Once lined, you can add your silverware to the container. "Carefully pour the boiling baking soda water over the silverware until fully submerged," says Marla. "Let the silverware sit for about 10 seconds, or longer for heavily tarnished items. Some pieces may require multiple treatments to achieve a polished look." If the tarnish doesn’t lift, she notes that the silverware may be silver-plated, and the silver coating may have worn off.

4. Remove and dry

Finally, use a pair of kitchen tongs to remove the silverware. "Rinse under cool running water and then dry off with a microfiber cloth," says Rhonda. A clean dishtowel will also do the trick.

We all know that beautiful shiny silverware is an essential component of basic table setting, but there might be other silver items and accessories you need to clean throughout your home too, from egg cups to jewelry.

While the bicarb method should be suitable in most instances, there are occasions when you'll want to try an alternative polishing trick for your silver. For example, Marla suggests creating a paste of baking soda and water for spot cleaning. "Or, use a small amount of toothpaste with an abrasive on a rag," she adds.

Purdy Rubin, fellow Purdy and Figg co-founder, says you can also use egg whites for sparking silver. "Silver-plated items such as photo frames which cannot be immersed in water can be cleaned with an egg white, whisked to form stiff peaks, to which you have added a few drops of white vinegar," she suggests. "Apply with a brush and leave for a minute or so, then take a clean, damp cloth and wipe off the egg white followed by a vigorous polish with a soft clean cloth." You can repeat the process as necessary.

How Often Should I Polish My Silverware?

Most of us only polish once or twice a year at most, but how often you really need to polish your silverware depends on how often you use it. While it's a necessary (and satisfying) task, polishing is — by nature — abrasive, so you don't want to over do it.

Generally, two to six times a year is plenty depending on the amount of use, while worn items like silver will need cleaning more regularly.

FAQs

Which polish is best for silver?

As the cleaning experts have outlined, you don't need toxic or expensive polishes to brighten up your silverware. You can get just as effective results using household items alone (baking soda, water, and aluminum to be precise).

Not only does this method offer a cheaper, more convenient way to polish silver, but it's generally safer, too. "Gentle abrasives prevent scratching or damaging the silver," says Marla. If you prefer to use a store-bought polish, Silvo (available at Walmart) is a trusty household brand to rely on.