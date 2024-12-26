How Long Does a Christmas Cactus Live? Experts Say This Bountiful Beauty Can Last Up to 30 Years — or More!

The Christmas Cactus —Schlumbergera — is truly a showstopper. Over the years, it has become a popular bloom in the home, given its abundant green leaves and colorful petals, which range from red to pink to yellow to whimsical white. But how long do these precious blooms live for?

"If you follow all the right Christmas cactus care and growth tips, your plant can live for decades — 30 years or longer," says expert gardener and Livingetc's content director Lucy Searle. Given its long lifespan, these plants are the perfect gift for friends and family. As well as a bright addition to your houseplant collection.

To learn more about the flourishing Christmas cacti's life, we spoke to gardening experts, and here's what they shared with us.

How Long Can a Christmas Cactus Live for?

As expert gardener and Livingetc's content director Lucy Searle states, this precious flower can last many years if given proper maintenance and care. So if you're wondering why your Christmas cactus leaves are turning red or yellowing, it may need a little love to bring it back to life.

Lucy tells us that with continued upkeep, a Christmas cactus will "also continue to bloom year after year if you put it in a cool, dark spot for long nights (a good 14 hours) from fall. But even if it stops flowering, that doesn’t mean it’s dead.

"Keep looking after it, and as long as it stays healthy, it will keep growing. And you may even get your Christmas cactus to flower again."

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening agrees and tells us: "A Christmas cactus can live for 20 to 30 years, and in some cases, even longer with proper care. They are quite resilient and can become treasured heirlooms passed down through generations."

How Do I Know If My Christmas Cactus is Dying?

If you want to fix a limp Christmas cactus, you'll need to have a look at what might be causing your plant to wilt away. But how exactly do you spot a dying Christmas cactus?

Well, for one, if your beautiful houseplant is limp, that is a clear sign that something is wrong. "Signs that a Christmas cactus may be struggling include limp, droopy leaves, discoloration, and a lack of blooms," explains Tony. "Check for root rot, which is often caused by overwatering, and make sure it's not exposed to drafts or temperature extremes."

Root/Stem rotting: If you notice brown spots on the stem of your cacti, your plant may be rotting from its roots.

Wilting leaves: This can be caused by overwatering, so ensure you check your plant's soil moisture every so often to avoid this from happening. This 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter Digital Plant Temperature/Soil Moisture from Amazon will help you with just that. We also like this Simply Conserve Moisture Meter Soil Probe Green from Target.

Discoloration: That includes your Christmas cactus leaves turning purple. Your plant may be lacking essential nutrients such as phosphorus or magnesium.

Tony O'Neill Gardening Expert and Best-Selling Author I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 440,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, Simplify Gardening, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

How to Keep a Christmas Cactus Alive for Longer

Whether you're seeking information on when to stop watering a Christmas cactus or you're keen on knowing when to fertilize it, we've got you covered. Here are a few ways you can keep your Christmas cactus thriving for longer, according to Tony:

Proper Watering: "Water when the top inch of soil feels dry," says Tony. "Reduce watering in the fall to encourage blooming."

Appropriate Light: Tony continues: "Provide bright, indirect light. Too much direct sunlight can cause the leaves to turn red and stressed."

Right Temperature: Remember to also "Keep them in an environment with a temperature between 60-70°F (15-21°C). They prefer cooler temperatures during the rest period before blooming."

Fertilizing: The expert also says you should feed your cacti with a high-potassium fertilizer every two weeks once buds form. We like this Miracle-Gro Shake 'N Feed All Purpose Plant Food from Amazon, priced at just $23.99.

Pruning: Lastly, "Prune after blooming by pinching off segments to encourage branching and more flowers."

Not a fan of using your hands? You can also opt for a simple bypass pruner, such as this gonicc 8" Professional Sharp Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon. Or this Blue Ridge BR9275U 3/4 in. Small Hand Pruner from Target.

FAQs

Can You Keep a Christmas Cactus Alive Forever?

As much as you'd want your ravishing red Christmas cactus to last forever, it seems quite unlikely.

"While not forever, Christmas cacti can live exceptionally long lives," explains Tony. With proper care, these plants can thrive and bloom beautifully year after year, often outliving their original owners.