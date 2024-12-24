Why Are My Christmas Cactus Leaves Turning Red? Experts Reveal the Worrying Cause and How You Can Fix It
Albeit festive, this color change is not cause for celebration when it's cloaking the leaves and not the flowers — so here's how to nurse your plant back to health
As you can tell by now, the Christmas cactus is the houseplant of the season. And while it undoubtedly brings an air of festive spirit to your home, it's only at its prettiest when it's well taken care of.
This houseplant is known for its striking red florets and flowing green vines, so when the former hue hits the latter feature, it's a worrisome consequence of a misstep in your Christmas Cactus care routine. The good news is that not all hope is lost if such a color change is to take place.
Having reached out to some seasoned houseplant experts, they've given us all of the best tips to return this merry cactus to its natural color — allowing you to style this crop front and center for all to admire.
Why do Christmas Cactus Leaves Turn Red?
From Christmas cactus leaves turning purple to yellow, these stunning houseplants love to take on a new hue when their needs are not being met.
When it comes to their leaves going red, gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that it typically indicates stress, most commonly from excessive light or abrupt changes in their environment. "While they need bright, indirect light, too much direct sunlight can cause their leaves to sunburn and turn red," he explains.
Landscape and plant expert Ward Dilmore also finds too much sun is the ruling factor behind this phenomenon. "Its native habitat is tropical, and as a result, it thrives in indirect sun and prefers temperatures that don't fall far below 60 to 70°F," he notes. "So, when exposed to either of these conditions, you'll notice the leaves turn red."
Is it Possible to Fix a Red Christmas Cactus?
"Absolutely," says Tony. "All you need to do is make adjustments to your care routine and check for other stress factors such as sudden temperature changes or water stress (both under-watering and over-watering)."
Similar to a yellowing Christmas cactus, this color transformation is definitely reversible. So, instead of retiring your Christmas cactus and losing out on a touch of festive foliage, give this crop another chance to get back to being its best self.
How to Stop Your Christmas Cactus Leaves From Turning Red?
The best part about getting your Christmas cactus back on track is that the housekeeping process for these houseplants is not as arduous as one might think. In fact, Tony tells us that his three-step method will do just the trick.
Step 1 - Adjust Lighting: "Start by moving your plant to a spot with bright, indirect sunlight," he advises.
Step 2 - Monitor Watering: Tony explains that knowing when to stop watering your Christmas cactus is extremely important. "It's best to ensure the soil is moist but not soggy," he says. "I recommend watering your plant only when the top inch of the soil is dry."
Step 3 - Check Temperature: "Lastly, keep your Christmas cactus in an environment with stable temperatures away from drafts or heat sources," he concludes.
In order to get your Christmas cactus to bloom and retain its classic colors, a little intentional care goes a long way. So keep an eye out for winter houseplant care mistakes, as they can be easy to fall into.
"Implementing these simple steps should help restore your Christmas cactus to its vibrant, healthy state," says Tony — and that's all it takes to ensure your houseplants are enjoying their winter break as much as you are.
Price: $45.25
Size: Small
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, then this houseplant from Garden Goods Direct is exactly what your interior garden is missing this festive season.
Price: $49
Size: Medium
Pair this Christmas Cactus Basket with our guide on how to safely hang planters and you'll be left with an eye-catching accent that'll last beyond the holidays.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
I've Just Spotted Ikea's Next Big Viral Sell-Out Lamp and it's Only $12.99 — *Adds to Basket*
If you are a fan of the mushroom lamps, Swedish minimalism and moody lighting, don't miss this fabulous find
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Hide an Air Fryer in a Kitchen — 6 Practical Solutions to Conceal Bulky Appliances That Are Ruining Your Aesthetic
Air fryers have become a kitchen staple, but where is the best place to store them? Here's what the experts have to say about it
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Hide an Air Fryer in a Kitchen — 6 Practical Solutions to Conceal Bulky Appliances From Sight
Air fryers have become a kitchen staple, but where is the best place to store them? Here's what the experts have to say about it
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Rise and Shine Before You Dine — Here's How You Should Clean Your Silverware Before Guests Arrive
Say goodbye to water stains and scratches because, with these expert tips, your silverware will be shining and sparkling again
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Declutter An Entryway — 6 Ways To Impress Guests With a Clean, Capacious and Clutter-Free Space
This notorious clutter zone doesn't have to be a trip hazard any longer with these smart expert tips
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Prune a Christmas Cactus — All It Takes Is a Little Pinch for Ravishing Blooms
Expert advice on what you can do to cut back on your beautiful festive cacti
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Where Should I Place My Jade Plant? There Are 3 Main Spots in the Home, According to Feng Shui Experts
It's time to bring optimal balance and harmony inside your space and here's how
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Remove Stains From Marble Surfaces — An Expert Guide to Keep Your Stone Spotless
Keeping your marble countertop, backsplash, or tabletop free from stains is no mean feat, but there are some effective ways to clean this porous material
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
5 Christmas Orchid Varieties — With Enticingly Exotic Blooms That You'll Want in Your Home This Festive Season
Beautiful, elegant, and low-maintenance, these are our favorite types of orchids
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
Should I Wash Off My Christmas Tree? Bring Joy to Your Festive Foliage By Removing Dust ASAP
Our beloved evergreens act like magnets for dirt, dust, and debris. Here's why you ought to consider taking this simple step to keep it clean
By Lilith Hudson Published