Why Are My Christmas Cactus Leaves Turning Red? Experts Reveal the Worrying Cause and How You Can Fix It

As you can tell by now, the Christmas cactus is the houseplant of the season. And while it undoubtedly brings an air of festive spirit to your home, it's only at its prettiest when it's well taken care of.

This houseplant is known for its striking red florets and flowing green vines, so when the former hue hits the latter feature, it's a worrisome consequence of a misstep in your Christmas Cactus care routine. The good news is that not all hope is lost if such a color change is to take place.

Having reached out to some seasoned houseplant experts, they've given us all of the best tips to return this merry cactus to its natural color — allowing you to style this crop front and center for all to admire.

Why do Christmas Cactus Leaves Turn Red?

From Christmas cactus leaves turning purple to yellow, these stunning houseplants love to take on a new hue when their needs are not being met.

When it comes to their leaves going red, gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that it typically indicates stress, most commonly from excessive light or abrupt changes in their environment. "While they need bright, indirect light, too much direct sunlight can cause their leaves to sunburn and turn red," he explains.

Landscape and plant expert Ward Dilmore also finds too much sun is the ruling factor behind this phenomenon. "Its native habitat is tropical, and as a result, it thrives in indirect sun and prefers temperatures that don't fall far below 60 to 70°F," he notes. "So, when exposed to either of these conditions, you'll notice the leaves turn red."

Is it Possible to Fix a Red Christmas Cactus?

"Absolutely," says Tony. "All you need to do is make adjustments to your care routine and check for other stress factors such as sudden temperature changes or water stress (both under-watering and over-watering)."

Similar to a yellowing Christmas cactus, this color transformation is definitely reversible. So, instead of retiring your Christmas cactus and losing out on a touch of festive foliage, give this crop another chance to get back to being its best self.

How to Stop Your Christmas Cactus Leaves From Turning Red?

The best part about getting your Christmas cactus back on track is that the housekeeping process for these houseplants is not as arduous as one might think. In fact, Tony tells us that his three-step method will do just the trick.

Step 1 - Adjust Lighting: "Start by moving your plant to a spot with bright, indirect sunlight," he advises.

Step 2 - Monitor Watering: Tony explains that knowing when to stop watering your Christmas cactus is extremely important. "It's best to ensure the soil is moist but not soggy," he says. "I recommend watering your plant only when the top inch of the soil is dry."

Step 3 - Check Temperature: "Lastly, keep your Christmas cactus in an environment with stable temperatures away from drafts or heat sources," he concludes.

In order to get your Christmas cactus to bloom and retain its classic colors, a little intentional care goes a long way. So keep an eye out for winter houseplant care mistakes, as they can be easy to fall into.

"Implementing these simple steps should help restore your Christmas cactus to its vibrant, healthy state," says Tony — and that's all it takes to ensure your houseplants are enjoying their winter break as much as you are.