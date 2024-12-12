Why Is My Christmas Cactus Turning Purple? 4 Care Mistakes That Can Harm Your Plant — And How You Can Fix It
If your festive houseplant is losing its natural hue, it may be time to make some changes to your care routine
A Christmas cactus' classic colorway includes gorgeous green stems and eye-catching colors cloaked in shades of red, white, pink, and orange. But when you start to spot a purple tinge infecting your houseplant, it's not wrong to assume that something is not quite right. And while giving up on your Christmas cactus, may seem like the only option available, that's far from true.
So instead of throwing your plant away, we recommend playing doctor and adjusting your Christmas cactus care routine as needed. But of course, you can't go into aiding your plant without the necessary knowledge. This is where we come in along with some ace seasoned houseplant professionals.
By taking their advice (to follow) and intentionally implementing them in your daily Christmas cactus maintenance, you can actually reverse this color change and get your houseplant back on the path to blooming. Call it a Christmas miracle or just some good old-fashioned green housekeeping — we've got you covered.
What Are the Common Causes for a Christmas Cactus Turning Purple?
According to Andrew Gaumond, horticulturalist at Petal Republic, several factors can cause Christmas cactus to turn from green to purple. "One of the most common causes is too much direct sunlight which can scorch the leaves and trigger a purple hue," he notes. "While Christmas cacti love bright light, they prefer it to be indirect."
He goes on to explain that a lack of essential nutrients, particularly phosphorus or magnesium, can also cause leaves to turn purple. He finds that magnesium deficiency is especially common and can result in vibrant purpling on older leaves.
"It's also worth remembering that these tropical plants aren’t fans of the cold," he points out. "Prolonged exposure to cold drafts can lead to a purplish discoloration and high heat stress can have a similar effect, too."
Finally, he tells us that poorly draining soil or waterlogged roots can lead to poor nutrient uptake, which may also lead to purpling. "Overwatering is a sneaky culprit in many houseplant woes," he adds. Knowing when to stop watering your Christmas cactus is a crucial lesson to keep them from suffering the consequences of drowning.
How to Stop a Christmas Cactus From Turning Purple?
In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that making some basic changes to your Christmas cacti's environment and routine should do just the trick.
Adjust Lighting: "Firstly, move your Christmas cactus to a location with bright, indirect light," he advises. "Direct sunlight, especially during the hot midday period, should be avoided."
Stabilize Temperature: "Keep the plant in a stable environment where sudden temperature changes are minimized," he suggests. "Ideal temperatures should range between 60-70°F (15-21°C)."
Nutrient Management: Tony also explains that when fertilizing your Christmas cactus, it's important to ensure that your feeding regimen includes a balanced fertilizer that's suitable for flowering houseplants, especially during the growing season.
Can I Save My Christmas Cactus Once It Turns Purple?
"Yes," says Tony. "Typically you can reverse the purpling by correcting the environmental stresses or nutrient deficiencies that caused it."
As with Christmas cacti turning yellow, we find that purpling too is a mere couple of adjustments away from total treatment and Andrew agrees.
"Most Christmas cacti that have turned purple are just stressed and can be revived with appropriate care," he assures. "As long as the roots aren’t completely rotted and the plant hasn’t suffered extreme damage, it will likely recover."
How Do I Make My Christmas Cactus Green Again?
whether your Christmas cactus' buds are falling off or your plant is turning purple, the elementary step is always the same. Andrew tells us that the first step is to identify whether the problem lies in the plant's light, nutrients, water, or temperature and fix the issue.
He explains that if root rot or poor drainage is suspected, it's best to repot the cactus into fresh, well-draining soil after removing any mushy roots. This Rosy Soil Cactus & Succulent Potting Mix is perfect for repotting.
He also recommends using a fertilizer high in phosphorus to support healthy growth but warns against overfeeding. This Christmas Cactus Fertilizer from Amazon is made specifically for these festive houseplants.
"It might take several weeks or even months for new green growth to appear," he notes. "Don't lose hope and keep the plant in a stable environment during this recovery period."
Want to Start Fresh With a New Christmas Cactus?
Price: $27.99
Size: 6-inch Pot
We spotted this American Plant Exchange Christmas Cactus at Walmart and it's pre-grown so you can continue to enjoy the plant's blooms through the winter.
Price: $37.95
Size: 6-inch Pot
While we enjoy the more vibrant hues these houseplants tend to flower, this white Christmas cactus makes a great point for elegant neutral blooms.
And there you have it. If you've spotted your Christmas cacti sneakily turning purple, it's not yet time to give up on these gorgeous indoor grows. It's almost Christmas after all, and that warrants attempting to help them at the very least.
Plus, with these expert gardeners guiding you through their treatment, you can't go wrong.
But if you try and the purpling persists with no green growth in sight, then treat yourself to one of our favorite Christmas cacti plants and start anew.
-
-
