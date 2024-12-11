Why Is My Christmas Cactus Turning Yellow? Your Flourishing Bloom May Be Wilting Away, and Here's Why
If your beautiful houseplant is losing its color, there may be a few reasons, according to plant experts
The season of joy and all things glorious is upon us — and the ever-so-enchanting Christmas cactus certainly adds to that festive cheer we all seek during this time of year. Aside from adding flourishing foliage to your holiday decor, this plant will certainly add character and allure to a space. But what do you do when your blooms slowly begin to change in color? Perhaps you've noticed their bright red hues turn yellow. Well, there are a few reasons for that.
Christmas cactus care is crucial for your houseplant's good health, and knowing what it needs and when it needs it is a must. Although this plant thrives well in cooler conditions, there are still a few steps you'll need to take to ensure a healthy growth and avoid yellowing leaves.
If you've noticed your Schlumbergera x buckleyi leaves turning yellow, plant experts explain the exact cause and what you can do to bring your precious plant color back to life.
Why Is My Christmas Cactus Turning Yellow?
If you're wondering why your Christmas cactus is not blooming, and you've noticed its leaves turning yellow, Gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening says there may be a few common causes.
Tony explains that the first cause of yellowing leaves is overwatering. He says this "leads to root rot, causing leaves to yellow." Another factor is underwatering. Dehydration can also cause yellowing if the plant is too dry," the expert adds.
Knowing when to water a Christmas cactus and when to stop watering is the key to healthy blooms. So, If you're not paying attention while watering your plant, it could lead to the leaves fading.
But that's not all. Tony says poor drainage in your cacti's planter means the roots sit in moisture too long, exacerbating rot issues. Lastly, your plant might be suffering from nutrient deficiency, "especially a lack of magnesium or iron," says Tony.
Justin Hancock, Costa Farms Horticulturist, tells us the yellowing of leaves can be indicative that your Christmas cactus is stressed, "which can be tricky because it means any one (or even more complicated, more than one) stressors could be impacting your plants — such as too much water, too little water, exposure to excessively warm temperatures, exposure to excessively cold temperatures, sudden changes in the environment, or too little light," says Justin. "A hungry plant deficient in nitrogen or other nutrients can also suffer from yellowing."
How to Stop a Christmas Cactus From Turning Yellow
If you want to fix a limp Christmas cactus and stop it from losing its color and turning yellow — Justin says the first thing you'll need to do is identify the problem and stress causer.
"The trickiest part of reversing yellowing can sometimes be identifying the cause since different causes can be at play," explains Justin. "So pay attention to your plant’s environment for clues, and think about the last two to three weeks. Stress can take a while to show — it’s not always immediate. So if the temperature drops into the low 40s one night, it may be a week or two before the plant responds."
Justin continues: "Once you think you know what’s causing it, address it as you can. If your Holiday Cactus has been overwatered, getting it back to good moisture management levels is key. Don’t over compensate and keep it too dry, though — whether it’s been too wet or too dry, it’s best to water it appropriately to help it recover."
Tony says an effective way to stop your Christmas cactus from turning yellow would be to:
1) Adjust watering schedules to ensure the soil is moist but not soggy.
2) Improve drainage in the pot. We're currently loving this Sagebrook Home 6" Ceramic Planter from Target.
3) Use a balanced fertilizer during the growing season. We recommend Jack's Classic 20-20-20 All Purpose Water-Soluble Fertilizer from Amazon.
Can I Save My Christmas Cactus Once it Turns Yellow?
Aside from yellowing leaves, you may notice your Christmas cactus buds falling off. If you notice this, worry not, as there may be a way to save this precious bloom from wilting.
Plant expert Andrew Gaumond from Petals Republic says, "A yellowing cactus can be revived if you act quickly. Start by identifying the cause (check the soil, water habits, light levels, and overall environment). Then, adjust care as needed. If the roots have rotted, you may need to trim away the damaged parts and repot the plant in fresh, dry soil."
"As long as there’s some healthy growth left, your Christmas cactus can bounce back with a bit of TLC," Andrew adds.
FAQs
What does an overwatered Christmas cactus look like?
Knowing how to fix overwatered plants is important, but first, you'll want to identify if it's been overwatered, and there are a few clear signs of just that. "An overwatered Christmas cactus most often displays yellowing, mushy leaves. These are the first signs of too much water," explains Andrew.
He continues: "You may also notice wilting despite wet soi,l which indicates root rot. If you check the roots, they may appear slimy and smell foul—a clear sign of rot. Also, if the plant starts shedding its leaf segments, it’s in distress. Overwatering often leads to fungal growth, which smells bad and harms the plant."
