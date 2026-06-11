It's no secret that the trend cycle moves quickly, and what may have been the height of fashion just last year can easily become old news in no time at all — and that's certainly the case with this particular kitchen finish.

Once the crown jewel for kitchens across the globe, according to Holte's Fiona Ginnett, as of this year, the curved kitchen edges trend is officially over. Once favored for its easy elegance, the past few years have seen designers and homeowners alike designing their kitchens around this one detail. There was a softness to the finish that set it apart from the average island design, a welcome departure from all the sharp edges and harsh lines that have long dominated the world of kitchen design.

However, in 2026, this trend may have already seen its last days. I asked the experts to break down exactly why the curved cabinet edge is no longer at the top of kitchen wishlists, and what they recommend doing instead.

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Why the Experts Are Done With This Style

Although they look beautiful, curved islands require serious spatial planning and rarely work in small kitchens. (Image credit: Madeline Tolle)

Now, let's start with the obvious: curved kitchen islands still look good. There's no denying it; they're elegant, chic, and understated. However, just because they look the part doesn't mean they're a worthy addition to your kitchen.

As Fiona explains, the visual effect of this kitchen feature has no bearing on why she no longer recommends the design: "Curved islands and cabinetry may create a striking visual statement, but they often come with significant drawbacks."

Often, when we discuss outdated kitchen trends, we're coming from a purely aesthetic standpoint; however, in this case, the problem stems from a place of functionality rather than looks. As we so often see with interior design trends, something will gain traction for its striking visual appeal, with little thought given to the logistics behind the design. And while this can be fine in some rooms, like your bedroom or living room, when it comes to your kitchen, form and function have to play equal roles.

The most significant downside of this design style is the issues it can present regarding your kitchen storage. In both large and small spaces alike, your storage is the backbone of your design, dictating how your space flows and how enjoyable it is to use. But, as Fiona points out, more often than not, a curved cabinet "can result in inefficient storage," explaining that "curved cupboards are notoriously difficult to organize and maximize."

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Because of this, you'll find yourself needing to search for even more kitchen organizers and storage solutions, making your life far harder than it needs to be.

And this isn't the only issue. Fiona also notes that "they are disproportionately expensive to manufacture." You may not expect it, but a curved island can be quite a major addition to your kitchen renovation, and it requires far more planning and space than a regular kitchen island. So, if you're looking for budget kitchen ideas, you may be better off looking elsewhere.

... And What They're Doing Instead

Instead of using curved cabinetry, in this project, Fiona opted for an expressed finish, offering a more dimensional look. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: Holte)

"Instead, consider using vertical dividers or expressed joinery details to break up the cabinetry and create a more furniture-like feel," suggests Fiona.

A large driving force behind the curved corners trend is the desire to make your kitchen feel less clinical and more designed, transforming your islands and kitchen cabinets into pieces of furniture as opposed to purely functional features. But there are many ways to achieve this without compromising the usability of your space. Small but intentional features like expressed joinery can help elevate it without taking up any room or sacrificing storage.

"This approach adds character and refinement while maintaining practicality and making far better use of storage space," explains Fiona.

If you're still missing that curved effect, though, why not bring it in through your kitchen's finishing touches or your dining setup? Incorporating softer edges and rounded forms in your accessories can help build more dimension into your design and will counteract any harshness from your island.

Searching for a replacement for your vision of a curved kitchen island? This year's best kitchen island trends have got you covered.

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