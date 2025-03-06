I'm an Architect Who Has Designed My Fair Share of Kitchen Extensions — These Are the 10 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way
There are a few things you need to look out for when extending your kitchen, according to this designer
Kitchens are the heart of our home. A hub of activity, these multifaceted spaces should blend seamlessly with our lifestyles, making day-to-day activities feel as effortless and enjoyable as possible.
This is the reason I often begin with the layout plans when designing homes with my clients. However, balancing style with practicality is no easy task and there are lots of lessons to be learned along the way.
Whether you’re starting from scratch or redesigning an existing space, here are 10 lessons I learned that will ensure you create the best kitchen extension that you love over the long term.
1. Consider Your Lifestyle
When designing a kitchen, it’s important to begin by considering how you plan on using the space and think about the types of kitchen layouts. Kitchens are hard-working rooms — they see us entertaining, relaxing, tackling homework, and everything in between.
It's important to take each of these activities into account from the very beginning, designing moments and spaces for you to complete each one.
2. Measure Up
Practically, measurements between spaces are essential for good functionality. Too much room between an island and a worktop can feel clunky. Equally, a gap that’s too small means doors clash, and you find yourself bumping into pets, friends, and family.
The key is to measure up carefully, testing out a space to ensure it feels usable. The rule of the triangle is a classic kitchen design consideration that works well here. If you do this, you'll avoid those kitchen remodel regrets.
3. Maximize Floorspace
As hubs of constant activity, kitchens afford no room for redundancy. In order to maximize available floor space, be led by the shape of your room and trial several kitchen layout ideas until you find the one that feels most efficient.
4. Storage, Storage, Storage
From pots and pans to glasses and vases, kitchens often contain more items than any other room. Take stock of all the items that require space, and ensure you design your cupboards and units accordingly.
Pantries are a great way to secure maximum kitchen storage without compromising on aesthetics. An important lesson I’ve learned is that you can never have too much cupboard space!
5. Keep It Tidy
Maintaining a tidy kitchen can feel impossible, but certain design considerations make this much easier. Creating hidden storage ideas for items that typically sit on your worktop is a great way to keep your kitchen feeling clean and tidy.
Similarly, taking tall units right to the ceiling, or filling this gap with a plastered bulkhead prevents an unnecessary dust trap, simplifying your cleaning regime.
6. Be Consistent
Now, it’s time to think about aesthetics. It’s important to remember that your kitchen is an extension of your home — color schemes, worktops, and cupboard styles should all reflect this.
To ensure a seamless transition from one room to the next, select interiors that remain in keeping with your other living spaces.
7. Start At the Bottom
When making interior design decisions, start with the flooring. With splashes, spills, and scratches, your kitchen floor must be durable and resilient. Tiles offer a robust option and natural stone floorings can be beautiful.
Remember that once laid, your kitchen flooring is hard to change, so longevity is essential. Opt for a style that is in keeping with the rest of your house and likely to be loved for a long time.
8. Consider Lighting
Kitchen lighting is a powerful way to change the atmosphere in a room. By incorporating multiple lighting circuits into your kitchen, you can adjust the mood to suit your activities.
Pendant lighting, wall lights, and under-shelf lighting are all great options and typically create a softer look than traditional spotlights. If your kitchen backs onto your garden, utilize outdoor lighting to create a seamless inside-outside transition and an ambient nighttime backdrop.
9. Inject Personality
There are opportunities to make a kitchen feel personal whilst still being practical. Open shelving provides space for you to soften your kitchen with artwork, vases, and candles.
Likewise, painting the inside of cupboards a different color can add an unexpected moment of joy and playfulness. These small details and pops of color are the finishing touches that bring a space together.
10. Think of the Future
With all the planning in the world, your tastes will inevitably change over time. So, making practical choices that are easy to adjust is a sensible approach.
Opting for painted kitchen cabinet units and cupboard knobs rather than handles, for example, creates a flexible space that can be updated with minimal cost.
Now that you have all the tips you need to extend your kitchen from architect and designer Victoria Brown — you can create a beautiful home.
If you're also looking to remodel your kitchen, there are a few things to keep in mind, too, to help you avoid those kitchen remodel mistakes. Happy designing and good luck!
