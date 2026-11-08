I Tried The White Company's 'Brightest Christmas Tree Ever' — But Do More Lights Actually Make for a More Luxurious-Looking Decor?

To me, there is no feeling in the world like walking into your living room on a chilly December day and seeing the Christmas tree twinkling in the corner. Besides, perhaps, taking a stroll and seeing your neighbors' trees shining in the windows. And really, it's the lights that create the magic. I've always been a fan of white lights (there's something so timeless about them), but the more nuanced question is: how many lights should go on the tree? Well, The White Company's new Extra Bright Grand Spruce is certainly making a case for 'the more, the merrier'.

So what does 'extra bright' actually mean? Speaking as someone whose family has more Christmas decorations than fit on the branches, I'd say there is definitely a cap on how much decor should be on a tree, literally and stylistically. So where do lights fit into this? Do more lights add to the luxurious twinkle? Or do they become a distraction? The White Company's design is pre-lit with over 2,000 bulbs, intended to simplify the tree-lighting process while bringing a more glamorous shine.

It sounds like the ideal faux for those who like a tree where the lights do most of the talking: the maximalists or people wanting to create a winter wonderland aesthetic, for instance. So does the extra-bright design deliver? Christmas decorating ideas are subjective, so, of course, I simply had to try one of these extra-bright trees myself. Below are all my thoughts and feelings after setting up the spruce in my own home — here's what you need to know.

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The White Company Extra Bright Grand Spruce Christmas Tree, 7.5ft £695 at The White Company The White Company's brightest tree yet is packed with 2,500 LED bulbs — over six times more than standard pre-lit styles. And when you turn it on, you can tell. The lights twinkle in a soft, blinking rhythm, and it definitely lights the room. As for the branches, this grand spruce is made using high-quality faux foliage with a technology that helps it 'self-fluff' after unpacking. It's definitely an investment piece, but it's designed to be a decoration that will last for years (add the White Company's storage bag to keep it looking extra fresh). Plus, those extra-bright lights come with a timer to prevent energy waste — bonus points for sustainability.

Image 1 of 3 This is how the tree looks immediately after unpacking and putting it together. The bottom branches are a bit high for my liking, but they can be adjusted down. (Image credit: Future) I was really impressed with how nice the lights look in person. They are spread all throughout the tree for a very full look. (Image credit: Future) The twinkling setting definitely helps the lights not feel too bright, especially once the sun goes down. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

There is a certain level of tedium that comes with stringing lights on the Christmas tree. You start strong, then either end up with too much tree for the lights left on the coil, or you find yourself endlessly untangling the LEDs. This is when going the pre-lit faux route starts to be very appealing. And I must say, the delivery and set-up of this tree was a dream.

It comes in three parts that you slot into each other and tighten at the base. Then I found that the branches need a slight fluffing, but they do have a special 'memory-flex feature' that helps the tree to fall into place when taken out of the packaging, so fluffing is minimal. As for the lights, they are incorporated into the branches with the brand's 'in-stem lighting technology', so there's no need for connecting wires, as all electricals are discreetly tucked away in the trunk. All that's left once up is the fun part of decorating a Christmas tree: trimming it with your favorite ornaments, tinsel, and paper chains.

You can get an idea of what the twinkling looks like in this clip. I thought it would be a lot, but I found it felt really cozy and sweet in my space. (Image credit: Future)

So let's talk about the lights. Are the extra bulbs making that much of a difference?

The biggest thing to note is that the lights run on a very soft and subtle flashing rhythm, and there is no other setting. My first thought? This would definitely be overstimulating; however, that wasn't the case at all. In fact, with so many lights physically on the tree, the subtle alternation helps it not feel too bright. The lights also extend from the trunk all the way out to the tips of the branches, so it immediately feels full and cheery.

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The other thing I noticed was that the tree really looked dazzling without a single decoration on it (is this the best way to do the no-ornament Christmas tree trend?). Maybe that's because I am turning Christmas lights on in the first week of November (the early decorating got me excited), but the extra-bright design certainly brings a wow factor.

Lights at this volume are probably the easiest way to get your Christmas tree to look like one that would be in a five-star hotel. The lights bring the drama.

Image 1 of 2 After putting a few ornaments on the tree, it's easier to imagine how the extra-bright tree looks at its full potential. (Image credit: Future) Tinsel and reflective baubles add even more dimension to the glow. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

I live in an apartment, typically get a three- or four-foot tree around the holidays, and have only started collecting ornaments in the past two years. Long story short, I don't yet have my own extensive collection of kitschy baubles and meaningful trimmings, so I was especially interested to see how this tree would fare in my space.

To try the extra-bright design, I got a small pack of The White Company's silver baubles (this variety pack is the most similar to what I had) and hung them alongside bow baubles and the H&M paper ornaments I already owned. This is where the lights really showed their power. What I thought would definitely not be a sufficient amount of decor for a 7.5-foot tree looked surprisingly finished and beautiful — the lights did most of the talking.

That said, I think leaning into the twinkling, extra-bright, winter wonderland or classic Christmas aesthetic would really make this tree shine.

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All in all, The White Company's Extra Bright tree is worth the investment if you want a tree that captures that twinkling, glittering magic of the holiday season. It's simple to set up; there's no faffing with stringing lights required, and the realistic quality is impressive.

Buying a faux tree helps lay a reliable base for your holiday decorating, and there are plenty of models to choose from. Need to browse before you commit? Habitat's faux Christmas tree selection is full of sell-out styles as well.

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