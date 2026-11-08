Christmas is officially on the horizon, which means it's time to start thinking about all the little things that make our homes feel extra special.

You might have tried and trusted Christmas decor ideas you wheel out year after year, or love to create a new look every festive period — either way, finding unexpected little treasures is a joy at this time of year.

Our stylists have done the scrolling for you, rounding up their favorite festive finds, from beautifully detailed stockings and statement wreaths to stylish tree skirts, playful ornaments, and charming little pieces that make Christmas decorating feel a little more special.

The best Christmas decor strikes that lovely balance between nostalgia and something fresh and unexpected — the traditional details that make Christmas feel like Christmas, alongside pieces with a little personality, whether that's an unusual ornament, a playful color combination, or even one of those wonderfully charming Christmas villages that make you want to create an entire miniature festive world.

So, whether you're giving your decorations a complete refresh or simply adding a few special pieces to your collection, consider this your shortcut to a very stylish Christmas. If you've already started counting down the days until Christmas, these home fragrance Advent calendars are a particularly lovely way to make the wait feel a little more special.

And if, after all that festive browsing, you still haven't found exactly what you're looking for, don't worry! You can always submit your Christmas shopping request through FIND, our sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we'll do the searching for you, whether it's a statement Christmas decoration or that one special piece you've been trying to track down all year.

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